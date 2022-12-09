Mayor Adams Announces “Moonshot” Housing Plan

Mayor Adams is promising to cut red tape to jumpstart housing construction in New York City.

He’s comparing it to President John F. Kennedy’s “moonshot,” saying the city hasn’t built enough homes and apartments to keep up with the increasing population. In the last decade the population has increased by 800,000, but there are only 200,000 additional units of housing.

Adams has set a goal of building 500,000 new units over the next 10 years.

Photo Credit: Getty Images