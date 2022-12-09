ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, VA

wakg.com

Ruffin Man Arrested in Road Rage Incident in Rockingham County

On Friday, December 9 at approximately 10:49 a.m., Rockingham County Sheriff’s Deputies and Investigators responded to a report of road rage between two vehicles resulting in a handgun being produced and allegedly fired by one of the drivers. The incident began on US 29 Business and continued down Oregon...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
wfxrtv.com

Man dead after shooting in Roanoke

A homicide investigation is underway, according to police, after a shooting that occurred at the 700 block of Hunt Avenue NW on Monday, Dec. 12. A homicide investigation is underway, according to police, after a shooting that occurred at the 700 block of Hunt Avenue NW on Monday, Dec. 12.
ROANOKE, VA
WVNS

Shots fired into house of Kierra Jackson’s family

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – Shots were fired into the home of Sarah Mullins, the mother of Kierra Jackson, on Sunday, December 11, 2022. At around 1:00 P.M. on December 11, 2022, officers with the Princeton Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at 1015 Bluefield Avenue. This home is the same address where […]
PRINCETON, WV
wfxrtv.com

Salem Police search for a person of interest in a business scam

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — The Salem Police Department wants the community’s assistance in identifying a woman who investigators believe is a person of interest in scamming a Salem business. Salem Police posted on Facebook on Monday, Dec. 12, searching for a woman who may be the passenger or...
SALEM, VA
wfxrtv.com

Ferrum man arrested and charged after deputies search his home

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s office says it has arrested a man after finding several weapons and drugs at his home in Ferrum. Deputies say they responded to the 900 block of Franklin Street with a narcotics-related search warrant on October 20. 52-year-old Dennis...
FERRUM, VA
WFXR

Danville Police search for a vehicle

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – The Danville Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating and identifying a car that it believes is involved in multiple vehicle larcenies throughout Danville. Police report someone has been breaking into cars over the past two weeks from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. Officials are searching for the […]
DANVILLE, VA
WDTV

A timeline of Kierra Jackson’s death

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - WVVA has been researching the timeline of events beginning on the day before Kierra Jackson’s disappearance and after the end of the search for her. On Dec. 2, the day before 14 year old Kierra Jackson was reported missing her mother’s boyfriend Roderick Neal was arrested for domestic battery. The police report says Neal had hit Jackson and punched her mother, Sarah Mullins in the face.
wfxrtv.com

Missing Bedford man found in Chesterfield Co.

— UPDATE 12/12 at 1:07 p.m.: The Bedford Police Department is asking for the community’s help searching for a missing man with special needs in Bedford. 43-year-old, Charles James Reynolds was last seen at the Apple Market on North Bridge Street in Bedford around 12:22 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 12. Police say Reynolds is possibly driving a silver Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with a Virginia license plate, UMC-2229.
BEDFORD, VA
FOX8 News

Officer charged after allegedly bringing vape into Rockingham County Detention Center, sheriff’s office says

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A detention officer has been charged after he allegedly brought a vape into the Rockingham County Detention Center, according to the sheriff’s office. Paul Jerald Jefferies, 34, of Eden, is charged with bringing contraband into a detention facility. Jefferies was hired about three months ago, the sheriff’s office says. He […]
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
WFXR

Driver flees the scene on foot during a pursuit in Henry Co.

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in identifying a driver from a vehicle pursuit on Sunday, Dec. 11. Deputies say they received a call about a parked vehicle at the Fas Mart at 1015 Fairystone Park Highway in Stanleytown around 9:37 p.m. They say they […]
HENRY COUNTY, VA
pcpatriot.com

Independence man dies in Wythe County crash

At 2:07 p.m. on Friday (Dec. 9), Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 21 a half-mile south of C. C. Camp Rd. A 1998 Nissan Frontier was traveling north on Route 21 when it crossed the centerline of the roadway and struck a southbound 2010 Chevrolet Impala.
INDEPENDENCE, VA
wakg.com

Update: Henry County Sheriff’s Deputy Crashes During Pursuit

A Henry County Sheriff’s Deputy crashed his vehicle on Sunday night while in pursuit. At 9:37, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a call to check on a vehicle that had been parked for some time at the Fast Mart, 1015 Fairystone Park Hwy, Stanleytown, VA. Upon arrival...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Former Radford Police Captain arrested by VSP

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police say they have arrested a former Radford Police employee. The State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office reports that 47-year-old Christopher L. Caldwell turned himself in and was charged with one count of using an electronic device to solicit a minor. Caldwell turned himself in on Saturday, Dec. 10.
RADFORD, VA
WVNS

What is West Virginia House Bill 2365?

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – West Virginia House Bill (HB) 2365, which relates to people being accessories to crimes, did not complete the legislative process during the 2022 legislative season. The death of Mercer County teen Kierra Jackson has brought House Bill (HB) 2365 back into attention, but what exactly would it have done? To understand what HB 2365 […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV

