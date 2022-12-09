Read full article on original website
Cocobon NV Estates Red (California)
Cocobon NV Estates Red (California)

A fairly simple red blend, this offers aromas and flavors of red and black plum, blackberry, black cherry, black pepper and vanilla. All are encompassed in a dusty earthiness and dried-grass-like essence. rating. 85. Price. $6. Designation. Estates. Variety. Red Blends, Red Blends. Winery.
Three Sticks 2020 Alana Vineyard Chardonnay (Russian River Valley)
Three Sticks 2020 Alana Vineyard Chardonnay (Russian River Valley)

Vivid toasty aromas, concentrated fruit flavors and a supersmooth texture make this richly contoured wine powerful and delicious. The mouth-filling oak spices, ripe pears and a creamy-lemony tension are remarkable. Best through 2030. Jim Gordon. rating. 95. Price. $75. Designation. Alana Vineyard. Variety. Winery.
Columbia Crest 2021 Grand Estates Chardonnay (Columbia Valley (WA))
Columbia Crest 2021 Grand Estates Chardonnay (Columbia Valley (WA))

This hedonistic treat is a well-executed take on the buttery-creamy style of Chardonnay. The wine features coconut and warm apple-pie aromas, with a splash of rose water on the nose. Flavors such as lemon butter, spicy cinnamon and caramel apple fill every nook and cranny of the olfactory system. Michael Alberty.
Forgeron 2019 Alder Ridge Zinfandel Zinfandel (Red Mountain)
Forgeron 2019 Alder Ridge Zinfandel Zinfandel (Red Mountain)

This rich, bruising Zinfandel spent 18 months in 10% new French oak, 10% new American oak and 80% neutral oak. Black-cherry and craisin aromas are found on the nose, along with a trace of shoe polish. Heaping helpings of sweet-tart lingonberry-jam join flavors like orange citrus, bittersweet dark chocolate and balsa wood. This medium-bodied Zinfandel possesses silky tannins and a level of acidity that will definitely whet the whistle. Michael Alberty.
Love Cork Screw 2021 Be The Light Sauvignon Blanc (Central Valley)
Love Cork Screw 2021 Be The Light Sauvignon Blanc (Central Valley)

Melon and hints of white grapefruit are sweet and inviting on the nose. Citrus fruit and peach flavors blend well with light herbaceous notes on the palate. It has enough acidity to make the wine fresh and enjoyable throughout the finish. Jesica Vargas. rating. 89. Price. $10. Designation. Be...
DK Wine Group 2020 Convene by Dan Kosta Chardonnay (Russian River Valley)
DK Wine Group 2020 Convene by Dan Kosta Chardonnay (Russian River Valley)

Mellow, intricately blended spices, butter, toast and generous fruit flavors give this wine a pleasing, rich expression without losing its balance. A medium to full body and supple texture support deep poached-pear and peach flavors for impressive concentration and length. Jim Gordon. rating. 94. Price. $52. Designation. Convene by...
Clos du Bois 2020 Hand Selected Lots Chardonnay (California)
Clos du Bois 2020 Hand Selected Lots Chardonnay (California)

This richer style of Chardonnay incorporates ripe yellow apple, peach and nectarine along with indulgent notes of cream, fresh bread and blond caramel. Alongside its voluptuousness, a balanced acidity adds subtle notes of citrus and a sense of freshness. It offers a well-rounded tasting experience in terms of both flavor and structure.
Forgeron 2019 Sagemoor Vineyard Barbera (Columbia Valley (WA))
Forgeron 2019 Sagemoor Vineyard Barbera (Columbia Valley (WA))

Sweet and tangy boysenberry scents fill the general vicinity as this wine pours into a glass. Then come the waves of dark-chocolate-covered espresso beans, hay and crushed brick dust. The wine's fruit flavors lean more toward wild strawberries and tart cherries, with a healthy shot of Tootsie Roll, black tea and thyme. Soft tannins take a backseat to juicy acidity. Michael Alberty.
SeaGlass 2021 Pinot Noir (Central Coast)
SeaGlass 2021 Pinot Noir (Central Coast)

Subtle aromas of raspberry and strawberry are cut by loamy soil on the ripe nose of this bottling. Tart cranberry flavors are layered in woodspice on the palate. Matt Kettmann.
Undurraga 2020 Founder's Collection Carménère (Colchagua Valley)
Undurraga 2020 Founder's Collection Carménère (Colchagua Valley)

Aromas of herbs and light notes of nutmeg lead to a savory palate with slightly drying tannins. Bell pepper and black fruit join intense oak flavors backed by nice acidity that balances it all out. Notes of dried herbs extend the finish. Jesica Vargas. rating. 91. Price. $40. Designation.
Succession 2020 Malbec (Columbia Valley (WA))
Succession 2020 Malbec (Columbia Valley (WA))

