Sinema tells CNN why she's leaving the Democratic party
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema announced she's leaving the Democratic Party and registering as a political independent. Sinema explained her rationale in an exclusive interview with CNN's Jake Tapper.
Washington Examiner
Ruben Gallego reaffirms interest in challenging Sinema in 2024 with party switch broadside
Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), in a scathing critique of Kyrsten Sinema, said the Arizona senator’s decision to leave the Democratic Party and register as an independent has not altered his interest in challenging her in 2024. “Whether in the Marine Corps or in Congress, I have never backed down...
Senate Dems prepare to join the investigative fray
Their functional 51st seat gives the party's upper-chamber members subpoena power — and not a moment too soon, as the House GOP revs its oversight engines.
Business Insider
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
Kyrsten Sinema goes independent, scrambles Senate
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona said in remarks published at 6 am ET Friday that she's leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an independent. Why it matters: It's a political earthquake that will shake up the Senate — and a gut punch for Democrats just three days after they secured a 51-49 majority.
December spending gloom falls on GOP: 'I’m so disgusted'
Republicans are divided over whether to land a year-end spending deal, taking it off the plate of next year's divided party and potential Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
Gallego says he’ll decide on possible Sinema Senate challenge after holidays
Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) said on Monday that he will make a decision on whether to challenge Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) for her seat in 2024 after the holidays. During an appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Gallego said that he’s “been very clear about being interested in this race,” adding that he would discuss the matter with his family and constituents in the coming weeks before making a final call on a Senate bid.
Former VP Pence visits Raleigh, speaks on foreign policy
Former Vice President Mike Pence was in Raleigh Tuesday night. Pence was the keynote speaker at a foreign policy lecture sponsored by the Jesse Helms Center.
Lewis Reed violated constituent’s freedom of speech by blocking them on Twitter, judge rules
Former St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed violated a constituent's rights when he blocked her on Twitter over critical remarks, a federal judge ruled Monday.
From blockchain to photos, a look at America’s struggle to track Ukraine aid
The State Department cable surfaces amid growing calls for strict oversight of the money and weapons flowing to Ukraine.
Lawmakers introduce bill to ban TikTok in US
(The Hill) – A bipartisan group of lawmakers has introduced legislation that would prohibit the use of Chinese-based owner Byte Dance’s TikTok social media platform in the U.S. The Averting the National Threat of Internet Surveillance, Oppressive Censorship, and Influence, and Algorithmic Learning by the Chinese Communist Party...
BLM sets up student relief fund as loan forgiveness stalls
The Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation launched a new relief fund Monday aimed at Black college students, alumni and dropouts overburdened by mounting education costs and the student loan debt crisis. The foundation said it set aside $500,000 for the fund and plans to award more than 500 recipients...
US diplomat says Brittney Griner’s physical health ‘seems to be just fine’
(The Hill) – Roger Carstens, the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs who traveled with Brittney Griner back to the U.S. after her detainment in Russia, said her physical health appears to be “just fine.”. “She looks great,” Carstens told co-anchor Dana Bash on CNN’s “State of the...
Dictionary.com names ‘woman’ its Word of the Year
(The Hill) — Dictionary.com named “woman” its Word of the Year, calling the word “inseparable from the story of 2022” after abortion rights and prominent female figures dominated discussion this year. Woman is defined on Dictionary.com simply as “an adult female person,” but political and...
Bipartisan group of lawmakers push to restrict foreign ownership of Missouri farmland
Citing concerns about the environment, food security and the fate of family farmers, Missouri legislators have filed several bills that would restrict foreign ownership of agricultural land. Both Democratic and Republican senators have pre-filed bills ahead of the January start of the 2023 Missouri General Assembly session to halt foreign...
Vandals, outages highlight power grid security concerns
(NewsNation) — A series of vandalism reports throughout the country — including a pair of outages in North Carolina that left thousands without power for days — points to vulnerabilities in securing some of the nation’s power grids. Following an incident last week that caused widespread...
