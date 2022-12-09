Read full article on original website
Related
Netherlands reportedly set to forcibly close 3,000 farms to comply with EU mandate
The Dutch government plans to shut down up to 3,000 farms to comply with a European Union mandate
Washington Examiner
China and Russia creeping further into West as major Latin American nations reject the US
Soon after Brazil’s leftist former president, Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva, secured a non-consecutive third term in October, the White House rushed to embrace the incoming government. With the addition of Brazil, a new bloc of Latin American countries that were once reliable U.S. partners will now be governed by presidents determined to expand ties with China, Russia, and Iran.
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-WTO's Okonjo-Iweala urges progress on environmental goods and services pact
WASHINGTON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - World Trade Organization Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on Tuesday said the global trade body needed to revive work on an environmental goods and services pact that would lower or eliminate tariffs on certain products that helped countries build their resilience to and tackle climate change. Okonjo-Iweala,...
Agriculture Online
India's poultry industry seeks corn export curb to calm local prices
NEW DELHI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - India needs to restrict corn exports to curb a rise in domestic prices and to ensure sufficient supplies of the main poultry feed, the country's livestock industry said on Tuesday. Domestic corn prices have surged, driven by high demand, increased exports and some damage...
China operates more than 100 secret 'police stations' in dozens of countries to monitor its citizens in exile, report says
Beijing operates more than 100 police facilities abroad to monitor, harass and repatriate its citizens in exile, Safeguard Defenders alleged.
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Belarus Joining Ukraine War Could Be 'Devastating' to Lukashenko's Army
Belarus announced a combat readiness drill on Tuesday, adding to recent concerns that it could join the war.
BBC
Iran executes four men over alleged links with Israel's intelligence service
Iran has executed four men accused of working with Israel's intelligence service, Iranian state media reported. The sentences for "intelligence cooperation" with Israel and "kidnapping" were carried out on Sunday, the Mizan news agency said. Iran's Supreme Court had upheld death penalties against them on Wednesday following their arrest in...
dallasexpress.com
U.S. Citizens Crossing Border to Mexico in Record Numbers
More Americans than ever are crossing the southern border to live in Mexico, according to data released by Mexico’s Interior Ministry. The data shows that 8,412 U.S. citizens were issued temporary resident visas in the first nine months of the year, an 85% increase compared to the same period in 2019.
Scores of executions feared in Iran as 23-year-old hanged in public killing
Fears are growing that Iran is preparing to execute scores more protesters after authorities hanged a 23-year-old man from a crane, in a public killing carried out less than a month after he was arrested and following a secretive trial. Majidreza Rahnavard was sentenced to death by a court in...
Alleged drug smuggler who fled to Turkey while on trial for importing chemical to produce two million MDMA tablets is arrested and deported back to Australia
A Sydney man who fled to Turkey while on trial for his alleged role in importing a precursor that could produce more than two million MDMA tablets has been arrested and returned to Australia. Tony Haddad, 46, was deported by Turkish authorities and landed in Darwin on Friday morning, where...
So much cocaine is being seized by customs in Belgium that the country's incinerators are no longer able to keep up
The Port of Antwerp is on track to seize $5.1 billion worth of cocaine by end of 2022 — a huge target for criminals. But incinerators can't keep up.
‘The Merchant of Death Is Back in Action’
The inside story of how U.S. agents took down Viktor Bout, the world’s most notorious arms trader, and why they’re worried about what comes next.
Video Shows Ukraine Tank Take Out Russian Tank in One-On-One Showdown
The Ukrainian forces have taken out nearly 3,000 tanks since the war began in late February.
Agriculture Online
REFILE-China launches suit at WTO against U.S. chip export curbs - Global Times
(Fixes spelling in the lede) Dec 13 (Reuters) - China on Monday launched a suit at the World Trade Organization against the United States over its chip export control measures, the state-backed Global Times said in a tweet on Tuesday, citing China's commerce ministry. The move is a way of...
EU chief says bloc has to address 'distortions' created by Biden environmental policies
European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen warned Sunday that the EU must act in response to distortions created in the marketplace by President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act.
maritime-executive.com
More Nations Are Tightening Control of Strategic Mineral Exports
The World Trade Organization last week ruled that Indonesia had no right to ban the export of nickel or to require that raw nickel ore be refined in Indonesia. Handing a comprehensive victory to the complainant, the European Union, the WTO decision highlights the clash between national security and global trade rules over critical minerals.
Agriculture Online
UAE to host next WTO ministerial meeting - sources
GENEVA, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will host the next major meeting of the World Trade Organization set to take place by March 2024, according to three trade sources familiar with the matter, citing a preliminary agreement. The UAE and Cameroon were both vying to host...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat at 1-week high on Ukrainian export woes, soybeans firm
SINGAPORE, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose for a second straight session on Tuesday, fuelled by concerns over exports from the Black Sea region after a weekend attack temporarily shut down a key Ukrainian port, disrupting grain shipments. Soybeans edged up after closing lower on Monday, although rains...
Comments / 0