Read full article on original website
Related
Animal shelter teaches owners how to care for pets
Shelters across the country are overflowing with animals in search of a forever home.
Wbaltv.com
These puppies need a new home!
It's time to introduce you to some pets looking for a good home. The Maryland SPCA's Katie Flory shows us some puppies in the shelter and explains how Giving Tuesday will really help the shelter.
A single sheepdog had a vet bill so high he faced euthanasia- The dog wandered back home after two days in the cold
Imagine ending your beloved pet dog's life because you could not pay for his medical treatment at a vet. John Wierwiller, a farmer, recently endured such a gut-wrenching ordeal. [i]
Dog owner lives with 13 golden retrievers after keeping entire litter of puppies
A devoted dog owner lives with 13 golden retrievers after he decided to keep a whole litter of puppies and adopted another one that was due to be put down.Collin Standon, 24, already had three golden retrievers when cherished pets Chloe and Sam had a litter of nine pups.He made the decision to keep them all and now has 13 fully-grown dogs, insisting that he loves the “challenge”.“It’s not like anything you’d ever imagine, happiness is an understatement. I hear people complaining about keeping up with one or two - try 13,” Standon said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dog abandoned while pregnant happily plays with her puppies in new videoWorld’s oldest tortoise turns 190 having seen off two world wars and British EmpirePrincess Kate dazzles in rented green gown at Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston
animalfair.com
Holiday Tips on How to Adopt a Purebred Dog Or Cat!
Are you thinking of giving a pet this Holiday? Remember pets are a responsibility so be sure whomever is committing to this pet can for their entire life! It’s just as easy to adopt a purebred as it is to buy one! Tips on How to Adopt a Purebred Dog Or Cat!
WLUC
UPAWS holiday adoption event on now through December 11
SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS) is teaming up with the Bissell Pet Foundation once again for an empty the shelter adoption event, this one is called the “Holiday Hope” event. Now through Dec. 11, UPAWS is offering fee-waived adoptions for cats...
dailypaws.com
After Being Rescued From a Filthy Puppy Mill, Lolly the Poodle Mix Is Helping Dogs Recover From Fear, Trauma
Without help from canine health and behavior experts, Lolly the poodle mix would've never been able to find a forever home after she was rescued from deplorable conditions in an Iowa breeding facility. Lolly was one of the 500 dogs the ASPCA and the Animal Rescue League of Iowa saved...
Doggie condo? Stray dogs take shelter in makeshift homes on a sandy hill
A group of stray dogs were spotted digging makeshift burrows in a pile of leftover sand in Thailand — see their creation and how they're seeking shelter in their own "doggie condo."
The 42 best gifts for dogs and dog lovers, according to vets
We asked veterinarians and dog-experts for the best gifts for dogs and their parents. From durable toys, tasty treats and pet cameras, here’s everything they recommend.
Dog trainer explains how this simple trick can make crate training a walk in the park
Crate training has never been easier thanks to these simple tips from a professional dog trainer
WBBJ
Pet of the Week: Charlee
She is a small lady (weighing just under 30 pounds) but she has the biggest goofiest personality. She has done well with all of the dogs in her foster home and is OBSESSED with her human foster siblings. She would love a family that will play with her in the...
Recycling border collie helps clear up rubbish during walks
A recycling border collie helps clear the streets of rubbish by collecting hundreds of plastic bottles during his daily walks.Thirteen-year-old Scruff has been dubbed as the “eco dog” by Nuneaton locals who have been amazed by the “good boy.”David Grant and his wife Yvonne Faulkner-Grant started carrying bags with them on their walks to bring to the recycling centre.In the past year Scruff has retrieved more than 1,000 plastic bottles, Yvonne reckons.“People have said he should be working for the council, and everybody loves it when they see him in the street,” David said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Inside ‘secret’ cage-like facilities used by border forces to detain asylum seekers before ‘illegal’ deportationChristmas joy: Incredible festive lights at Bristol house raise money for charityEtiquette expert demonstrates how to hold yourself in a ‘ladylike’ manner
These 5 Dog Christmas Stockings Will Have Your Furry Friends Wagging Their Tails With Joy
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Dog owners and dog grandparents: Is your family’s stocking lineup really ready for Santa...
a-z-animals.com
Meet The 8 Cutest Pitbulls In The World
Pitbulls are crossbreeds of dogs that mix the features of a bulldog and a terrier. Originally bred in England in the 19th century, they were called Bull and Terriers. They were meant to herd animals, manage livestock and protect the farm. Unfortunately, some pit bulls were used for fighting, which has thankfully been banned.
catster.com
Exploring How Domestic Cats Can Live in Groups
Cats are naturally solitary with highly territorial behaviors, but domestic cats often live in groups of one or more. A study published in July in the journal PLOS ONE investigated how cats might have adapted to get along with others by looking at the hormone levels, gut microbiomes and social behaviors of shelter cats living in groups.
MLive.com
Pet tents and teepees for home, travel
Are you a pet parent with holiday travel plans and need a portable play area for your fur babies? Amazon has pet tents and teepees for home and travel. Take your pets on family vacations in style, whether it’s to the beach, campsite, or another family member’s home. Shop at Amazon for deals to make pets cozy. Discover durable tents and flexible teepees with soft pillows and collapsible carrying cases. Save on foldable cat and dog carriers. Get pop up portable play pens and more. Discover deals on play areas with enclosures, sun shelters and anti-escape mesh. Shop Amazon, and get fast, free shipping and free returns with Amazon prime.
studyfinds.org
Can you teach an old dog or cat new tricks? Most owners agree their pet’s gotten smarter with age
NEW YORK — With age does, in fact, come wisdom, according to 71 percent of pet parents who believe their furry friend has gotten smarter over the years. The survey of 2,000 dog and cat parents looked at some of the experiences with younger and senior pets and found that as they’ve gotten older, pets are better at interacting with other pets or people (72%) and learning new tricks or commands (56%).
Gifts for Healthy Pets and Their Owners
The post Gifts for Healthy Pets and Their Owners appeared first on Seniors Guide.
Top 6 Pet Safety Tips to Keep Your Furry Friend Safe
Every pet parent wants to ensure that their furry friend is safe, but it can be hard to know where to start. That's why we've put together a list of the top six pet safety tips so that you can keep your buddy safe and sound.
10 Tips To Help Prepare You For Moving With A Pet, According To An Expert
Moving is time-consuming — and also confusing for pets. As familiar items begin to disappear, many endure some anxiety. Here are some tips to feel prepared.
FOX2Now
Saint Louis, MO
52K+
Followers
52K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 0