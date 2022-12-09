Read full article on original website
Related
Johnson City Press
Ready for High School Athletics? Daniel Boone Athletes visit Sulphur Springs
On Monday afternoon, athletics directors and coaches from Sulphur Springs Elementary School, Daniel Boone High School and Milligan University met with Sulphur Springs student athletes to talk about their transition from middle to high school athletics. For many students, athletics and clubs are a big part of their school-age years....
Johnston pulls out tough road win against Ankeny Centennial
By Mason Asher Feature photo: Johnston's Jenica Lewis The Johnston Dragons hit the road on Tuesday night to defend their perfect record against the Ankeny Centennial Jaguars. The Jaguar”s defense caused problems for the Dragons, but they were able to escape with a win, 46-40. “We always know ...
Comments / 0