Tv20detroit.com
'Work from home' scam snags Westland man as experts warn they're on the rise
WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — There’s a new scam emerging in metro Detroit, and it takes the form of a job opportunity. The perpetrators offer people a chance to work from home, making great money. It sounds too good to be true, and it is. Michael Linblade, 24, knows...
Is It Legal to Give Your Mail Carrier a Christmas Tip in Michigan?
It's the time of year when you may share tokens of appreciation with all sorts of people from hair stylists to teachers and babysitters. You may even want to grab a gift card or stuff a little cash in an envelope for your mail carrier. But is it actually legal to give your mail carrier a Christmas tip here in Michigan?
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan seeing massive increase in marijuana poisonings with young kids
(WXYZ) — Recreational marijuana has been legal in Michigan since 2018, and cannabis use is up. But, marijuana poisonings are also up, not just in Michigan, but nationwide. The National Poison Data System tracked a 245% rise in pediatric abuse and misuse of cannabis from 2000 to 2020, with the biggest increase happening from 2017-2020 when cannabis legalization really started to grow.
Tv20detroit.com
Commerce horse farm at risk of closing over dispute with township
COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Even in winter, Windmill Farm Riding Academy in Commerce Township is business as usual. The farm offers lessons and hosts equestrian teams from five local high schools. But by the end of the year, the farm and its 39 horses may need to find...
How Many Bottles Are You Legally Allowed To Return Per Day In MI?
We've all been a part of the evolution of bottle deposit returns in Michigan... manual counting by a store employee for a cartload to automated machines we fed ourselves. That 10 cents per bottle or can added up quickly for lunch or enough gas to get you to work for a day. (Speaking of food, you should check out this bucket list of Genesee County Restaurants--one in every city/town and this one for Lapeer County, here.)
WILX-TV
Winter car seat safety reminders from Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning (OHSP) is reminding drivers to take the extra time to keep their little ones safe during the winter. One of the reminders is that you do not strap your infant or toddler into a car seat while they’re wearing a puffy coat. Doing this will create extra distance between the straps and your baby.
Suspect arrested after fire at nonprofit thrift shop in Northern Michigan
GARFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI – A suspect has been arrested after a dumpster fire spread to the storage area behind a nonprofit thrift shop in Traverse City, officials said. The fire started Thursday morning, Dec. 8, behind the Women’s Resource Center Thrift Shop, 3030 US-31 in Garfield Township, police said. The fire spread to the storage shed behind the building and smoke caused damage to the back of the store where donations are accepted.
Should It Be Completely Illegal To Feed Deer In All of Michigan?
A conversation I've seen pop up many times, especially it seems near Wintertime, is whether or not it should be legal to feed deer in Michigan, as a whole. Now, some people may wonder why it should ever be illegal since all we're doing is giving the cute little deer some food and helping them out. After all, we have more birds than deer and we definitely don't skimp when it comes to birdseed.
‘The law needs to catch up to the science,’ Michigan parents adopt own biological babies after surrogate controversy
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Michigan parents forced to adopt their own biological babies want to see state law change to reflect modern science after their surrogate controversy. Tammy and Jordan Myers, of Grand Rapids, are the biological parents of nearly 2-year-old twins Eames and Ellison, who were adopted Thursday, Dec. 8.
If You Hit a Deer in Michigan, Is It Legal to Take the Antlers?
We might be coming to the tail end of deer season, but that doesn't mean that there isn't a chance you might hit a deer. Unfortunately, Michiganganders are involved in lots of car/deer accidents every year. According to the Michigan State Police website, there are about "50,000 reported vehicle-deer crashes in Michigan" every year. And sadly, these accidents can cause some serious damage.
Massive Storm Hitting Most of US – But Not in Michigan (Yet)
In Northern Michigan, a system rolls in Wednesday night with some rain/snow for parts of the region. The 9&10 Weather team is tracking the system, and some accumulation is expected. Check out the latest reports on our Weather page.
WNEM
Police seek help locating missing Oscoda Twp man
OSCODA TWP, Mich. (WNEM) - The Oscoda Township Police Department is seeking help locating a missing 86-year-old man. Jon Thomas Kitchen, known as Tom, was last seen driving westbound on Bissonette Road in Oscoda Township about 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9. He has not returned home since, police said.
Tv20detroit.com
Will it snow on Christmas in Metro Detroit? A big pattern shift improves chances
(WXYZ) — Snow and rain have been hard to come by since Dec. 1 (Meteorological Winter), but it appears that's about to change. A mid-week storm is making its way across the country causing blizzard-like conditions in the northwest and Northern Plains, while causing severe weather in the South.
Fresh water will draw millions, but Michigan lacks systems to harness it
This story is part of a series exploring Michigan’s housing, infrastructure and greenspace amid climate change. Michigan is the Saudi Arabia of fresh water. The Great Lakes hold 20% of the globe’s fresh water supply. Saudi Arabia has 21% of the world’s crude oil reserve. In a...
themanchestermirror.com
Adoptable dogs waiting twice as long for homes
Across the state, animal shelters and rescues, including Ann Arbor’s Humane Society of Huron Valley (HSHV), are battling a capacity crisis of historic levels. More kittens have come in to HSHV this year than in the past 15 years, and dogs are waiting twice as long for adopters. Dogs in Grand Rapids’ Kent County Animal Shelter are waiting an average of 30 days longer for adoption. Royal Oak’s animal shelter reports having hit 200% capacity for dogs this year.
Do You Need to Use Your Turn Signal While Using a Michigan Roundabout?
Roundabouts have been in Michigan for a while now. In fact, according to Sinas Dramis, the first roundabout was "built by the Oakland County Road Commission in 1996." However, despite the fact that roundabouts have been in Michigan for 26 years, drivers still seem to have no idea what to do sometimes. To the point where I've had drivers come at me head-on driving the wrong way on a roundabout...I guess they thought it'd be easier to cut across rather than go in a full circle. But I digress...
Tv20detroit.com
St. Clair County Sheriff's Office investigating vandalism of roadside memorial
COTTRELLVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A roadside memorial in Cottrellville that marked the location of a fatal car crash two years ago was vandalized and now, the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office wants answers. The department posting to Facebook in search of tips. The memorial is set at the...
In Michigan’s Thumb, wind farm tax clawback would bankrupt schools
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI — The sword of Damocles hanging over Unionville-Sebewing Area Schools has Consumers Energy written all over it. The rural district of about 680 students in Tuscola County is facing down a financial abyss thanks to the state’s largest energy provider, which is attempting to claw back nearly $1.2 million in disputed tax revenues levied on wind power turbines.
Tv20detroit.com
Mom of Pan Am Flight 103 victim from Michigan speaks out as accused bombmaker is charged
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — “She loved helping other people and she wanted to be of service,” said Lelia Smith, mom of LaWanda Thomas. Smith spoke to 7 Action News on the phone about two lives lost when a terrorist bomb blew Pan Am Flight 103 out of the sky over the Scottish town of Lockerbie as it flew from London, bound for New York and then Detroit.
Detroit News
Oakland Co. prosecutor: Case against Crumbley parents 'stronger' than ever
Oakland Couty Prosecutor Karen McDonald claims that her involuntary manslaughter case against the parents of the teen who went on a deadly shooting rampage at Oxford High School in November 2021 is stronger than ever. McDonald's argument was filed Friday in response to the sixth request for a lower bond...
