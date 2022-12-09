Woman and Her Dog Hit and Killed By Car
A Lake Leelanau woman is dead after she was hit and killed while walking her dog.
Around 7:30 Thursday night, Michigan State Police troopers from the Cadillac Post were called to a deadly crash.
The woman was walking her dog northbound on the shoulder of S. Lake Shore Drive near E. Lingaur Road.
A car hit her from behind, killing her and her dog.
The driver — a woman from Leelanau County — is suspected of driving drunk.
She was arrested and is now in the Leelanau County Jail.
