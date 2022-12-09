Read full article on original website
Related
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout says he 'wholeheartedly' supports Ukraine war and would volunteer if he could
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout said on Saturday he "wholeheartedly" supports Moscow's so-called "military operation" in Ukraine and that if he had the opportunity and necessary skills, he would "certainly go as a volunteer."
Prince Harry suggests Buckingham Palace was 'happy to lie to protect' Prince William, but wouldn't 'tell the truth to protect' him and Meghan
In a new promo for Netflix's "Harry & Meghan," Harry compared the way he and Meghan were treated by the palace to the way Prince William is treated.
Virologist Who Funded Wuhan Lab Brazenly Posts Video In Thailand Cave With 2.5 Million Bats After COVID-19 Theories
Virologist Dr. Peter Daszak has come under fire for posting videos of himself and his research team in a Thailand-based cave with 2.5 million bats following widespread controversy over his ties to the Wuhan lab at the center of COVID-19 theories.RadarOnline.com has discovered his brazen postings online sparked fury after a Vanity Fair expose claimed that his charity, EcoHealth Alliance, provided funding for the Wuhan Institute of Virology's Gain-of-function research.In the heart of the bat cave - deafening noise as the bats swirl around. It’s the sheer beauty of nature & at the same time it seems like the “reactor...
Sam Bankman-Fried: Disgraced FTX crypto exchange founder detained in Bahamas at US request
Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has been arrested in the Bahamas at the request of the US government, the US attorney for the Southern District of New York has announced.In a tweet, the SDNY said: “USA Damian Williams: Earlier this evening, Bahamian authorities arrested Samuel Bankman-Fried at the request of the U.S. Government, based on a sealed indictment filed by the SDNY. We expect to move to unseal the indictment in the morning and will have more to say at that time.”The Bahamian prime minister Philip Davis said: “The Bahamas and the United States...
Connie Francis on Her Hits and the Onslaught of the British Invasion
‘The Industry Was Held Hostage by the Beatles’. If you were anywhere near a radio in the late 1950s and early 1960s, the music of Connie Francis became the soundtrack of your life. Francis’ string of Top 10 hits began in 1957 include “Who’s Sorry Now,” soon followed by “My Happiness,” “Lipstick on Your Collar,” “Among My Souvenirs” and “Many Tears Ago.” Francis was the first woman to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart with 1962’s “My Heart Has a Mind of Its Own.”
Evanescence's Fallen has now sold over 10 million copies in the US alone
Evanescence's debut album Fallen has been certified Diamond by the RIAA for over 10 million sales in the US
KTVZ
Nelly Cheboi, who creates computer labs for Kenyan schoolchildren, is CNN’s Hero of the Year
Nelly Cheboi, who in 2019 quit a lucrative software engineering job in Chicago to create computer labs for Kenyan schoolchildren, is the 2022 CNN Hero of the Year. Online voters selected her from among this year’s Top 10 CNN Heroes. Cheboi’s nonprofit, TechLit Africa, has provided thousands of students...
Musk's Twitter disbands its Trust and Safety advisory group
Elon Musk's Twitter has dissolved its Trust and Safety Council
KTVZ
2022 In Review Fast Facts
Here is a look back at the events of 2022. January 3 – The US Food and Drug Administration expands the emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine boosters to children ages 12 to 15. On January 5, the CDC updates its recommendations for the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine booster.
KTVZ
Second known protest-related execution carried out in Iran
Iran has executed a second man allegedly involved in the nationwide anti-government protest movement after he was convicted of fatally stabbing two security officials last month, Mizan Online, a news agency affiliated with Iran’s judiciary, and the semi-official Tasmin news agency reported on Monday. Mizan Online named the man...
KTVZ
Beijing and northern China hit by winter sandstorm
Beijing and large swaths of northern China woke to choking sand and dust on Monday, as a winter sandstorm sent air pollution levels off the charts. A thick cloud of dust blanketed the Chinese capital, where the air quality index of PM10 — particles of pollution that are less than 10 micrometers in diameter and can enter through the nose and travel to the lungs — hit 999, meaning it exceeded the top of the scale, far beyond the point deemed hazardous to health.
KTVZ
The tourist attractions you can’t visit in 2023
It already looks like 2023 is going to be a year of “revenge travel,” with people who were cooped up during the pandemic taking the long-overdue dream vacations they’ve been saving up for. However, while most of the world is open again and operating like before, not...
KTVZ
Betting on a market bounce? You may be waiting a while
‘Tis the season for Wall Street strategists to pack their clients’ inboxes with market predictions for 2023. A lot of what pours in around this time of year is fascinating and rigorous research, but a lot is also moot. It’s simply impossible to predict what will happen over the next 365 days and how that might impact markets: At the end of last year, Goldman Sachs analysts predicted that the S&P 500 would close out 2022 at 5,100 points. Morgan Stanley predicted a more bearish 4,400. The S&P 500 closed on Friday at 3,934.
KTVZ
Treasury Secretary Yellen predicts major inflation cooldown in 2023
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is striking a cautiously optimistic tone about 2023, predicting a major inflation cooldown and stressing that a recession isn’t required to get prices back under control. “I believe by the end of next year you will see much lower inflation, if there’s not an unanticipated...
KTVZ
Biden announces $2.5 billion loan to help GM and LG make EV batteries
The US Department of Energy’s Loan Programs Office will announce Monday that it is issuing a $2.5 billion loan to help start three lithium battery manufacturing hubs in Ohio, Tennessee and Michigan. The DOE loan programs office will loan the money to Ultium Cells LLC, a joint venture of...
KTVZ
Starving bees are robbing hives as their keepers try everything to save them
Their busy, buzzing business partners pollinate everything from almonds in California to blueberries in Maine, so few people understand the state of American agriculture quite like Florida beekeepers. But colliding climate crises have left few as sad and worried. The storms and droughts of ’22 had already taken their toll...
KTVZ
‘Unprecedented’ strike: 100,000 UK nurses set to walk off the job
Nurses in the United Kingdom have reached breaking point. As many as 100,000 members of the Royal College of Nursing will walk out across England, Wales and Northern Ireland on Thursday in the first of two days of strikes this month to protest poor pay and working conditions. They plan to walk out again on December 20. (Nurses in Scotland are negotiating a separate pay offer.)
KTVZ
Nuclear fusion: How long until this breakthrough discovery can power your house
For the first time in history, US scientists at the National Ignition Facility at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California successfully produced a nuclear fusion reaction resulting in a net energy gain, a source familiar with the project confirmed to CNN. The US Department of Energy is expected to...
KTVZ
5 things to know for December 12: Winter storm, NASA, Ukraine, World Cup, China
As you scroll through social media this week, there’s a chance you’ll see pictures of your friends, but re-imagined as celestial beings or cartoon-like characters. Perhaps you’ve even seen a few of the eye-catching portraits already — or maybe you’re grimacing at the notion of another viral trend hijacking your feed. Whether you’re a fan or foe, the popular app behind the avatars is Lensa, and some users are voicing concerns about how much the portraits distort body shapes and skin color.
KTVZ
US lawmakers set to grill Sam Bankman-Fried on the collapse of FTX
With his vast crypto empire in ruins, Sam Bankman-Fried is preparing to be grilled by US lawmakers who are demanding answers about how his digital asset exchange, FTX, came unraveled, leaving at least a million customers unable to access their funds. Bankman-Fried tweeted Friday that he was willing to appear...
Comments / 0