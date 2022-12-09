ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
25newsnow.com

Roanoke residents encouraged to secure water after water main failure

UPDATE (5:15 PM) - The village says the water main break has been fixed. Roanoke officials say the village will remain under a boil order until further notice. ROANOKE (25 News Now) - The Village of Roanoke is encouraging its residents to secure drinking water after a major water main failed.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Tractor-trailer crash cleared on US-220S in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers heading south on US-220 through Franklin County can expect delays due to a tractor-trailer crash, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened near Fork Mountain Road. As of 8:18 p.m., all southbound lanes were...
25newsnow.com

Boil order lifted for Roanoke

ROANOKE (25 News Now) - The Village of Roanoke says the boil order has been lifted and it has been deemed safe to resume consumption. The order on December 11 was due to a water main failure at the base of the water tower.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Rookie’s opens at River Ridge Shopping Center

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Many residents living in Lynchburg, Smith Mountain Lake or Roanoke know all about the sweet treats that Rookie’s has to offer. In the fall, River Ridge approached Rookie’s owners about opening a new space in the shopping center. “River Ridge actually came and approached...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Cheryl E Preston

What is the probability of having a White Christmas in Southwest and Central Virginia

Will there be snow this Christmas?Photo byTim Umphreys Unsplash. According to the Almanac, the long-range forecast indicates that the Roanoke Valley will have mixed rain and snow on Christmas Day. Last year there was no precipitation but Christmas morning 2020 was a beautiful unexpected snowy day in Roanoke. My youngest son and I drove 460 through Botetourt, Bedford, and into Lynchburg, around 8:00 am, and the scenery looked like a Winter Wonderland of ice glistening from trees and virgin snow on the hillsides.
ROANOKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Warm Spring Pools will reopen this week; more . . .

Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. West Virginia senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito lament that Senate hasn’t passed bill greenlighting Mountain Valley Pipeline, which would transport natural gas from northwestern West Virginia to Chatham, Virginia. — Bluefield Daily Telegraph. (See background story: ‘Manchin’s deal on Mountain Valley Pipeline in jeopardy.‘)
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Franklin Co. Habitat for Humanity fights rising costs to build

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WFXR) — At Habitat for Humanity – the goal is giving people stability, but instability has been a constant through years of COVID, supply chain issues, and inflation. Sheila Overstreet, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity in Franklin County, spent her Saturday morning welcoming a new homeowner into the chapter’s first new […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Pickup truck catches fire in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to a vehicle fire on Monday, Dec. 12.. Firefighters said they responded to 11th street and Loudon Avenue NW at 7:54 a.m.. Fire officials reported they arrived to find one pickup truck engulfed in heavy flames. According to a Facebook...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

One displaced in Roanoke apartment fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person has been displaced after a fire at an apartment in Roanoke Sunday night, according to Roanoke-Fire EMS. Crews say they responded at 6:12 p.m. to the 1100 block of Pilot St SW and found smoke showing from a two-story apartment when they arrived. The...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Man dead after shooting in Roanoke

A homicide investigation is underway, according to police, after a shooting that occurred at the 700 block of Hunt Avenue NW on Monday, Dec. 12. A homicide investigation is underway, according to police, after a shooting that occurred at the 700 block of Hunt Avenue NW on Monday, Dec. 12.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

3 people hospitalized in Roanoke County head-on collision

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Three people have been hospitalized following a head-on collision in Roanoke County. Just before 7 p.m., Roanoke County Police and Roanoke County Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a crash with injuries in the 6900 block of Franklin Road. Three subjects were...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
lootpress.com

Fatal crash reported in Greenbrier County

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Sunday, December 11, 2022, at approximately 6:00 pm, members of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s office were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident that occurred on US Route 60 near Rainelle, WV. The subsequent investigation revealed the occurrence of a head-on collision between...
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WSLS

Calm, chilly weather precedes rain, freezing rain threat Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. – Clouds have re-entered the area early Tuesday morning, but should give way to a partly cloudy sky by the afternoon. Regardless, we’ll be chilly with highs in the 40s. That will also be the case Wednesday with increasing clouds and eventual rain showers by the afternoon.
ROANOKE, VA
wchstv.com

State Police say body found in McDowell County

MCDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia State Police said a body was found Monday in McDowell County. State Police said the body was located in the Bartley area. The body was sent to state Medical Examiner’s Office. State Police are investigating.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Several McDowell County Schools locked down today following threat

UPDATE: (DECEMBER 13, 2022, 5:00 P.M.) – The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that several schools were under lockdown today due to a threat coming from a teenager in the County. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office was first contacted by the McDowell County School System about a threat that was called into one of […]
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
pcpatriot.com

Assistant School Superintendent Stafford retiring

Chris Stafford, Assistant Superintendent for Finance and Operations in Pulaski County Public Schools is retiring. His plans became public Tuesday when – during a meeting of the School Board – his name was listed among the several personnel actions approved by the board. The effective date of Stafford’s...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy