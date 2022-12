College also keeps No. 1 spot for African American & Latinx UC Transfers, still tops in transfers to USC & Loyola Marymount University. Santa Monica College (SMC) has maintained a 32-year consecutive streak as the No.1 transfer college to the University of California (UC) system, per 2021-2022 transfer data released recently by the UC Information Center. SMC sent 1,200 students to UC campuses in the prior academic year—147 more transfers than the No.2 feeder college.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO