Wisconsin State

FOX8 News

Here are the 12 Senate Republicans who helped pass same-sex marriage bill

Twelve Senate Republicans on Tuesday supported final approval of a bill securing federal protections for same-sex marriage, allowing it to surpass the 60-vote threshold needed for passage. The Republicans in the upper chamber who backed the bill were Sens. Susan Collins (Maine), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Rob Portman (Ohio), Thom Tillis (N.C.), Mitt Romney (Utah), Roy […]
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Democrats succumb to political reality on same-sex marriage bill

The Senate’s Respect for Marriage Act has progressives arguing that efforts to safeguard same-sex unions remain unfinished after concessions were made to Republican demands for bolstered religious liberty protections. The bill as it currently stands would officially repeal the Defense of Marriage Act and require state recognition of legal...
IOWA STATE
Click10.com

Rubio, Scott explain votes against bill protecting same-sex marriage

WILTON MANORS, Fla. – Florida Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, both Republicans, explained their decision to side with the majority of their GOP colleagues in voting against the Respect for Marriage Act, which ultimately passed the Senate with support from Democrats and some Republicans. The bill is designed...
FLORIDA STATE
WKRN News 2

House sends marriage equality bill to Biden’s desk

The House on Thursday passed a bill to safeguard marriage equality, sending the measure to President Biden’s desk and marking the first time Congress has provided federal protections for same-sex marriage. The legislation, titled the Respect for Marriage Act, passed in a 258-169-1 vote. Thirty-nine Republicans joined all Democrats in supporting the measure, and Rep. […]
OHIO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado company at center of Supreme Court case

The U.S. Supreme Court is once again weighing in on a case from Colorado, pitting the rights of business owners against LGBTQ+ rights. A Colorado website designer says that creating websites for same-sex weddings would go against her religious beliefs.Oral arguments took place Monday. Wearing a pink coat, Lorie Smith of Littleton emerged from the Supreme Court to cheers from her supporters.She told them, "My home state of Colorado made it clear I'm not welcome in that state and Colorado is trying to force me to create unique artwork to promote ideas in a system contrary to my faith in...
COLORADO STATE
CBS News

House set to vote on landmark Respect for Marriage Act

Washington — The House is poised to approve legislation Thursday that provides federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriages, a move that would send the landmark bill to President Biden's desk for his signature. Called the Respect for Marriage Act, the measure is expected to win bipartisan support in...
