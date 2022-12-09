Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ktalnews.com
Shreveport homes dressed in their Christmas best
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – These dazzling displays showcase some of the best Christmas lights in Shreveport. If you’re looking for some holiday magic, plenty are right here in town!. This is only a partial list of impressive displays. There are simply too many to count. We encourage you...
KTBS
Attorney gives away bikes to local children
SHREVEPORT, La. - Hundreds of children have brand new bikes for Christmas, thanks to attorney Gordon McKernan. The law firm hosted giveaways in Shreveport and nine other cities across the state this weekend. A total of 101 bikes were handed out at the Shreveport office.
LSP: Missing child advisory canceled for Shreveport teen
Louisiana State Police canceled a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office for a missing Shreveport teen.
KSLA
Hopdoddy Burger Bar opens Dec. 13 in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A new burger joint opens Tuesday, Dec. 12 in Shreveport where another one recently closed its doors. Hopdoddy Burger Bar is in Suite 100 at 1370 E. 70th St. That’s the same building between Fern Avenue and Whole Foods where Grub once operated. KSLA...
Magnolia man arrested for the November 2022 homicide of a Shreveport man
MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 12, 2022, Magnolia Police were called to Smith Street in Magnolia, Ark. due to a possible shooting. Upon arrival, officers located the deceased body of 32-year-old Demontray Hall, who was a native of Shreveport, La. According to Magnolia Banner-News, they discovered evidence in their investigation and identified 32-year-old Rico […]
KTBS
Ask The Trooper: Driving in Severe Weather
SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana State Police Troop G continues efforts to promote public safety. For Tuesday’s Ask the Trooper segment, KTBS 3 spoke with Trooper Jonathan Odom about driving in severe weather. If you have a topic you'd like us to address, email us at pressreleases@ktbs.com and put Ask...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Shreveport on Monday. The crash happened close to Greenwood Spring Ridge Road on Louisiana Highway 169 at around 7 a.m. When it crossed the center line and entered the opposing lane, a Chevrolet Tahoe was moving west.
KSLA
Gordan McKernan law firm gives out free bicycles for Christmas
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport law firm took a break from handling their legal cases to hand out free bicycles on Saturday, Dec. 10!. Gordan McKernan and his team stood outside his store front on Youree Drive, giving big and small bikes to families in need. Parents said they are looking forward to giving their child a special Christmas gift.
ktalnews.com
$1M surprise payday for non-profit employees
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport non-profit is using the $1 million awarded to it last month by the Opus Prize Foundation to bless its dedicated staff in a big way just before Christmas. According to its website, the Opus Prize recognizes unsung heroes who are conquering the world’s...
Shreveport’s Grub Burger Shuts Down For Good
Grub Burger a Local Burger Joint Has Closed Its Doors. Grub Burger has been a popular Shreveport dining spot. Who doesn't love a boozy milkshake? Unfortunately, Grub Burger is gone. Some of us knew there was change coming for the burger spot, but we didn't now the change was coming so fast.
KNOE TV8
2 people missing, another person hurt after tornado destroys homes in Caddo Parish
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A woman and her daughter are missing, another person is hurt and multiple homes are destroyed in the wake of tornadic storms that blew through the area Tuesday, Dec. 13. Manufactured/mobile homes were destroyed on Pecan Road just northwest of Four Forks near Fullilove...
KSLA
Missing Shreveport man found dead
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A missing Shreveport man was found dead Monday in the Parkview neighborhood south of the main post office in Shreveport, the Caddo coroner’s office reports. A passerby found the body of 48-year-old Leo Johnson, of the 5900 block of Attaway Street, just after 11...
ktalnews.com
At least 2 missing after tornado in Caddo Parish
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – At least two people are missing after a tornado blew through the Pecan Farms area in Keithville early Tuesday evening, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. “There’s no fatalities as of yet, but we do know we have some missing folks,” Caddo...
Tornado Watch for Shreveport Bossier Metro Area
New Tornado Warning for DeSoto Parish and Red River Parish until 6pm. This will impact the town of Mansfield. UPDATE: Tornado Warning has expired. Tornado Watch remains in effect until 10pm for much of northwest Louisiana. From the National Weather Service, a Tornado Warning has been issued for part of...
KTBS
Biedenharn Foundation gifts $60,000 to Bossier Teachers
SHREVEPORT, La. - Santa arrived early with $60,000 in his sleigh for 26 Bossier Parish teachers, thanks to the Biedenharn Foundation. The Sydney Biedenharn Educators Endowment was established in memory of the late educator who once taught in Bossier Parish and whose children attended Benton schools. "Ten years ago my...
menastar.com
2 reported missing, 1 hurt in south Caddo as storms blow through ArkLaTex
SHREVEPORT, La. - As forecasted, a line of storms pushed into the ArkLaTex Tuesday, bringing with it a string of watches and warnings. At one point, the Shreveport-Bossier City area was under a tornado warning with two confirmed tornadoes southwest of the city. In southwest Caddo Parish, two people are...
wbrz.com
Missing 14-year-old last seen in Shreveport found safe Tuesday morning
SHREVEPORT - State police issued a missing child advisory for a teenager last seen in Caddo Parish Sunday. Troopers are searching for Fairchild Scarbrough who is approximately 6'1" and 165 pounds. He was last seen possibly riding a blue bike around Yukon Drive in Shreveport. Troopers say he has a mental health condition that may impair his judgment.
Shocking Picture Of Massive Storm That Passed From ETX Into Shreveport
Texas and Louisiana experienced a day that is being described by national media as a "tornado outbreak". Though not everything has been confirmed, there have been plenty of reports of tornadoes from the DFW area through the Shreveport and Bossier areas. Radar indicated, radar confirmed, storm spotter confirmed, and so on. There are damage reports now, especially in the Keachi and Waskom areas.
Louisiana man accused of beating pregnant girlfriend, shooting dog
A Shreveport man is behind bars, accused of beating up his pregnant girlfriend and shooting her dog to death.
Shreveport Police Involved in Hours-Long Standoff (UPDATE)
(UPDATE): Police were able to enter the home, only to find that there was nobody inside. Shreveport Police were called Sunday (12-11-22) evening to a home off of Pines Road and Border Lane in regard to a domestic issue. Upon arrival, Police were notified that an occupant in the home...
