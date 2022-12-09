Read full article on original website
gowatertown.net
Noem talks with KWAT News about approaching storm, state tax cut on groceries (Audio)
PIERRE, S.D.–A powerful winter storm sweeping through the upper Midwest today has already shut down a portion of Interstate 90 in South Dakota and kept state government workers home for the day. The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) closed I-90, both east and westbound, from Chamberlain to Rapid...
newscenter1.tv
Some schools and school districts have already announced closures, is yours on the list?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – It looks like a few schools and school districts are closed on Wednesday. As of now, Bennett County Schools, Douglas School District, Dupree Schools, OLC – Wolf Creek School and Spearfish School District will be closed tomorrow. Please check out our Closings and Delays...
Consultant: $100 million Expo building replacement would secure fairgrounds future
A $100 million investment in the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds Expo building would translate into another 100 days of use each year and another half-million dollars in economic impact for the Sioux Falls area. Those figures represented just a few of the conclusions from a consultant who presented to a Monday meeting of the Minnehaha County […] The post Consultant: $100 million Expo building replacement would secure fairgrounds future appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
amazingmadison.com
School Board accepts resignation of high school teacher; approves other personnel action
The Madison Central School Board accepted the resignation of a high school teacher during its meeting on Monday. The board approved the resignation of Amy Mottl as the high school Chemistry teacher, effective December 21st, after a more than hour-long executive session to discuss personnel. Part of the motion the board approved after the executive session included accepting Mottl’s resignation with contract breakage liquidated damages assessed and the return of her signing bonus per the certified negotiated agreement.
sdpb.org
Arlington nursing home to close in February
Another South Dakota nursing home is closing its doors. Avantara will close its facility in Arlington, west of Brookings, in February. It currently has 22 residents. A spokesperson blamed the closure on staffing issues, Medicaid underfunding, and the continued impact of COVID-19. “We were honored to serve an incredible community...
KELOLAND TV
Watertown advises no travel as eastern SD deals with ice
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As northeastern South Dakota experiences another round of this week’s winter storm, the South Dakota Department of Transportation 511 map has listed sections of Interstate 29 and several highways as no travel advised. The road conditions and travel advisories were as of about...
dakotanewsnow.com
Feeding South Dakota reschedules mobile food distributions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Feeding South Dakota has rescheduled their mobile food distributions this week due to the severe weather. Cancelled distributions include those planned for Tuesday night in Sioux Falls at Laura B Anderson School and King of Glory Church. The new dates for food distributions...
kotatv.com
Medicine shortage reaches the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With a shortage of medications around the United States, it was only a matter of time before it also hit the Rushmore State. In recent weeks, some areas of the US have found it tough to get over-the-counter-fever-and pain-reducing medications. According to the Washington Post, this shortage is the outcome of the “tridemic,” a combination of RSV, Influenza, and COVID. This combination, according to them, is leading some parents across the country to create “isolated shortages,” here in the hills while the shortage of Tamiflu and Motril isn’t a big concern, but when it comes to Amoxicillin, it’s a different story.
KELOLAND TV
Milbank, Codington Co., eastern SD ready for ice
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Eastern South Dakota is in for a mixed bag of weather today and into tomorrow as a winter storm with several days of lasting power hits the state. Ice is predicted for the northeastern part of the state. KELOLAND meteorologist Brian Karstens said Watertown, Milbank, Sisseton and Webster are among the towns that will see freezing rain starting Monday. As much as a quarter inch of ice and enough wind to cause power outages could fall in the region, Karstens said.
Black Hills Pioneer
Roads closed, school called off again
SPEARFISH — The blizzard hitting South Dakota today has prompted the state to close large parts of Interstate 90 and some schools to already cancel classes Wednesday. The Spearfish School District will not hold classes Wednesday. Other schools have yet to notify the public on their decisions.
New focus on homeless Indigenous needs in South Dakota
Native Americans make up 8.8 percent of South Dakota's population, but comprise nearly 70 percent of the 2022 state homeless count. These groups are making a difference
KELOLAND TV
Dangerous driving conditions in western SD
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A blizzard warning is in effect in western South Dakota as conditions continue to worsen. The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced that Interstate 90 from Chamberlain to the Wyoming border. There is a no travel advisory in place in Spearfish. Roads around Rapid...
dakotanewsnow.com
UPDATE: Part of I-90 closed starting 10 a.m.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the South Dakota Department of Transportation, starting at 10 a.m. (CT), part of I-90 will be closed due to hazardous driving conditions. UPDATE: I-90 will be closed from Chamberlain (exit 265) to the Wyoming state line starting at 2 p.m. (MT)...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Area Schools and Meade County schools are closed Wednesday, December 14
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City Area Schools (RCAS) and Meade County have announced that they will be closed due to inclement weather on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. For RCAS students, this is a snow day and not an E-learning day. Meade County schools include the schools of Sturgis...
Black Hills Pioneer
Weather closures announced
Meade and Belle Fourche school districts have also canceled school for Tuesday.
kotatv.com
Rapid City ready to host annual Lakota Nation Invitational
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 46th annual Lakota Nation Invitational rolls into Rapid City Tuesday and runs through Saturday. The LNI began in 1976 as a basketball tournament and since then, grown into a major event encompassing not just sports but educational and cultural programs. Tuesday, 4 p.m., at...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls now included in Ice Storm Warning
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories, and Winter Storm Watches are in effect for much of South Dakota including Aberdeen and Pierre. We’ve already declared Tuesday and Wednesday as First Alert Weather Days. The precipitation will ramp...
swineweb.com
Greenway Farms Sustaining The Pig Farm of Tomorrow
The term ‘sustainability’ wears multiple hats in the world of pig farming. Today, PIPESTONE covers pigs, people and planet under that hat. Greenway Farms, located west of Mitchell, SD, recognizes these aspects of pig farming, and actively works to increase efficiency in each. Greenway Farms is owned and...
KELOLAND TV
Winter storm causing power outages
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Monday night’s winter storm is causing power outages for some parts of Sioux Falls. Xcel Energy is reporting outages in the northwest part of Sioux Falls. The Xcel outage map shows two different outages impacting over 1,000 people. Winter Weather Resources. Learn about...
Howard South Dakota Native, ‘Dude Dad’, Performing in Sioux Falls
With over 4 million Facebook followers, not to mention everyone who ever watched him on the hit show "The Middle", or caught him on "Jimmy Kimmel Live", Taylor Calmus is no longer that unknown college graduate from Howard, South Dakota. He is well-known for his "Dude Dad' videos about life...
