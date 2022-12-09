ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, SD

Comments / 3

Related
South Dakota Searchlight

Consultant: $100 million Expo building replacement would secure fairgrounds future

A $100 million investment in the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds Expo building would translate into another 100 days of use each year and another half-million dollars in economic impact for the Sioux Falls area. Those figures represented just a few of the conclusions from a consultant who presented to a Monday meeting of the Minnehaha County […] The post Consultant: $100 million Expo building replacement would secure fairgrounds future appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
amazingmadison.com

School Board accepts resignation of high school teacher; approves other personnel action

The Madison Central School Board accepted the resignation of a high school teacher during its meeting on Monday. The board approved the resignation of Amy Mottl as the high school Chemistry teacher, effective December 21st, after a more than hour-long executive session to discuss personnel. Part of the motion the board approved after the executive session included accepting Mottl’s resignation with contract breakage liquidated damages assessed and the return of her signing bonus per the certified negotiated agreement.
MADISON, SD
sdpb.org

Arlington nursing home to close in February

Another South Dakota nursing home is closing its doors. Avantara will close its facility in Arlington, west of Brookings, in February. It currently has 22 residents. A spokesperson blamed the closure on staffing issues, Medicaid underfunding, and the continued impact of COVID-19. “We were honored to serve an incredible community...
ARLINGTON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Watertown advises no travel as eastern SD deals with ice

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As northeastern South Dakota experiences another round of this week’s winter storm, the South Dakota Department of Transportation 511 map has listed sections of Interstate 29 and several highways as no travel advised. The road conditions and travel advisories were as of about...
WATERTOWN, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Feeding South Dakota reschedules mobile food distributions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Feeding South Dakota has rescheduled their mobile food distributions this week due to the severe weather. Cancelled distributions include those planned for Tuesday night in Sioux Falls at Laura B Anderson School and King of Glory Church. The new dates for food distributions...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kotatv.com

Medicine shortage reaches the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With a shortage of medications around the United States, it was only a matter of time before it also hit the Rushmore State. In recent weeks, some areas of the US have found it tough to get over-the-counter-fever-and pain-reducing medications. According to the Washington Post, this shortage is the outcome of the “tridemic,” a combination of RSV, Influenza, and COVID. This combination, according to them, is leading some parents across the country to create “isolated shortages,” here in the hills while the shortage of Tamiflu and Motril isn’t a big concern, but when it comes to Amoxicillin, it’s a different story.
KELOLAND TV

Milbank, Codington Co., eastern SD ready for ice

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Eastern South Dakota is in for a mixed bag of weather today and into tomorrow as a winter storm with several days of lasting power hits the state. Ice is predicted for the northeastern part of the state. KELOLAND meteorologist Brian Karstens said Watertown, Milbank, Sisseton and Webster are among the towns that will see freezing rain starting Monday. As much as a quarter inch of ice and enough wind to cause power outages could fall in the region, Karstens said.
CODINGTON COUNTY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Roads closed, school called off again

SPEARFISH — The blizzard hitting South Dakota today has prompted the state to close large parts of Interstate 90 and some schools to already cancel classes Wednesday. The Spearfish School District will not hold classes Wednesday. Other schools have yet to notify the public on their decisions.
SPEARFISH, SD
KELOLAND TV

Dangerous driving conditions in western SD

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A blizzard warning is in effect in western South Dakota as conditions continue to worsen. The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced that Interstate 90 from Chamberlain to the Wyoming border. There is a no travel advisory in place in Spearfish. Roads around Rapid...
RAPID CITY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

UPDATE: Part of I-90 closed starting 10 a.m.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the South Dakota Department of Transportation, starting at 10 a.m. (CT), part of I-90 will be closed due to hazardous driving conditions. UPDATE: I-90 will be closed from Chamberlain (exit 265) to the Wyoming state line starting at 2 p.m. (MT)...
CHAMBERLAIN, SD
kotatv.com

Rapid City ready to host annual Lakota Nation Invitational

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 46th annual Lakota Nation Invitational rolls into Rapid City Tuesday and runs through Saturday. The LNI began in 1976 as a basketball tournament and since then, grown into a major event encompassing not just sports but educational and cultural programs. Tuesday, 4 p.m., at...
RAPID CITY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls now included in Ice Storm Warning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories, and Winter Storm Watches are in effect for much of South Dakota including Aberdeen and Pierre. We’ve already declared Tuesday and Wednesday as First Alert Weather Days. The precipitation will ramp...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
swineweb.com

Greenway Farms Sustaining The Pig Farm of Tomorrow

The term ‘sustainability’ wears multiple hats in the world of pig farming. Today, PIPESTONE covers pigs, people and planet under that hat. Greenway Farms, located west of Mitchell, SD, recognizes these aspects of pig farming, and actively works to increase efficiency in each. Greenway Farms is owned and...
PIPESTONE, MN
KELOLAND TV

Winter storm causing power outages

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Monday night’s winter storm is causing power outages for some parts of Sioux Falls. Xcel Energy is reporting outages in the northwest part of Sioux Falls. The Xcel outage map shows two different outages impacting over 1,000 people. Winter Weather Resources. Learn about...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy