Foundation pays off mortgage for family of fallen state police sergeant

BROCKTON -- The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is paying off the mortgage for the family of a fallen Massachusetts State Police Sergeant. Douglas Weddleton died in 2010 when he was hit and killed by a drunk driver.

He spent nearly 30 years on the force and left behind his wife and four sons. The Tunnels to Towers Foundation is paying off their Brockton home.

"His passing has left a huge void in our family that no one will ever be able to fill. This home holds so many precious memories for me and my sons, and this generous gift means so much to us," said widow Judith Weddleton, in a statement.

This is one of the more than 200 mortgage-free homes that the organization has offered to the families of fallen first responders, Gold Star families, and injured veterans this year.