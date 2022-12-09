Read full article on original website
Related
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Election: 1st hearing for Kari Lake's election lawsuit held
Kari Lake, who lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs in the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial election, has filed lawsuits in regards to the election. A judge has set hearing dates for lawsuits ahead of a January 2, 2023 deadline. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Despite cooling US housing market, Florida still top spot for Americans looking to move: study
Nearly 25% of U.S. homebuyers are looking to move out of their current metro areas, with many people turning their attention to cities in Florida as their next place to call home, according to a new study. "The U.S. housing market has cooled significantly during the second half of 2022...
fox10phoenix.com
Idaho murders: Group spotted walking in background of bodycam video taken near crime scene at 3 a.m.
MOSCOW, Idaho - Several people can be seen walking in the background of police bodycam video taken near the King Road home where four University of Idaho students were killed in their sleep on Nov. 13 and around the same time. Plainclothes officers made an unrelated stop of three University...
fox10phoenix.com
Outreach Outnumbered: What street teams are up against helping booming unsheltered population in Arizona
PHOENIX - This is a 3-part report on how outreach teams in the Phoenix area are working to earn the trust of the unsheltered to get them the help they need, but are also working to break down the barriers to getting that help. Part 2 airs on Dec. 13 and part 3 airs on Dec. 14 – those reports will be added to this story – make sure to check back for updates.
fox10phoenix.com
Tucson realtor attacked and escaped abduction by suspect who was caught 2 months later in Texas
The Tucson Police Department says a man they believe assaulted and attempted to kidnap a pregnant realtor has been caught more than 2 months later in Texas. Her injuries, police say, caused her to lose her baby.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona mother and her family gifted surprise of a lifetime
A Valley single mother is getting a special surprise just in time for the holidays as Kurt Warner’s First Things First Foundation and Habitat for Humanity are working together again. FOX 10's Desiree Fluellen explains.
fox10phoenix.com
B-2 'stealth' bomber damaged after emergency landing at Missouri base
WHITEMAN AFB, Mo. - One of the U.S. Air Force’s few stealth bombers caught fire after an emergency landing at its home base in Missouri over the weekend, the military announced Monday. According to a brief statement by the 509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs Office at Whiteman Air Force...
fox10phoenix.com
Winter weather in the Phoenix area isn't stopping some from heading outdoors
Some winter-like weather is being felt across the Valley as Tuesday was filled with chilly temperatures and even some hail. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak joins us to tell us how some people will not let the cold stop them from enjoying some outdoor activities.
Comments / 0