Read full article on original website
Related
This Is the Poorest City in West Virginia
The consumer price index has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch – particularly those […]
KTBS
People Are Leaving Louisiana in Droves
Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer - and some clear trends are emerging. A...
$2 Per Gallon Fuel At A Gas Station
Like most commodities, inflation has affected the price of fuel. One gas station would like to help Americans by reducing the cost of one fuel type for a limited time. The gas station is likely in your area since the brand has hundreds of locations across America. The relief could help many who plan to travel because of the holiday. Which company is offering the deal? What fuel is it for, and how long will the reduction last?
What’s the World’s Dumbest Driving Law? It’s This One in Missouri
Whatever you do, don't ask the question what the dumbest driving law is in the world. You went ahead and did it anyway, didn't you? Well, by far it's this one in Missouri and it's a real headscratcher what someone was thinking. I found this gem on Simplemost. They ranked...
The Poorest City In Every State
The consumer price index has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch – particularly those […]
Ohio 'Cupcake Mogul' Wants One Last Taste of Freedom Before Prison
An Ohio bakery owner—who for nearly 20 years lived a double life after stealing a dead baby’s identity—is on the hook for more than $1.5 million in ill-gotten gains and will soon head off to prison, though she’s asking for one last taste of freedom before then.Flight-attendant-turned-cupcake-entrepreneur Ava Virginia Misseldine, 50, pleaded guilty last month to 15 counts of wire fraud and one count of passport fraud. Misseldine, who ran a string of popular organic bake shops around the Columbus area, had been masquerading since 2003 as Brie Bourgeois—an infant who died in 1979 at just 18 weeks old.Misseldine was...
KOKI FOX 23
Federal feral hog program not showing much impact, Oklahoma one of worst-hit states
Eight years into a U.S. program to control damage from feral pigs, the invasive animals are still a multibillion-dollar plague on farmers, wildlife and the environment. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Feral Swine Damage Management Program has received $31.5 million since it began in 2014. But despite the...
Missouri man sentenced in Capitol riot case said Trump, others to blame for his actions
Federal prosecutors say the Independence man was part of a mob that terrorized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s staff during the Capitol insurrection.
Ohio and West Virginia state quarters could be worth $55
Your state quarter could be worth a pretty penny — or more than even 25 pretty pennies.
What States are People from Louisiana Moving to the Most?
If you were going to move away to another state from your home here in Louisiana what state do you think you'd likely move be moving to? That's a question the website Stacker.com asked and they discovered that when people do leave Louisiana, they usually don't move too far. The...
Missouri Man Admits To Concealing His Mother's Death For 26 Years
He also stole almost $200,000.
Popculture
Popular Shredded Cheese Recall
Lidl shoppers have been urged check their homes for its own-brand Simply Grated Cheddar that has been flagged in an urgent recall. Plastic pieces were discovered present in the product, making it potentially unsafe for consumption. The U.K.'s Food Standards Agency (FSA) issued the alert on Nov. 23. According to the product details, this is a 500g bag of Simply Grated Cheddar with a "best if used by" date of Dec. 23, 2022. Lidl will fully refund consumers who have returned the affected products. The food's risk statement states, "This product may contain small pieces of plastic which makes it unsafe to eat." Those Lidl stores that sold the recalled product displayed a point of sale notice informing customers why the product was being recalled and what to do if they purchased it.
This Is the Poorest City in Indiana
The consumer price index has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch – particularly those […]
Flee Louisiana as Soon as Practical
A recent analysis reveals that Louisiana is the worst state to live in.
iheart.com
At Least 2 People Dead As Tornadoes Rip Through Southern States
At least two people died after severe storms and tornadoes ripped through the South, damaging buildings and homes in at least three states. According to CNN, a tornado that hit Wednesday (November 30) morning near Alabama’s capital killed two people and injured at least one other. “Thanks to the...
Heating oil prices could go up as much as 45% in Pennsylvania and Northeast. Here’s why
If you’re facing increased cost on heating oil, we’ve rounded up some tips to help you save energy.
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
Best States to Live Off the Grid
According to BigRentz, an estimated 250,000 Americans lived off the grid as of 2020, and some forecast the number to increase in coming years. Dvele, a company that builds sustainable, off-the-grid homes, has seen a large increase in demand following black-out-inducing climate events in some Western states. What does it mean to live off the […]
Professional musician, semi-retired, searches for peaceful country retreat outside St. Louis
On "American Dream Home" on Fox Business, Cheryl Casone introduces viewers to a man in St. Louis who wanted a peaceful country retreat even amid today's record housing prices and bidding wars.
Comments / 0