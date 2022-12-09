Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
Columbus doctor discusses ways to staying healthy this winter
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Respiratory illnesses and the Flu are showing no signs of slowing down this winter. OhioHealth Dr. Steve Auciello director of family medicine shares tips on how people can stay healthy during the winter months with Good Day Columbus’ Jackie Orozco and Maria Durant.
WSYX ABC6
Early Learning Center the first of its kind in west Columbus; will teach 240 Pre-K kids
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It’s not just daycare; it’s “school” school. That’s how the grandparent of a 5 year old describes the Early Learning Center set to open in January. On Monday, officials -- and a group of 5 year-olds -- cut the ribbon on the facility on The Hilltop, which was paid for partially by voter-approved city bonds.
WSYX ABC6
Bring a Franklin County shelter dog home for a holiday sleepover
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center is hosting its annual Christmas Holiday Sleepover this month!. The event begins on Thursday, Dec. 22 and ends on Dec. 27. This is the perfect time for dogs to get out of the shelter and spend the...
WSYX ABC6
'Buckeyes Gear' Christmas Gift Ideas
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Christmas is fast approaching, and if you are still looking for the perfect buckeye gear for the fanatic in your life, we have you covered. Former Buckeye and Co-Founder of 2nd & 7 Foundation Ryan Miller shares his favorites Buckeye gift ideas with Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus marks construction completion of Hilltop Early Learning Center
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus city officials are marking the completion of construction of the Hilltop Early Learning Center Monday. Mayor Andrew Ginther will be joined by Franklin County Commissioner President Erica C. Crawley, CEO of the Columbus Early Learning Centers Dr. Gina Ginn, and Director of the Hilltop Partnership Paula Neal.
WSYX ABC6
CCS board president said mental health prompted departure of Superintendent Talisa Dixon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Days after the Columbus City Schools superintendent and her right-hand man announced they were on their way out, the head of the school board said it was time to talk about the future. "We are not in a state of crisis," Columbus City School Board...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Chilly morning, nicest day on the 7-day forecast
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Tuesday's glorious sunshine won't last long. The clouds already are coming back and the winds will get much stronger tonight and Wednesday. A giant storm system slamming across the country will push rain and gusty winds into Ohio by Wednesday morning. TUESDAY NIGHT: increasing clouds,...
WSYX ABC6
Family of Columbus woman injured during NYC taxi crash speaks following her death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For the first time, Miesha Wallace's family is speaking out following her death. Wallace was injured in June after a taxi cab jumped a curb, slamming into 6 people. Wallace was one of the victims critically injured and would lose her life in late November.
WSYX ABC6
Investigators identify remains of 'John Doe' found in Pickaway County in 1991
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — State and local investigators have identified skeletal remains found in Pickaway County in 1991 by hunters as that of a Columbus man. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, joined by Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey and others, identified the remains as those of 21-year-old Robert A Mullins of Columbus, Ohio, who was reported missing between Nov. 1988 and April 1989.
WSYX ABC6
2 injured in separate shootings in Columbus Sunday evening
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are investigating after two people were shot in separate incidents Sunday. The first shooting victim came to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg and hand around 5:50 p.m. The victim told Columbus police that they were in the area of Mt....
WSYX ABC6
SZA to open first-ever arena tour in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — SZA announced the dates and locations of her historic first arena tour on Tuesday. The American singer will open her S.O.S. North American Tour at the Schottenstein Center on February 21, 2023. The exclusive 17-city tour kicks off in Columbus, making stops in Chicago, Toronto,...
WSYX ABC6
Vandals bust windows, severely damage shuttle buses belonging to east Columbus daycare
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An east Columbus daycare center is forced to park its shuttle busses after suspected vandals were captured on security cameras severely damaging the vehicles. "Can't go nowhere until the busses are 100% in working condition," said Wayne Dixon with the Indigo Children's Center on East...
WSYX ABC6
OSU leaders pushing for fan support for NIL
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The push for more NIL cash. The pay-for-play model is changing the landscape of college sports. At no other university is that more evident than Ohio State. Big-name businesses and donors have helped players cash in. Now, the university is calling on fans to step up as well.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Chilly and dry with wet days soon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Even today's filtered sunshine is better than just steely grey! We're going to see more clouds on Tuesday. Then a much larger system arrives with rain and gusty winds for the second half of the work week. Temps will drop below average again by the end of the week... and looking like they may stay below average for the next couple of weeks.
WSYX ABC6
Case dismissed against man charged with murder of brother in Amanda, Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Prosecutors indicate they want to investigate a man's self-defense claim after he was charged with murder in connection with his brother's death. Fairfield County Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Witt filed to have the murder case against Mickey L, Enmen, 39, dismissed without prejudice, writing, "additional investigation is needed on the issue of self-defense."
WSYX ABC6
Columbus City Council approves flavored tobacco ban, effective in 2024
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Council voted Monday to approve its proposed city-wide ban on the sale of flavored and menthol tobacco products. The legislation will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2024. City leaders have said they're trying to combat a 'public health crisis" among the black...
WSYX ABC6
Large fire destroys Whitmer Woodworks near Plain City
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Firefighters responded to a large business fire in Madison County early Tuesday morning. The fire broke out just before 4 a.m. at Whitmer Woodworks, located along Carters Mill Road in a rural area just southeast of Plain City. According to fire officials, a man was...
WSYX ABC6
Peach Bowl to add extra 2,000 seats after OSU sold ticket allotment in 2 days
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State may not be at home against Georgia, but that doesn't mean the Buckeyes will be underrepresented in the stands. Peach Bowl CEO and President Gary Stokan said Tuesday that Ohio State sold out its ticket allotment in two days and that the bowl will add an extra 2,000 standing-room seats because of the demand.
WSYX ABC6
Peach Bowl CEO looking forward to hosting Buckeyes for the first time ever
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Fourth-seeded Ohio State is making its fifth appearance in the College Football Playoffs taking on top-seeded Georgia in Atlanta. The Buckeyes have played in 13 different bowl games over a span of 132 years of football, however, Dec. 31 will mark the first time ever they play in the Peach Bowl.
WSYX ABC6
OSU-Georgia Peach Bowl the hottest ticket in college football
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Peach Bowl matchup of No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State is shaping up to be the hottest ticket in the market of bowl games. Mercedes Benz Stadium typically holds 76,000 people. However, because this heavyweight match-up is in high demand, Peach Bowl CEO Gary Stokan said they added 2,000 seats in the standing room and he anticipates welcoming 78,000-79,000 fans.
