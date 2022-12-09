Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: William Watson decommits from HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The Festival of the Trees returns to Christiansburg for ChristmasCheryl E PrestonChristiansburg, VA
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in BlacksburgCheryl E PrestonBlacksburg, VA
Sugar Magnolia hosts open house in Blacksburg and Roanoke on SaturdayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
25newsnow.com
Roanoke residents encouraged to secure water after water main failure
UPDATE (5:15 PM) - The village says the water main break has been fixed. Roanoke officials say the village will remain under a boil order until further notice. ROANOKE (25 News Now) - The Village of Roanoke is encouraging its residents to secure drinking water after a major water main failed.
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash cleared on US-220S in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers heading south on US-220 through Franklin County can expect delays due to a tractor-trailer crash, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened near Fork Mountain Road. As of 8:18 p.m., all southbound lanes were...
wfxrtv.com
Montgomery County Board of Supervisors holds workshop on property value reassessments
Tonight the board of supervisors will hold a workshop discussing the reassessment of residents' 2023 property values. Montgomery County Board of Supervisors holds workshop …. Tonight the board of supervisors will hold a workshop discussing the reassessment of residents' 2023 property values. DELVIS “MAC” MCCADDEN FULL INTERVIEW. DELVIS...
25newsnow.com
Boil order lifted for Roanoke
ROANOKE (25 News Now) - The Village of Roanoke says the boil order has been lifted and it has been deemed safe to resume consumption. The order on December 11 was due to a water main failure at the base of the water tower.
WDBJ7.com
Rookie’s opens at River Ridge Shopping Center
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Many residents living in Lynchburg, Smith Mountain Lake or Roanoke know all about the sweet treats that Rookie’s has to offer. In the fall, River Ridge approached Rookie’s owners about opening a new space in the shopping center. “River Ridge actually came and approached...
WSLS
Former Pulaski Middle School to be transformed into apartment building
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Times are changing in Pulaski - leaders are looking to transform a former school facility into a space for affordable housing. Because of the changing landscape in town right now, construction crews are busy replacing waterlines. “I have seen changes along Main Street, they’re trying...
What is the probability of having a White Christmas in Southwest and Central Virginia
Will there be snow this Christmas?Photo byTim Umphreys Unsplash. According to the Almanac, the long-range forecast indicates that the Roanoke Valley will have mixed rain and snow on Christmas Day. Last year there was no precipitation but Christmas morning 2020 was a beautiful unexpected snowy day in Roanoke. My youngest son and I drove 460 through Botetourt, Bedford, and into Lynchburg, around 8:00 am, and the scenery looked like a Winter Wonderland of ice glistening from trees and virgin snow on the hillsides.
cardinalnews.org
Warm Spring Pools will reopen this week; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. West Virginia senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito lament that Senate hasn’t passed bill greenlighting Mountain Valley Pipeline, which would transport natural gas from northwestern West Virginia to Chatham, Virginia. — Bluefield Daily Telegraph. (See background story: ‘Manchin’s deal on Mountain Valley Pipeline in jeopardy.‘)
Franklin Co. Habitat for Humanity fights rising costs to build
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WFXR) — At Habitat for Humanity – the goal is giving people stability, but instability has been a constant through years of COVID, supply chain issues, and inflation. Sheila Overstreet, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity in Franklin County, spent her Saturday morning welcoming a new homeowner into the chapter’s first new […]
pcpatriot.com
Sheriff’s office investigating single vehicle crash on Lee Highway
On Monday, Dec. 12, around 9:50 pm the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and Pulaski County Emergency Medical Services responded to a single vehicle crash in the 4200 block of Lee Highway. Through initial investigation it was determined that a silver van driven by Michael Phillip Meyer, 41 years of...
wfxrtv.com
Pickup truck catches fire in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to a vehicle fire on Monday, Dec. 12.. Firefighters said they responded to 11th street and Loudon Avenue NW at 7:54 a.m.. Fire officials reported they arrived to find one pickup truck engulfed in heavy flames. According to a Facebook...
WSLS
Montgomery County property value reassessments ‘shock’ residents with an average 30% increase
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Many people who own property in Montgomery County are voicing their concerns after property value reassessments were mailed out, something that could potentially raise taxes next year. “I was a little shocked when I got my tax estimation,” said one resident who spoke during Monday...
WDBJ7.com
One displaced in Roanoke apartment fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person has been displaced after a fire at an apartment in Roanoke Sunday night, according to Roanoke-Fire EMS. Crews say they responded at 6:12 p.m. to the 1100 block of Pilot St SW and found smoke showing from a two-story apartment when they arrived. The...
wfxrtv.com
Man dead after shooting in Roanoke
A homicide investigation is underway, according to police, after a shooting that occurred at the 700 block of Hunt Avenue NW on Monday, Dec. 12. A homicide investigation is underway, according to police, after a shooting that occurred at the 700 block of Hunt Avenue NW on Monday, Dec. 12.
WSET
3 people hospitalized in Roanoke County head-on collision
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Three people have been hospitalized following a head-on collision in Roanoke County. Just before 7 p.m., Roanoke County Police and Roanoke County Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a crash with injuries in the 6900 block of Franklin Road. Three subjects were...
lootpress.com
Fatal crash reported in Greenbrier County
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Sunday, December 11, 2022, at approximately 6:00 pm, members of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s office were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident that occurred on US Route 60 near Rainelle, WV. The subsequent investigation revealed the occurrence of a head-on collision between...
WSLS
Calm, chilly weather precedes rain, freezing rain threat Thursday
ROANOKE, Va. – Clouds have re-entered the area early Tuesday morning, but should give way to a partly cloudy sky by the afternoon. Regardless, we’ll be chilly with highs in the 40s. That will also be the case Wednesday with increasing clouds and eventual rain showers by the afternoon.
wchstv.com
State Police say body found in McDowell County
MCDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia State Police said a body was found Monday in McDowell County. State Police said the body was located in the Bartley area. The body was sent to state Medical Examiner’s Office. State Police are investigating.
Several McDowell County Schools locked down today following threat
UPDATE: (DECEMBER 13, 2022, 5:00 P.M.) – The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that several schools were under lockdown today due to a threat coming from a teenager in the County. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office was first contacted by the McDowell County School System about a threat that was called into one of […]
pcpatriot.com
Assistant School Superintendent Stafford retiring
Chris Stafford, Assistant Superintendent for Finance and Operations in Pulaski County Public Schools is retiring. His plans became public Tuesday when – during a meeting of the School Board – his name was listed among the several personnel actions approved by the board. The effective date of Stafford’s...
Comments / 0