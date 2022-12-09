ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Mayor Adams Announces “Moonshot” Housing Plan

By Terry Trahim
 4 days ago
Mayor Adams is promising to cut red tape to jumpstart housing construction in New York City.

He’s comparing it to President John F. Kennedy’s “moonshot,” saying the city hasn’t built enough homes and apartments to keep up with the increasing population. In the last decade the population has increased by 800,000, but there are only 200,000 additional units of housing.

Adams has set a goal of building 500,000 new units over the next 10 years.

Mayor Eric Adams wants to build 500,000 apartments in New York City

Last week New York City Mayor Eric Adams debuted a housing plan with over 100 reforms intended to make it easier to build homes throughout the five boroughs. “Get Stuff Built” has an extremely ambitious, “moonshot” goal to build half a million new homes in the next decade to ameliorate a housing shortage that’s reached crisis proportions.
