ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leelanau County, MI

Woman and Her Dog Hit and Killed By Car

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ewrjz_0jcxSSQF00

A Lake Leelanau woman is dead after she was hit and killed while walking her dog.

Around 7:30 Thursday night, Michigan State Police troopers from the Cadillac Post were called to a deadly crash.

The woman was walking her dog northbound on the shoulder of S. Lake Shore Drive near E. Lingaur Road.

A car hit her from behind, killing her and her dog.

The driver — a woman from Leelanau County — is suspected of driving drunk.

She was arrested and is now in the Leelanau County Jail.

Comments / 0

Related
9&10 News

86-Year-Old Pedestrian Hit and Killed By Car

Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office Deputies said that an 86-year-old Grawn man was hit and killed Sunday by a vehicle as he was walking north across US-31 South. Sheriff’s Office Deputies along with Blair Fire and EMS responded to US-31 South near State Street in Blair Township for the report of a vehicle that had struck a pedestrian.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

MSP: Troopers looking for man who allegedly keyed car at Cadillac Meijer

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State Police troopers are looking for a man they said may have keyed a car in the Meijer parking lot in late August. Troopers said video surveillance from Meijer showed a man walking next to the victim’s car before getting into his vehicle and leaving the scene.
CADILLAC, MI
9&10 News

People, Pets Safely Escape House Fire in Leelanau County

The Glen Lake Fire Department says a house in Empire Township caught fire last Friday but that no one was hurt. Around 7:30 p.m., the Glen Lake Township Fire Department got a report of a house fire off Empire Highway (M-72), and when they got to the scene, they found an active fire in the back of the building that was starting to spread into the attic.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Victim of hit and run in Grand Traverse County dies

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The 23-year-old victim of a hit and run in Grand Traverse County has died. Allison Jo Baker was hit by a vehicle Friday evening on the 2800 block of West Long Lake Road. Baker died from her injuries Monday night, according to the Grand...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

MDOT Releases 5 Year Plan for Roads in Traverse City

The Michigan Department of Transportation was at the Governmental Center to share their 5 year plan. “Coming up in 2023, we’ve got a few projects in the Grand Traverse area, the Traverse City area. One is kind of in the Chums Corner area. We’ve got some work that’s going to be happening in April that’s going to be an upgrade to the signals there, as well as updating pedestrian crossings at that intersection,” James Lake from MDOT says.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Lakeshore Advocacy Center Receives Play Scale Models of Manistee, Mecosta Court House

The Lakeshore Advocacy Center is the recipient of a special donation this year. The advocacy center works with law enforcement, child protective services and other state organizations to make sure there is a coordinated response to child abuse in the community. And in an effort to help make children feel comfortable before being in court, they received play scale models of the Manistee and Mecosta Court House.
MANISTEE, MI
MLive

Official resigns after Northern Michigan village mistakenly pays employees twice

ELK RAPIDS, MI – Several officials in a Northern Michigan village have been disciplined after an investigation into $32,000 in mistaken payroll payments to public workers. The Associated Press reported Friday that Elk Rapids Village Manager Bryan Gruesbeck has resigned while zoning administrator and former treasurer Kerri Janisse was suspended for two weeks without pay and a third official was publicly reprimanded.
ELK RAPIDS, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy