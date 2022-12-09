ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Washington Examiner

China and Russia creeping further into West as major Latin American nations reject the US

Soon after Brazil’s leftist former president, Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva, secured a non-consecutive third term in October, the White House rushed to embrace the incoming government. With the addition of Brazil, a new bloc of Latin American countries that were once reliable U.S. partners will now be governed by presidents determined to expand ties with China, Russia, and Iran.
Agriculture Online

India's poultry industry seeks corn export curb to calm local prices

NEW DELHI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - India needs to restrict corn exports to curb a rise in domestic prices and to ensure sufficient supplies of the main poultry feed, the country's livestock industry said on Tuesday. Domestic corn prices have surged, driven by high demand, increased exports and some damage...
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities

Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
BBC

Iran executes four men over alleged links with Israel's intelligence service

Iran has executed four men accused of working with Israel's intelligence service, Iranian state media reported. The sentences for "intelligence cooperation" with Israel and "kidnapping" were carried out on Sunday, the Mizan news agency said. Iran's Supreme Court had upheld death penalties against them on Wednesday following their arrest in...
dallasexpress.com

U.S. Citizens Crossing Border to Mexico in Record Numbers

More Americans than ever are crossing the southern border to live in Mexico, according to data released by Mexico’s Interior Ministry. The data shows that 8,412 U.S. citizens were issued temporary resident visas in the first nine months of the year, an 85% increase compared to the same period in 2019.
Agriculture Online

REFILE-China launches suit at WTO against U.S. chip export curbs - Global Times

(Fixes spelling in the lede) Dec 13 (Reuters) - China on Monday launched a suit at the World Trade Organization against the United States over its chip export control measures, the state-backed Global Times said in a tweet on Tuesday, citing China's commerce ministry. The move is a way of...
maritime-executive.com

More Nations Are Tightening Control of Strategic Mineral Exports

The World Trade Organization last week ruled that Indonesia had no right to ban the export of nickel or to require that raw nickel ore be refined in Indonesia. Handing a comprehensive victory to the complainant, the European Union, the WTO decision highlights the clash between national security and global trade rules over critical minerals.
Agriculture Online

UAE to host next WTO ministerial meeting - sources

GENEVA, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will host the next major meeting of the World Trade Organization set to take place by March 2024, according to three trade sources familiar with the matter, citing a preliminary agreement. The UAE and Cameroon were both vying to host...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat at 1-week high on Ukrainian export woes, soybeans firm

SINGAPORE, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose for a second straight session on Tuesday, fuelled by concerns over exports from the Black Sea region after a weekend attack temporarily shut down a key Ukrainian port, disrupting grain shipments. Soybeans edged up after closing lower on Monday, although rains...

