Shreveport, LA

ktalnews.com

Shreveport homes dressed in their Christmas best

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – These dazzling displays showcase some of the best Christmas lights in Shreveport. If you’re looking for some holiday magic, plenty are right here in town!. This is only a partial list of impressive displays. There are simply too many to count. We encourage you...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Attorney gives away bikes to local children

SHREVEPORT, La. - Hundreds of children have brand new bikes for Christmas, thanks to attorney Gordon McKernan. The law firm hosted giveaways in Shreveport and nine other cities across the state this weekend. A total of 101 bikes were handed out at the Shreveport office.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Hopdoddy Burger Bar opens Dec. 13 in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A new burger joint opens Tuesday, Dec. 12 in Shreveport where another one recently closed its doors. Hopdoddy Burger Bar is in Suite 100 at 1370 E. 70th St. That’s the same building between Fern Avenue and Whole Foods where Grub once operated. KSLA...
SHREVEPORT, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Magnolia man arrested for the November 2022 homicide of a Shreveport man

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 12, 2022, Magnolia Police were called to Smith Street in Magnolia, Ark. due to a possible shooting. Upon arrival, officers located the deceased body of 32-year-old Demontray Hall, who was a native of Shreveport, La. According to Magnolia Banner-News, they discovered evidence in their investigation and identified 32-year-old Rico […]
MAGNOLIA, AR
KTBS

Ask The Trooper: Driving in Severe Weather

SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana State Police Troop G continues efforts to promote public safety. For Tuesday’s Ask the Trooper segment, KTBS 3 spoke with Trooper Jonathan Odom about driving in severe weather. If you have a topic you'd like us to address, email us at pressreleases@ktbs.com and put Ask...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Gordan McKernan law firm gives out free bicycles for Christmas

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport law firm took a break from handling their legal cases to hand out free bicycles on Saturday, Dec. 10!. Gordan McKernan and his team stood outside his store front on Youree Drive, giving big and small bikes to families in need. Parents said they are looking forward to giving their child a special Christmas gift.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

$1M surprise payday for non-profit employees

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport non-profit is using the $1 million awarded to it last month by the Opus Prize Foundation to bless its dedicated staff in a big way just before Christmas. According to its website, the Opus Prize recognizes unsung heroes who are conquering the world’s...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Shreveport’s Grub Burger Shuts Down For Good

Grub Burger a Local Burger Joint Has Closed Its Doors. Grub Burger has been a popular Shreveport dining spot. Who doesn't love a boozy milkshake? Unfortunately, Grub Burger is gone. Some of us knew there was change coming for the burger spot, but we didn't now the change was coming so fast.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Missing Shreveport man found dead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A missing Shreveport man was found dead Monday in the Parkview neighborhood south of the main post office in Shreveport, the Caddo coroner’s office reports. A passerby found the body of 48-year-old Leo Johnson, of the 5900 block of Attaway Street, just after 11...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

At least 2 missing after tornado in Caddo Parish

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – At least two people are missing after a tornado blew through the Pecan Farms area in Keithville early Tuesday evening, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. “There’s no fatalities as of yet, but we do know we have some missing folks,” Caddo...
CADDO PARISH, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Tornado Watch for Shreveport Bossier Metro Area

New Tornado Warning for DeSoto Parish and Red River Parish until 6pm. This will impact the town of Mansfield. UPDATE: Tornado Warning has expired. Tornado Watch remains in effect until 10pm for much of northwest Louisiana. From the National Weather Service, a Tornado Warning has been issued for part of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Biedenharn Foundation gifts $60,000 to Bossier Teachers

SHREVEPORT, La. - Santa arrived early with $60,000 in his sleigh for 26 Bossier Parish teachers, thanks to the Biedenharn Foundation. The Sydney Biedenharn Educators Endowment was established in memory of the late educator who once taught in Bossier Parish and whose children attended Benton schools. "Ten years ago my...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Missing 14-year-old last seen in Shreveport found safe Tuesday morning

SHREVEPORT - State police issued a missing child advisory for a teenager last seen in Caddo Parish Sunday. Troopers are searching for Fairchild Scarbrough who is approximately 6'1" and 165 pounds. He was last seen possibly riding a blue bike around Yukon Drive in Shreveport. Troopers say he has a mental health condition that may impair his judgment.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Shocking Picture Of Massive Storm That Passed From ETX Into Shreveport

Texas and Louisiana experienced a day that is being described by national media as a "tornado outbreak". Though not everything has been confirmed, there have been plenty of reports of tornadoes from the DFW area through the Shreveport and Bossier areas. Radar indicated, radar confirmed, storm spotter confirmed, and so on. There are damage reports now, especially in the Keachi and Waskom areas.
SHREVEPORT, LA

