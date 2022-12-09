ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

POLITICO

Maxine Waters says a subpoena is "definitely on the table" for Sam Bankman-Fried if he does not testify before Congress.

In announcing his appointment, McCarthy called the Chinese Communist Party the "greatest geopolitical threat of our lifetime." "As a Member who served in uniform as a Marine Counterintelligence officer and has dedicated his time in Congress to understanding, educating, and defending America from the threat the CCP poses, Mike Gallagher is exceptionally qualified and is the right person to lead and advance this important agenda at this vital moment.”
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities

Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
US News and World Report

Exclusive-How a Secret Software Change Allowed FTX to Use Client Money

(Reuters) - In mid-2020, FTX's chief engineer made a secret change to the cryptocurrency exchange’s software. He tweaked the code to exempt Alameda Research, a hedge fund owned by FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, from a feature on the trading platform that would have automatically sold off Alameda's assets if it was losing too much borrowed money.
US News and World Report

U.S. House Jan. 6 Committee to Meet Dec. 19 for Vote on Referrals, Report

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol will hold a public meeting on Dec. 19 to vote on its report and criminal referrals, before releasing the report on Dec. 21, the panel's chairman said on Tuesday. Democratic U.S....
US News and World Report

Binance Withdrawals Hit $1.9 Billion in 24 Hours, Data Firm Says

LONDON (Reuters) - Binance has registered $1.9 billion of withdrawals in the past 24 hours, blockchain data firm Nansen said on Tuesday, as the world's biggest crypto exchange said it had "temporarily paused" withdrawals of the USDC stablecoin. How crypto exchanges such as Binance and its now-bankrupt former rival FTX...
decrypt.co

Bankruptcy Judge Approves Subpoenas for Three Arrows Co-Founders

Liquidators can now subpoena “any recorded information, including books, documents, records, and papers” related to the hedge fund since 2012. Subpoenas are on the way to Three Arrows Capital co-founders Kyle Davies and Su Zhu, along with the rest of the crypto hedge fund’s leadership, as liquidators now have permission to demand communications, documents, and financial records related to the bankrupt firm.
bitcoinist.com

Federal Prosecutors Investigate FTX Founder Bankman-Fried Over UST/Luna Collapse

While the crypto market still hasn’t fully digested the insolvency of FTX, U.S. federal prosecutors are investigating whether FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried played a role in the collapse of TerraUSD (UST) and Luna. The stablecoin UST lost its peg to $1 in May 2022, triggering the collapse of the...
US News and World Report

FTX Founder Bankman-Fried's Bail Denial Could Increase Chance of Extradition

(Reuters) - FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s failure to secure release on bail in the Bahamas on Tuesday increases the likelihood that he will consent to extradition to the United States to face fraud charges, legal experts said. A judge ordered Bankman-Fried to be held at the Bahamas Department of...
ihodl.com

Sam Bankman-Fried Hires El Chapo's Attorney as US Regulators Probe FTX

Former CEO of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, has hired a defense attorney as US financial regulators are probing the crypto exchange, Reuters reports, citing Bankman-Fried's spokesperson Mark Botnick. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. FTX Founder has reportedly hired Mark...
The Verge

Sam Bankman-Fried agrees to testify before House Committee on FTX collapse next week

FTX founder and former chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried said Friday that he will testify before the House Financial Services Committee next week. “I still do not have access to much of my data — professional or personal. So there is a limit to what I will be able to say, and I won’t be as helpful as I’d like,” Bankman-Fried said in a tweet Friday. “But as the committee still thinks it would be useful, I am willing to testify on the 13th.”
PYMNTS

Federal Prosecutors Meet With FTX Bankruptcy Team

FTX’s new CEO has reportedly met with federal prosecutors. John J. Ray III — who was appointed FTX’s CEO last month — and bankruptcy lawyers met with prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, Bloomberg reported Thursday (Dec. 8).
US News and World Report

Sam Bankman-Fried's Sudden Turn From White Knight to Detainee

(Reuters) - The sudden fall from grace and arrest of FTX's former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has stunned investors and crypto enthusiasts who once hailed the 30-year-old American as the savior of the industry. Bankman-Fried was charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday with defrauding investors in...