Aged primarily in once-used and neutral French oak for 18 months, this wine dazzles. It begins with wonderful floral aromas of wild strawberries, spicy plumeria flowers and chalk dust. This wine tempts you to dab it behind your ears. Flavors like blackcap raspberry, white chocolate and toasted almonds slip and slide effortlessly across the palate. Silky tannins are matched by lip-smacking acidity. Michael Alberty.
Raymond 2019 District Collection Cabernet Sauvignon (Oakville)
Raymond 2019 District Collection Cabernet Sauvignon (Oakville)

Deep, dark chocolate is the hallmark of this wine all the way from the first whiff through a dark chocolate palate and to a cocoa finish. Rich, ripe blueberries, black cherries and a touch of wood smoke all play their part, but the wine's roasted cacao character dominates, as lavish tannins and a full body expand the mouthfeel. Jim Gordon.
Emeritus 2019 Pinot Hill Pinot Noir (Sonoma Coast)
Emeritus 2019 Pinot Hill Pinot Noir (Sonoma Coast)

From a cool, low-yielding site in the Sebastopol Hills, this wine shows the more savory aspects of the variety, a mix of dried herb, cardamom and anise. Tight-knit tannins give it structure and intensity, finding their way to a supple finish of wild strawberry and rhubarb. Virginie Boone. rating. 94.
Kyle Burke 2021 Chardonnay (Sonoma Valley)
Kyle Burke 2021 Chardonnay (Sonoma Valley)

Wisps of jasmine and lemon blossoms in the aroma lead to engaging, ripe and round fruit flavors, ranging from crisp lemons to riper golden apples and subtle pastry shop spices. This medium-bodied wine is ultrasmooth and supple, carrying light butter and vanilla accents into a lingering finish. Jim Gordon. rating.
Three Sticks 2020 William James Vineyard Pinot Noir (Russian River Valley)
Three Sticks 2020 William James Vineyard Pinot Noir (Russian River Valley)

A powerful core of fruit flavors drives this full-bodied wine while moderate tannins and good acidity give it a bracing texture and good balance. Delicious black cherries, red cherries, black tea and a touch of chewy stems add to the complexity and appeal. Best from 2025. Jim Gordon. rating. 95.
Stag's Leap Wine Cellars 2020 Arcadia Chardonnay (Napa Valley)
Stag's Leap Wine Cellars 2020 Arcadia Chardonnay (Napa Valley)

This beautiful wine stays with you beyond the palate. Deliciously balanced and bright, it holds its weight well, revealing rich, complex layers of green apple, pear and Meyer lemon with notes of baking spice, oak and crème brûlée. Virginie Boone. rating. 95. Price. $65. Designation. Arcadia.
Patz & Hall 2019 Moses-Hall Vineyard Pinot Noir (Carneros)
Patz & Hall 2019 Moses-Hall Vineyard Pinot Noir (Carneros)

Possessing the earthy funk of the appellation, this wine offers buzzy acidity that boosts the full-bodied core of rich red fruit, citrus and mushroom. It has broad-shouldered intensity and supple tannins accented in oak and baking spice. Virginie Boone. rating. 94. Price. $80. Designation. Moses-Hall Vineyard. Variety. Winery.
Goldschmidt 2018 Game Ranch Plus Cabernet Sauvignon (Oakville)
Goldschmidt 2018 Game Ranch Plus Cabernet Sauvignon (Oakville)

Superripe fruit flavors come with tangy acidity and firm tannins in this assertive, full-bodied wine. It offers powerful black cherries, blackberries and balsamic notes on an unyielding texture. Time will soften this tight wine, so it's best to drink after 2027. Jim Gordon. rating. 92. Price. $150. Designation. Game...
Groth 2020 Hillview Estate Chardonnay (Napa Valley)
Groth 2020 Hillview Estate Chardonnay (Napa Valley)

This white wine from an estate property is bright in lemon and tangerine, with a tasty accompianment of biscotti and anise. Well-integrated oak gives it structure and weight without being intrusive. A touch of pie dough and nutmeg coats the finish. Virginie Boone. rating. 93. Price. $40. Designation. Hillview...
Jules Taylor 2022 Sauvignon Blanc (Marlborough)
Jules Taylor 2022 Sauvignon Blanc (Marlborough)

A heady perfume of white grapefruit, passionfruit and lemon-lime lead on this attractive Sauvignon. The telltale varietal green herbaceous character is there, too. The palate is dry and balanced with limey, passionfruit freshness straight to the finish. A great example of why this wine style never goes out of fashion. Christina Pickard.
