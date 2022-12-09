Read full article on original website
PUC APPROVES RATE INCREASE FOR WATER CUSTOMERS
The state Public Utility Commission has approved two rate increases for Pennsylvania American Water Company customers. The combined effect will be a hike of $38.76 in the monthly bills for residents who use both Pennsylvania American’s water and wastewater services. The PUC approved an increase of $8.76 in water...
IASD LOOKING FOR SUBSTITUTE TEACHERS
Like most school districts, Indiana Area is looking for substitute teachers, and the district has teamed with Kelly Education for an event on Monday, December 19th at the East Pike Administration Building. Attendees will be able to learn more about substitute teacher and substitute para-educator positions and can schedule interviews now. No teaching experience or certification is required to get a job, but a bachelor’s degree in any field is necessary.
B. MARLENE RAY, 90
B. Marlene Ray, 90, of Indiana, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center. Born in Armstrong County on July 1, 1932 to Bernard and Mildred (Yount) Hankinson, she lived most of her life in the Indiana Area. Marlene was a 1950 graduate of East Brady...
BUSY SUNDAY FOR FIRST RESPONDERS
It was an active Sunday for Indiana County first responders. The day started early, with the Rossiter Volunteer Fire Department dispatch to Canoe Ridge Road in Burrell Township at 12:21 a.m. to assist medics on scene. At 5:23 a.m. a vehicle accident was reported on South 6th Street in White Township. Indiana Fire Association, Citizen’s Ambulance and Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to the scene. No information has been provided on the crash. Later in the day, Indiana fire companies one and two were called out for an automatic fire alarm activation on Philadelphia Street in Indiana Borough. That was at 2:22 p.m.
PLEA HEARING FOR INDIANA MAN CONTINUED
Plea hearings were scheduled today in Indiana County Court, but three of them for the same person were delayed. It was announced that the plea haearing for 51-year-old James E. Emerson of Indiana were officially continued this morning; however, officials with the Indiana County District Attorney’s office say he is also facing federal charges. In one case dating back to April 2020, Emerson was charged with failure to verify his address or be photographed per Megan’s Law requirements. In July 2020, he was also charged with flight to avoid apprehension, accidents involving damage to an attended vehicle, driving on a suspended license, and failure to stop and give aid. He originally pleaded guilty to flight to avoid apprehension but withdrew that plea in October 2021. He also faces frug-related charges along with a false I.D. to law enforcement in a case back in October 2020.
JENNIE (MURDICK) COCHRAN, 81
Jennie Fay (Murdick) Cochran, 81 of Blairsville, PA, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh, PA. She was born June 21, 1941, in Brush Valley Twp., PA, the daughter of the late Clair Murdick and Elizabeth (Barr) Murdick. She had worked at Blairsville Machine, Sewing Factory,...
DAVID BUGGEY, 71
David Steven Buggey, 71, of Indiana died Sunday, December 11, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family after an extended illness of Alzheimer’s Disease. The son of the late Raymond and Pauline (Yackuboskey) Buggey, he was born on July 22, 1951, in Indiana, PA. David was a...
BETTY KERR, 88
Betty J. Kerr, 88, Indiana, passed away Monday, December 12, 2022 while residing at Beacon Ridge Nursing Home. The daughter of Clifford and Selena (Bashline) Pentz, she was born August 18, 1934 in Indiana, PA. Betty was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church. She enjoyed walking and reading.
DILLAN PALMER, 25
Dillan M. Palmer, 25 of Warren, OH, formerly of Black Lick, PA, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at his home. He was born June 27, 1997 in Indiana, PA, the son of the late Destry Palmer and Cheri Doerr. Dillan was a 2015 graduate of Ligonier Valley High...
LOUISE (LEMMON) DUNMIRE, 83
Louise (Lemmon) Dunmire, 83, of Indiana, died Saturday, December 10, 2022 at the Indiana Regional Medical Center, following a brief illness. Friends will be received Thursday, December 22nd from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory of Indiana, 965 Philadelphia Street. Her funeral service will be held Friday morning, December 23rd at 11:00 AM at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Indiana. Rev. Patrick Lenox will officiate, assisted by Lay Minister and niece of Louise, Shelby Lemmon.
STOVE FIRE IN WHITE TOWNSHIP LEAVES MINIMAL DAMAGE
No one was injured in a structure fire reported this morning in White Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched Indiana Fire Association and Citizens’ Ambulance to a home near the intersection of North 9th Street and Fairman Avenue shortly after 8:30 this morning. Assistant Fire Chief Lee Thompson confirmed the fire stemmed from a stove after something caught fire while one of the occupants was cooking breakfast.
TWO ACCIDENTS REPORTED SATURDAY IN INDIANA COUNTY
Indiana County 911 reports a relatively quiet Saturday in the area. There were two accidents to which firefighters were summoned. The first was at 8:06 AM on Deckers Point Road in East Mahoning Township. Marion Center was dispatched and Commodore and Citizens Ambulance were added to the call minutes later. It was a single-vehicle crash with an SUV ending up on its side. Icy conditions may have contributed to the accident.
TWO INDIANA COUNTY DEFENDANTS FEDERALLY INDICTED ON DRUG CHARGES
Two defendants from Indiana County were indicted for federal drug charges this morning. Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi said in a news release that 52-year-old Eldon Sajko of Penn Run and 51-year-old James Emerson were both indicted by a federal grand jury this morning for federal offenses to drugs within the county.
IUP’S BROWN, MORRIS HONORED
IUP wide receiver Duane Brown is an All-American again. The redshirt senior from Apollo- Ridge was named to the second team on the American Football Coaches Association Division II All-American team yesterday. Brown was also first team All-PSAC this season and was the PSAC West Offensive Player of the Year. He caught 74 passes for 1,145 yards and 18 touchdowns in the ’22 season. His touchdown reception in the Super Region One loss to Shepherd was the 50th of his career, two shy of Michael Mann’s all-time career record at IUP.
BASKETBALL WINS FOR INDIANA GIRLS, HOMER-CENTER BOYS
Indiana clamped down on Knoch early and came away with a road win last night in Saxonburg. Jake Slebodnick has the story. Indiana coach Otto Peterson says he knew the Indians would have to contain a talented three-point shooting Knoch team. BOYS BASKETBALL. The Indiana boys took on DuBois last...
IUP TEAMS ROLLING IN EARLY SEASON
The IUP basketball teams have been red hot to start their seasons and they kept it going last night. Jack Benedict has the recap of Sunday’s action at the KCAC. Men’s coach Joe Lombardi was happy with his team’s performance, even with a number of regulars sitting it out.
