Penguins Named Landing Spot for Brock Boeser

The Pittsburgh Penguins should go all in to acquire Brock Boeser.

Recent rumblings around the league are suggesting the Pittsburgh Penguins could be a good match for Vancouver Canuck’s forward Brock Boeser. The forward has fallen out of favor in Vancouver, and the rumor mill is swirling with landing spots.

The Penguins, given their relationship with the Canuck's management team and their need for another scoring winger, are speculated to be a potential fit. While there are no reports of the teams actively engaging in trade talks, the Penguins should absolutely initiate the conversation to acquire Boeser.

Why He Fits

Simply put, Boeser is a scorer. The Penguins are deficient in that regard, and would benefit greatly from a winger of Boeser's ilk. At only 25-years-old, Boeser is already a veteran of the league. He's played in 345 games, scored 125 goals, and added 147 assists for 272 points. The Penguins would love to add the four-time 20+ goal scorer to their top six.

Despite the issues between Boeser and the Canucks, he’s still maintained solid production this season and is on pace for a career high 60 points. His goal scoring is down, with only four tallies in 21 games, but he’s made up for that with 12 assists.

There’s plenty of reason to believe a chance of scenery could snap Boeser’s scoring funk. This season, his shooting percentage is at a career low 9%. Perhaps a new offensive systems and being surrounded by generational talents (no offense to the players in Vancouver) can help cure Boeser's poor puck luck.

Where He Fits

Boeser’s right handed shot would slot perfectly into the second line right wing position. With the decline in Bryan Rust’s play, the Pens need a running mate for Evgeni Malkin and Jason Zucker. Acquiring Boeser would allow Rust to find his game on the third line and penalty kill.

Where the Penguins would benefit from Boeser the most is on the power play. His combination of lethal shot and vision on the ice is on display with the man advantage. He has two seasons with 10 or more power play goals, and two of his four goals this season have come on the power play as well.

Making the Deal and Salary Cap Work

There are two glaring obstacles to acquiring Boeser: the salary cap and the return. The salary cap is the bigger issue of the two. Boeser is in the first season of a three year contract, paying him $6.65 million per season. The already strapped for cap Penguins cannot afford Boeser without sending a contract back to Vancouver.

The most likely candidate is Kasperi Kapanen. His $3.2 million cap hit would soften the blow of Boeser’s contract, and with Jim Rutherford’s infatuation may require Kapanen be a part of the return. In addition, the Penguins would have to include an early round draft pick and possibly a prospect as well.

If the Penguins really want to contend for another Stanley Cup, they’ll need to add another forward they can rely on. Outside of the first line, Evgeni Malkin, and Jason Zucker, the play of the Penguins’ forwards has been inconsistent all season.

Acquiring Boeser, a player primed for a change of scenery, could alleviate the offensive burden and be the missing piece for a championship run.

