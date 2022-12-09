Read full article on original website
WSLS
Controversial Brandon Ave. townhomes approved by Roanoke’s Planning Commission
ROANOKE, Va. – A townhome development is one step closer to becoming a reality in the City of Roanoke. The highly debated rezoning for the property located on Brandon Avenue was approved by Roanoke’s Planning Commission on Monday. This is the third time developer, R.P. Fralin Inc. has...
WSLS
Montgomery County property value reassessments ‘shock’ residents with an average 30% increase
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Many people who own property in Montgomery County are voicing their concerns after property value reassessments were mailed out, something that could potentially raise taxes next year. “I was a little shocked when I got my tax estimation,” said one resident who spoke during Monday...
wfxrtv.com
Montgomery County Board of Supervisors holds workshop on property value reassessments
Tonight the board of supervisors will hold a workshop discussing the reassessment of residents' 2023 property values. Montgomery County Board of Supervisors holds workshop …. Tonight the board of supervisors will hold a workshop discussing the reassessment of residents' 2023 property values. DELVIS “MAC” MCCADDEN FULL INTERVIEW. DELVIS...
25newsnow.com
Roanoke residents encouraged to secure water after water main failure
UPDATE (5:15 PM) - The village says the water main break has been fixed. Roanoke officials say the village will remain under a boil order until further notice. ROANOKE (25 News Now) - The Village of Roanoke is encouraging its residents to secure drinking water after a major water main failed.
pcpatriot.com
Assistant School Superintendent Stafford retiring
Chris Stafford, Assistant Superintendent for Finance and Operations in Pulaski County Public Schools is retiring. His plans became public Tuesday when – during a meeting of the School Board – his name was listed among the several personnel actions approved by the board. The effective date of Stafford’s...
25newsnow.com
Boil order lifted for Roanoke
ROANOKE (25 News Now) - The Village of Roanoke says the boil order has been lifted and it has been deemed safe to resume consumption. The order on December 11 was due to a water main failure at the base of the water tower.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City Public Schools discusses changing school start times at December board meeting
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Public School officials are expected to make a decision on changing school start times at Tuesday night’s board meeting. One option for changing the school start times is to have elementary school students start at 7:15 a.m., middle school students would start at 8:15 a.m. and high school students would start at 9:15 a.m. The other option would be creating a drop-off time at 7 a.m. for elementary school students and a drop-off time at 8 a.m. for secondary education students.
Franklin Co. Habitat for Humanity fights rising costs to build
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WFXR) — At Habitat for Humanity – the goal is giving people stability, but instability has been a constant through years of COVID, supply chain issues, and inflation. Sheila Overstreet, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity in Franklin County, spent her Saturday morning welcoming a new homeowner into the chapter’s first new […]
WSLS
Former Pulaski Middle School to be transformed into apartment building
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Times are changing in Pulaski - leaders are looking to transform a former school facility into a space for affordable housing. Because of the changing landscape in town right now, construction crews are busy replacing waterlines. “I have seen changes along Main Street, they’re trying...
What is West Virginia House Bill 2365?
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – West Virginia House Bill (HB) 2365, which relates to people being accessories to crimes, did not complete the legislative process during the 2022 legislative season. The death of Mercer County teen Kierra Jackson has brought House Bill (HB) 2365 back into attention, but what exactly would it have done? To understand what HB 2365 […]
cardinalnews.org
Warm Spring Pools will reopen this week; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. West Virginia senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito lament that Senate hasn’t passed bill greenlighting Mountain Valley Pipeline, which would transport natural gas from northwestern West Virginia to Chatham, Virginia. — Bluefield Daily Telegraph. (See background story: ‘Manchin’s deal on Mountain Valley Pipeline in jeopardy.‘)
pmg-va.com
Alley charged with firearms violations
Police arrested a Galax man on an outstanding warrant this week, and subsequently charged him for firearms violations. On Dec. 11, officers Tyler Garcia and Ricardo Ortiz of the Galax Police Department were patrolling the 500 block of East Stuart Drive when they spotted a wanted subject walking in the area, according to a police report.
WSET
Drugs, guns, cash, cockfighting items seized after Franklin Co. arrest: Sheriff
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A narcotics search warrant ended in the arrest of a man from Ferrum as well as the seizure of drugs, guns and cockfighting items on October 20, Franklin County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies executed the search warrant at a house on Franklin Street in...
wfxrtv.com
Pickup truck catches fire in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to a vehicle fire on Monday, Dec. 12.. Firefighters said they responded to 11th street and Loudon Avenue NW at 7:54 a.m.. Fire officials reported they arrived to find one pickup truck engulfed in heavy flames. According to a Facebook...
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash cleared on US-220S in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers heading south on US-220 through Franklin County can expect delays due to a tractor-trailer crash, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened near Fork Mountain Road. As of 8:18 p.m., all southbound lanes were...
WDBJ7.com
Rookie’s opens at River Ridge Shopping Center
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Many residents living in Lynchburg, Smith Mountain Lake or Roanoke know all about the sweet treats that Rookie’s has to offer. In the fall, River Ridge approached Rookie’s owners about opening a new space in the shopping center. “River Ridge actually came and approached...
WDBJ7.com
One displaced in Roanoke apartment fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person has been displaced after a fire at an apartment in Roanoke Sunday night, according to Roanoke-Fire EMS. Crews say they responded at 6:12 p.m. to the 1100 block of Pilot St SW and found smoke showing from a two-story apartment when they arrived. The...
Vigil held for Kierra Jackson in Mercer County
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Broken hearts and souls on fire gathered outside the Mercer County Courthouse, equipped with signs and a cry for justice. Kierra Jackson died on Thursday, December 8, 2022 as rumors surrounding her death swirl across social media and throughout the county. Regardless of the cause, Jackson’s death brought major issues to […]
wfxrtv.com
Man dead after shooting in Roanoke
A homicide investigation is underway, according to police, after a shooting that occurred at the 700 block of Hunt Avenue NW on Monday, Dec. 12. A homicide investigation is underway, according to police, after a shooting that occurred at the 700 block of Hunt Avenue NW on Monday, Dec. 12.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke City Publics Schools’ teacher of the year’, Adria Cintron of Woodrow Wilson Middle School
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR)– Roanoke City Public Schools announces the division’s 2023 teacher of the year, Mrs. Adria Cintron. Cintron is quite the showstopper and her students are Making the Grade. For 25 years, Cintron has been a teacher, and the past six years have been for Roanoke City...
