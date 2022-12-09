ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

England exit World Cup LIVE: Referee criticised after ‘nightmare’ as Harry Kane accepts penalty blame

England are heading home with their World Cup 2022 dream all over, following Saturday night’s 2-1 defeat to France. Harry Kane scored one penalty to equalise after Aurelien Tchouameni’s opener, but after Olivier Giroud put Les Bleus back in front, Kane spurned his second chance from the spot to send the Three Lions crashing out at the quarter-final stage.The England captain was distraught after the game and accepted responsibility for the miss, but his manager Gareth Southgate backed his striker for big performances along the way. The head coach did, however, stop short of clarifying his own future with the team, saying time was needed before any decisions.Meanwhile, the referee’s performance was criticised and fans of the England team appeared to alter his Wikipedia page in response to his performance.Follow the reaction to England’s World Cup exit and all the latest news on Qatar 2022 below:
Rooted Expeditions

The "Holy Grail" of ships found, with cargo worth $17 Billion.

The San Jose Galleon or also known as the “Holy Grail”, Was Discovered in 2015 with $17 Billion Cargo.Rooted Expeditions. In 2015, a man using a robot submarine discovered a shipwreck in the Caribbean Sea with a cargo thought to be worth as much as $17 billion. They would soon find out that they discovered the abandoned and lost ship called, the San Jose Galleons. Where is the ship? And what did they do with all that treasure? Hi I’m Zach, and welcome to Rooted Expeditions, hit that thumbs up and let’s dive right into today's story.
Footwear News

Ivanka Trump Slips On Chanel Flats at FIFA Qatar World Cup 2022 With Jared Kushner

Ivanka Trump was simply outfitted for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. While in Lusail City with husband Jared Kushner and their children, Trump shared a photo dump on Instagram. For the occasion — where the family attended four matches over three days — the former presidential advisor wore a long-sleeved black top. The simple piece was tucked into a set of cream trousers with a linen texture, complete with an attached belt. The ensemble was in accordance with Qatar’s dress codes, where women must wear outfits that cover their shoulders and skirts, dresses or pants must have a length past one’s...
The Independent

23 dead and 77 missing, so why is Europe silent? The fight for justice in Melilla

In the early hours of 24 June, Ali* felt nervous. He, along with hundreds of other people, had begun walking towards the border fence that divides Morocco and Melilla, an outpost of Spain in Northern Africa. Most of those walking with Ali were, like him, refugees from Sudan.This was not Ali’s first attempt to enter Europe. He had previously spent four months detained in Libya after leaving his home in Darfur and trying to reach Italy via the Mediterranean Sea. This time, he hoped he could enter and apply for asylum in Spanish territory.“We decided to go early in...
Yardbarker

Kylian Mbappe responds to Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest social media post

Kylian Mbappe has offered his support to Cristiano Ronaldo following Portugal’s quarter-final exit from the 2022 World Cup. The French international helped guide Les Bleus to the competition’s semi-finals after beating England 2-1 on Saturday night. However, Portugal weren’t so lucky at the same stage of the tournament,...
CNN

Cristiano Ronaldo speaks for first time since shock World Cup exit

A day after leaving the 2022 World Cup in tears as his chances to win the tournament for the first time in his career were shattered, Portugal superstar striker Cristiano Ronaldo said bringing a World Cup title to Portugal was "the biggest and most ambitious dream" of his career but "the dream was beautiful while it lasted."
hypebeast.com

Referee for Argentina vs. Netherlands World Cup Match Sent Home

Following his controversial decisions in the heated Argentina vs. Netherlands match for the Qatar World Cup quarterfinals, Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz has reportedly been released from the tournament while the game’s VAR officials will still be given the option to participate in future competitions. The game which has...
SB Nation

World Cup Semi-Final Preview: Argentina vs Croatia | Messi or Modric, who prevails?

The first semi-final of the 2022 World Cup will pit two resolute and resilient sides both led by icons of the game looking to sign off at the international stage with the biggest trophy of them all. Argentina overcame the Netherlands in a penalty shootout in the quarter-final, but their frayed nerves were well on display as the Dutch found two late goals to force extra time. Meanwhile, Croatia made it eight out of nine knockout clashes that they won either in extra time or on penalties as they knocked out favourites Brazil in dramatic fashion. Catch today’s semi-final on Sling TV.
Jessey Anthony

Historians in France Have Finally Deciphered a 500-Year-Old Coded Letter By a Powerful Roman King

French scientists have successfully deciphered the secret code of a letter signed in 1547 by the most powerful ruler in Europe at that time, king Charles V. King Charles V of Spain presided over European empires including what is now Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, parts of Italy and central Europe, and large areas in the Americas during a reign of more than 40 years.
SB Nation

Tottenham’s World Cup stars beginning to return to training

Tottenham Hotspur still have three players in the World Cup semifinals — Ivan Perisic, Hugo Lloris, and Cuti Romero — but the rest of their international stars have exited the tournament along with their national teams. That means that we should expect a number of players to return to London to start training ahead of Spurs’ upcoming match against Brentford on December 26.

Comments / 0

Community Policy