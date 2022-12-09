Read full article on original website
GRAINS-Wheat at 1-week high on Ukrainian export woes, soybeans firm
SINGAPORE, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose for a second straight session on Tuesday, fuelled by concerns over exports from the Black Sea region after a weekend attack temporarily shut down a key Ukrainian port, disrupting grain shipments. Soybeans edged up after closing lower on Monday, although rains...
GRAINS-U.S. soybean futures rise; wheat, corn fall
CHICAGO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose on Tuesday, supported by a round of bargain buying after two days of losses as well as signs that export demand remains strong, traders said. Corn and wheat futures weakened on a round of profit taking after hitting 10-day highs early...
GRAINS-Soybeans ease after rally, strong demand limits decline
SINGAPORE, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans ticked down on Wednesday, giving up some of the previous session's sharp gains, although expectations of strong demand provided a floor under the market. Wheat slid for a second consecutive session and corn fell. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago...
GRAINS-U.S. wheat, corn futures jump after strike on Ukraine port
CHICAGO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat and corn futures rallied on Monday after a weekend attack that temporarily shut down key port for Ukrainian exports raised concerns about disruptions to grain shipments, traders said. Soybean futures dropped following rains in Argentina that alleviated concerns about crop shortfalls from that...
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Wheat pennies could bring you a pretty penny
JOPLIN, Mo. — Lincoln Wheat pennies are one of the most popular series of U.S. coins that coin collectors strive to build a complete set. Rare coins such as the 1909-S VDB and 1914-D are the “Holy Grails” of any Lincoln Wheat cent collection. Before you go down the path of building a complete set of […]
Belarus Joining Ukraine War Could Be 'Devastating' to Lukashenko's Army
Belarus announced a combat readiness drill on Tuesday, adding to recent concerns that it could join the war.
What the keystone pipeline shutdown means to you
A Keystone Pipeline System oil spill this week at least briefly caused a spike in oil prices and its environmental impact is yet unknown. What impacts is it expected to have going forward?
GRAINS-Chicago soybean futures drop on higher global stocks forecast
NEW DELHI, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures lost more ground on Monday, weighed down by a U.S. forecast of higher global inventories, though robust export demand and concerns over the weather in South America lent some support to the grain. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board...
GRAINS-U.S. wheat, corn rise on Black Sea export concerns, soy falls
CHICAGO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat and corn futures rallied on Monday after a weekend attack that temporarily shut down key port for Ukrainian exports raised concerns about disruptions to grain shipments, traders said. Soybean futures dropped following rains in Argentina that alleviated concerns about crop shortfalls from that...
CBOT soybeans drop on export concerns, rains in Argentina
CHICAGO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell 1.5% on Monday, with the market under pressure from weekend rains in Argentina and concerns about slowing demand from China, traders said. * Soymeal futures dropped on a round of profit taking after eight straight days of gains pushed the most-active contract to its highest on a continuous basis since March 31 on Friday. * Soyoil futures were strong, supported by a rally in the crude oil market. * The benchmark CBOT January soybean futures contract settled down 23-1/4 cents at $14.60-1/2 a bushel. Technical support was noted around the contract's 10-day moving average. * CBOT January soymeal dropped $21.40 to $450.20 a ton, falling below the high end of its 20-day Bollinger range. * CBOT January soyoil futures were up 2.19 cents to 62.20 cents per lb. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Monday morning that export inspections of soybeans totaled 1.840 million tonnes in the week ended Dec. 8. That was down from 2.080 million a week earlier and in line with trade forecasts that ranged from 1.5 million to 2.0 million tonnes. * Analysts said that rising COVID-19 cases in China sparked concerns that the world's top buyer of the oilseed could slow its purchase pace if pork consumption slows. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
U.S. wheat surges after Russian attack shuts Ukraine port
CHICAGO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rallied on Monday, with the trade focused on a Russian strike that temporarily shut down a key Ukraine export port and raised concerns about disruptions to the critical Black Sea shipping channel. * Wheat futures were still ripe for bargain buying and short covering after the most-active Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat contract hit its lowest since October 2021, traders said. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade March soft red winter wheat contract settled up 20-1/2 cents at $7.54-3/4 a bushel. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat futures were up 28-1/2 cents at $8.61-1/2 a bushel and MGEX spring wheat for March delivery gained 14-1/4 cents to $9.15-3/4 a bushel. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Monday that weekly export inspections of wheat totaled 218,460 tonnes, near the low end of trade forecasts for 200,000 to 475,000 tonnes. A week ago, wheat export inspections were 341,674 tonnes. * Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa resumed operations that had been suspended after a Russian attack on the region's energy system. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Alexander Smith)
Ukraine's Odesa port resumes operations - infrastructure ministry
KYIV, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa has resumed operations that had been suspended after a Russian attack on the region's energy system, a spokesperson for the infrastructure ministry said on Monday. Russia has since October been targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure with waves of missile and...
