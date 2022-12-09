ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wbaltv.com

These puppies need a new home!

It's time to introduce you to some pets looking for a good home. The Maryland SPCA's Katie Flory shows us some puppies in the shelter and explains how Giving Tuesday will really help the shelter.
The Independent

Dog owner lives with 13 golden retrievers after keeping entire litter of puppies

A devoted dog owner lives with 13 golden retrievers after he decided to keep a whole litter of puppies and adopted another one that was due to be put down.Collin Standon, 24, already had three golden retrievers when cherished pets Chloe and Sam had a litter of nine pups.He made the decision to keep them all and now has 13 fully-grown dogs, insisting that he loves the “challenge”.“It’s not like anything you’d ever imagine, happiness is an understatement. I hear people complaining about keeping up with one or two - try 13,” Standon said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dog abandoned while pregnant happily plays with her puppies in new videoWorld’s oldest tortoise turns 190 having seen off two world wars and British EmpirePrincess Kate dazzles in rented green gown at Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston
animalfair.com

Holiday Tips on How to Adopt a Purebred Dog Or Cat!

Are you thinking of giving a pet this Holiday? Remember pets are a responsibility so be sure whomever is committing to this pet can for their entire life! It’s just as easy to adopt a purebred as it is to buy one! Tips on How to Adopt a Purebred Dog Or Cat!
WLUC

UPAWS holiday adoption event on now through December 11

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS) is teaming up with the Bissell Pet Foundation once again for an empty the shelter adoption event, this one is called the “Holiday Hope” event. Now through Dec. 11, UPAWS is offering fee-waived adoptions for cats...
WBBJ

Pet of the Week: Charlee

She is a small lady (weighing just under 30 pounds) but she has the biggest goofiest personality. She has done well with all of the dogs in her foster home and is OBSESSED with her human foster siblings. She would love a family that will play with her in the...
The Independent

Recycling border collie helps clear up rubbish during walks

A recycling border collie helps clear the streets of rubbish by collecting hundreds of plastic bottles during his daily walks.Thirteen-year-old Scruff has been dubbed as the “eco dog” by Nuneaton locals who have been amazed by the “good boy.”David Grant and his wife Yvonne Faulkner-Grant started carrying bags with them on their walks to bring to the recycling centre.In the past year Scruff has retrieved more than 1,000 plastic bottles, Yvonne reckons.“People have said he should be working for the council, and everybody loves it when they see him in the street,” David said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Inside ‘secret’ cage-like facilities used by border forces to detain asylum seekers before ‘illegal’ deportationChristmas joy: Incredible festive lights at Bristol house raise money for charityEtiquette expert demonstrates how to hold yourself in a ‘ladylike’ manner
a-z-animals.com

Meet The 8 Cutest Pitbulls In The World

Pitbulls are crossbreeds of dogs that mix the features of a bulldog and a terrier. Originally bred in England in the 19th century, they were called Bull and Terriers. They were meant to herd animals, manage livestock and protect the farm. Unfortunately, some pit bulls were used for fighting, which has thankfully been banned.
catster.com

Exploring How Domestic Cats Can Live in Groups

Cats are naturally solitary with highly territorial behaviors, but domestic cats often live in groups of one or more. A study published in July in the journal PLOS ONE investigated how cats might have adapted to get along with others by looking at the hormone levels, gut microbiomes and social behaviors of shelter cats living in groups.
MLive.com

Pet tents and teepees for home, travel

Are you a pet parent with holiday travel plans and need a portable play area for your fur babies? Amazon has pet tents and teepees for home and travel. Take your pets on family vacations in style, whether it’s to the beach, campsite, or another family member’s home. Shop at Amazon for deals to make pets cozy. Discover durable tents and flexible teepees with soft pillows and collapsible carrying cases. Save on foldable cat and dog carriers. Get pop up portable play pens and more. Discover deals on play areas with enclosures, sun shelters and anti-escape mesh. Shop Amazon, and get fast, free shipping and free returns with Amazon prime.
studyfinds.org

Can you teach an old dog or cat new tricks? Most owners agree their pet’s gotten smarter with age

NEW YORK — With age does, in fact, come wisdom, according to 71 percent of pet parents who believe their furry friend has gotten smarter over the years. The survey of 2,000 dog and cat parents looked at some of the experiences with younger and senior pets and found that as they’ve gotten older, pets are better at interacting with other pets or people (72%) and learning new tricks or commands (56%).
