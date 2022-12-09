ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Public School officials are expected to make a decision on changing school start times at Tuesday night’s board meeting. One option for changing the school start times is to have elementary school students start at 7:15 a.m., middle school students would start at 8:15 a.m. and high school students would start at 9:15 a.m. The other option would be creating a drop-off time at 7 a.m. for elementary school students and a drop-off time at 8 a.m. for secondary education students.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 6 HOURS AGO