Indonesia to set Dec 16-31 palm oil reference price at $871.99/T -official
JAKARTA, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia plans to set the crude palm oil reference price for Dec. 16-31 at $871.99 per tonne, deputy coordinating minister of economic affairs Musdhalifah Machmud said on Tuesday, up from $824.32 per tonnes for Dec. 1-15. The reference price would put the export tax for the period at $52 per tonne and the export levy at $90 per tonne. The trade ministry has not yet issued the official document stating the reference price. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe Writing by Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)
No talk of suspending grain exports from Odesa after Russian attacks -Ukraine minister
KYIV, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Traders have no plans to suspend grain shipments from Ukraine's Odesa Black Sea ports due to the latest Russian attack on the region's energy system, Agriculture Minister Mykola Solky said on Sunday. "There are problems, but none of the traders are talking about any suspension...
UPDATE 1-China launches suit at WTO against U.S. chip export curbs - Global Times
(Adds details throughout) Dec 13 (Reuters) - China on Monday launched a suit at the World Trade Organization over against the United States over its chip export control measures, the state-backed Global Times said in a tweet on Tuesday, citing China's commerce ministry. The move is a way of seeking...
Data: Kansas oil spill biggest in Keystone history
The massive Keystone Pipeline has been shut down after oil was found to be leaking into a Kansas creek.
TABLE-French farm ministry estimates for 2022 and 2023 crops
PARIS, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The following are estimates from France's agriculture ministry for 2022 and 2023 harvests. Estimates are as of Dec. 1. For the 2023 crops they are so far limited to the area sown. Area is in thousands of hectares, yield in tonnes per hectare and production in thousands of tonnes. The table from the previous month, including estimates for the 2021 harvest, is accessible here. 2022 2023 2023/2022 Area Yield Production Area Yield Production Area GRAINS 8,960 67.3 60,335 Soft wheat 4,686 71.9 33,672 winter 4,665 71.9 33,540 4,746 +1.7% spring 21 62.7 132 0 Durum 252 53.2 1,339 winter 244 53.2 1,299 233 -4.4% spring 8 52.0 40 0 Barley 1,855 61.3 11,361 winter 1,286 65.5 8,422 1,300 +1.0% spring 568 51.7 2,939 0 Oats 96 39.5 381 winter 54 40.5 219 53 -1.5% spring 42 38.2 162 0 Rye 41 38.8 158 39 -3.6% Triticale 339 48.2 1,637 340 +0.3% Other cereals 181 37.2 674 0 Rice 12 52.3 60 0 Maize 1,447 74.8 10,825 0 Grain 1,359 77.8 10,575 0 Seed 88 28.5 250 0 Sorghum 52 44.1 228 0 OILSEEDS 2,307 29.4 6,790 Rapeseed 1,227 36.8 4,515 winter 1,225 36.8 4,509 1,285 +4.9% spring 2 33.5 5 0 Sunseed 859 21.2 1,824 0 Soybean 182 20.9 380 0 Other oilseeds 40 18.0 71 0 PROTEINS 257 28.4 732 Beans 68 23.4 160 Peas 184 30.5 562 SUGAR BEET 402 784.6 31,554 0 FODDER MAIZE 1,275 104.9 13,384 0 Set aside 475 0 0 (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide)
India's poultry industry seeks corn export curb to calm local prices
NEW DELHI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - India needs to restrict corn exports to curb a rise in domestic prices and to ensure sufficient supplies of the main poultry feed, the country's livestock industry said on Tuesday. Domestic corn prices have surged, driven by high demand, increased exports and some damage...
