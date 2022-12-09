ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 1

Related
Tv20detroit.com

Michigan seeing massive increase in marijuana poisonings with young kids

(WXYZ) — Recreational marijuana has been legal in Michigan since 2018, and cannabis use is up. But, marijuana poisonings are also up, not just in Michigan, but nationwide. The National Poison Data System tracked a 245% rise in pediatric abuse and misuse of cannabis from 2000 to 2020, with the biggest increase happening from 2017-2020 when cannabis legalization really started to grow.
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

How Many Bottles Are You Legally Allowed To Return Per Day In MI?

We've all been a part of the evolution of bottle deposit returns in Michigan... manual counting by a store employee for a cartload to automated machines we fed ourselves. That 10 cents per bottle or can added up quickly for lunch or enough gas to get you to work for a day. (Speaking of food, you should check out this bucket list of Genesee County Restaurants--one in every city/town and this one for Lapeer County, here.)
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Winter car seat safety reminders from Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning (OHSP) is reminding drivers to take the extra time to keep their little ones safe during the winter. One of the reminders is that you do not strap your infant or toddler into a car seat while they’re wearing a puffy coat. Doing this will create extra distance between the straps and your baby.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Suspect arrested after fire at nonprofit thrift shop in Northern Michigan

GARFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI – A suspect has been arrested after a dumpster fire spread to the storage area behind a nonprofit thrift shop in Traverse City, officials said. The fire started Thursday morning, Dec. 8, behind the Women’s Resource Center Thrift Shop, 3030 US-31 in Garfield Township, police said. The fire spread to the storage shed behind the building and smoke caused damage to the back of the store where donations are accepted.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
1240 WJIM

Should It Be Completely Illegal To Feed Deer In All of Michigan?

A conversation I've seen pop up many times, especially it seems near Wintertime, is whether or not it should be legal to feed deer in Michigan, as a whole. Now, some people may wonder why it should ever be illegal since all we're doing is giving the cute little deer some food and helping them out. After all, we have more birds than deer and we definitely don't skimp when it comes to birdseed.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

If You Hit a Deer in Michigan, Is It Legal to Take the Antlers?

We might be coming to the tail end of deer season, but that doesn't mean that there isn't a chance you might hit a deer. Unfortunately, Michiganganders are involved in lots of car/deer accidents every year. According to the Michigan State Police website, there are about "50,000 reported vehicle-deer crashes in Michigan" every year. And sadly, these accidents can cause some serious damage.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Police seek help locating missing Oscoda Twp man

OSCODA TWP, Mich. (WNEM) - The Oscoda Township Police Department is seeking help locating a missing 86-year-old man. Jon Thomas Kitchen, known as Tom, was last seen driving westbound on Bissonette Road in Oscoda Township about 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9. He has not returned home since, police said.
OSCODA TOWNSHIP, MI
themanchestermirror.com

Adoptable dogs waiting twice as long for homes

Across the state, animal shelters and rescues, including Ann Arbor’s Humane Society of Huron Valley (HSHV), are battling a capacity crisis of historic levels. More kittens have come in to HSHV this year than in the past 15 years, and dogs are waiting twice as long for adopters. Dogs in Grand Rapids’ Kent County Animal Shelter are waiting an average of 30 days longer for adoption. Royal Oak’s animal shelter reports having hit 200% capacity for dogs this year.
ANN ARBOR, MI
99.1 WFMK

Do You Need to Use Your Turn Signal While Using a Michigan Roundabout?

Roundabouts have been in Michigan for a while now. In fact, according to Sinas Dramis, the first roundabout was "built by the Oakland County Road Commission in 1996." However, despite the fact that roundabouts have been in Michigan for 26 years, drivers still seem to have no idea what to do sometimes. To the point where I've had drivers come at me head-on driving the wrong way on a roundabout...I guess they thought it'd be easier to cut across rather than go in a full circle. But I digress...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

In Michigan’s Thumb, wind farm tax clawback would bankrupt schools

TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI — The sword of Damocles hanging over Unionville-Sebewing Area Schools has Consumers Energy written all over it. The rural district of about 680 students in Tuscola County is facing down a financial abyss thanks to the state’s largest energy provider, which is attempting to claw back nearly $1.2 million in disputed tax revenues levied on wind power turbines.
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Mom of Pan Am Flight 103 victim from Michigan speaks out as accused bombmaker is charged

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — “She loved helping other people and she wanted to be of service,” said Lelia Smith, mom of LaWanda Thomas. Smith spoke to 7 Action News on the phone about two lives lost when a terrorist bomb blew Pan Am Flight 103 out of the sky over the Scottish town of Lockerbie as it flew from London, bound for New York and then Detroit.
SOUTHFIELD, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy