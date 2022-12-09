Read full article on original website
WSET
Drugs, guns, cash, cockfighting items seized after Franklin Co. arrest: Sheriff
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A narcotics search warrant ended in the arrest of a man from Ferrum as well as the seizure of drugs, guns and cockfighting items on October 20, Franklin County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies executed the search warrant at a house on Franklin Street in...
wakg.com
Ruffin Man Arrested in Road Rage Incident in Rockingham County
On Friday, December 9 at approximately 10:49 a.m., Rockingham County Sheriff’s Deputies and Investigators responded to a report of road rage between two vehicles resulting in a handgun being produced and allegedly fired by one of the drivers. The incident began on US 29 Business and continued down Oregon...
wfxrtv.com
Man dead after shooting in Roanoke
A homicide investigation is underway, according to police, after a shooting that occurred at the 700 block of Hunt Avenue NW on Monday, Dec. 12. A homicide investigation is underway, according to police, after a shooting that occurred at the 700 block of Hunt Avenue NW on Monday, Dec. 12.
Shots fired into house of Kierra Jackson’s family
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – Shots were fired into the home of Sarah Mullins, the mother of Kierra Jackson, on Sunday, December 11, 2022. At around 1:00 P.M. on December 11, 2022, officers with the Princeton Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at 1015 Bluefield Avenue. This home is the same address where […]
wfxrtv.com
Salem Police search for a person of interest in a business scam
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — The Salem Police Department wants the community’s assistance in identifying a woman who investigators believe is a person of interest in scamming a Salem business. Salem Police posted on Facebook on Monday, Dec. 12, searching for a woman who may be the passenger or...
wfxrtv.com
Ferrum man arrested and charged after deputies search his home
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s office says it has arrested a man after finding several weapons and drugs at his home in Ferrum. Deputies say they responded to the 900 block of Franklin Street with a narcotics-related search warrant on October 20. 52-year-old Dennis...
WSET
Deal could make disabled students' classmates wear masks, including one in Bedford Co.
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Disabled students can request that their peers be required to wear masks in class in 12 Virginia schools under the terms of a settlement reached Monday. Parents at those 12 schools filed a lawsuit in February to challenge an executive order from Gov. Glenn...
Danville Police search for a vehicle
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – The Danville Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating and identifying a car that it believes is involved in multiple vehicle larcenies throughout Danville. Police report someone has been breaking into cars over the past two weeks from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. Officials are searching for the […]
WDTV
A timeline of Kierra Jackson’s death
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - WVVA has been researching the timeline of events beginning on the day before Kierra Jackson’s disappearance and after the end of the search for her. On Dec. 2, the day before 14 year old Kierra Jackson was reported missing her mother’s boyfriend Roderick Neal was arrested for domestic battery. The police report says Neal had hit Jackson and punched her mother, Sarah Mullins in the face.
WDBJ7.com
Bedford Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for burglary suspects that smashed front door of business
BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Over $50,000 worth of cigarette cartons were stolen and the front door was smashed at Express Tobacco (18013 Forest Road) on Tuesday. The Bedford Co. Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for two masked and gloved males that were seen entering the business. The...
wfxrtv.com
Missing Bedford man found in Chesterfield Co.
— UPDATE 12/12 at 1:07 p.m.: The Bedford Police Department is asking for the community’s help searching for a missing man with special needs in Bedford. 43-year-old, Charles James Reynolds was last seen at the Apple Market on North Bridge Street in Bedford around 12:22 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 12. Police say Reynolds is possibly driving a silver Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with a Virginia license plate, UMC-2229.
Officer charged after allegedly bringing vape into Rockingham County Detention Center, sheriff’s office says
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A detention officer has been charged after he allegedly brought a vape into the Rockingham County Detention Center, according to the sheriff’s office. Paul Jerald Jefferies, 34, of Eden, is charged with bringing contraband into a detention facility. Jefferies was hired about three months ago, the sheriff’s office says. He […]
wfxrtv.com
Montgomery County Board of Supervisors holds workshop on property value reassessments
Tonight the board of supervisors will hold a workshop discussing the reassessment of residents' 2023 property values. Montgomery County Board of Supervisors holds workshop …. Tonight the board of supervisors will hold a workshop discussing the reassessment of residents' 2023 property values. DELVIS “MAC” MCCADDEN FULL INTERVIEW. DELVIS...
Driver flees the scene on foot during a pursuit in Henry Co.
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in identifying a driver from a vehicle pursuit on Sunday, Dec. 11. Deputies say they received a call about a parked vehicle at the Fas Mart at 1015 Fairystone Park Highway in Stanleytown around 9:37 p.m. They say they […]
pcpatriot.com
Independence man dies in Wythe County crash
At 2:07 p.m. on Friday (Dec. 9), Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 21 a half-mile south of C. C. Camp Rd. A 1998 Nissan Frontier was traveling north on Route 21 when it crossed the centerline of the roadway and struck a southbound 2010 Chevrolet Impala.
pcpatriot.com
Sheriff’s office investigating single vehicle crash on Lee Highway
On Monday, Dec. 12, around 9:50 pm the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and Pulaski County Emergency Medical Services responded to a single vehicle crash in the 4200 block of Lee Highway. Through initial investigation it was determined that a silver van driven by Michael Phillip Meyer, 41 years of...
wakg.com
Update: Henry County Sheriff’s Deputy Crashes During Pursuit
A Henry County Sheriff’s Deputy crashed his vehicle on Sunday night while in pursuit. At 9:37, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a call to check on a vehicle that had been parked for some time at the Fast Mart, 1015 Fairystone Park Hwy, Stanleytown, VA. Upon arrival...
WSLS
Deputies searching for driver of stolen vehicle after police chase ends in crash in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Va. – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the driver of a stolen vehicle after a police chase Sunday night. On Sunday, Dec. 11 at about 9:37 p.m., officers responded to the Fas Mart on Fairystone Park Hwy after receiving a call to check on a vehicle.
wfxrtv.com
Former Radford Police Captain arrested by VSP
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police say they have arrested a former Radford Police employee. The State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office reports that 47-year-old Christopher L. Caldwell turned himself in and was charged with one count of using an electronic device to solicit a minor. Caldwell turned himself in on Saturday, Dec. 10.
What is West Virginia House Bill 2365?
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – West Virginia House Bill (HB) 2365, which relates to people being accessories to crimes, did not complete the legislative process during the 2022 legislative season. The death of Mercer County teen Kierra Jackson has brought House Bill (HB) 2365 back into attention, but what exactly would it have done? To understand what HB 2365 […]
