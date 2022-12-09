Read full article on original website
England exit World Cup LIVE: Referee criticised after ‘nightmare’ as Harry Kane accepts penalty blame
England are heading home with their World Cup 2022 dream all over, following Saturday night’s 2-1 defeat to France. Harry Kane scored one penalty to equalise after Aurelien Tchouameni’s opener, but after Olivier Giroud put Les Bleus back in front, Kane spurned his second chance from the spot to send the Three Lions crashing out at the quarter-final stage.The England captain was distraught after the game and accepted responsibility for the miss, but his manager Gareth Southgate backed his striker for big performances along the way. The head coach did, however, stop short of clarifying his own future with the team, saying time was needed before any decisions.Meanwhile, the referee’s performance was criticised and fans of the England team appeared to alter his Wikipedia page in response to his performance.Follow the reaction to England’s World Cup exit and all the latest news on Qatar 2022 below:
Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
Who Is Soccer Star Karim Benzema’s Model Girlfriend Jordan Ozuna?
Find out who Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema is dating and where you may have seen the American model before.
The "Holy Grail" of ships found, with cargo worth $17 Billion.
The San Jose Galleon or also known as the “Holy Grail”, Was Discovered in 2015 with $17 Billion Cargo.Rooted Expeditions. In 2015, a man using a robot submarine discovered a shipwreck in the Caribbean Sea with a cargo thought to be worth as much as $17 billion. They would soon find out that they discovered the abandoned and lost ship called, the San Jose Galleons. Where is the ship? And what did they do with all that treasure? Hi I’m Zach, and welcome to Rooted Expeditions, hit that thumbs up and let’s dive right into today's story.
World Cup anthem singer Maluma walks out of interview after accusations of “whitewashing” Qatar human rights abuses
Maluma, the singer of the 2022 Qatar World Cup anthem, stormed out of an interview after being accused of “whitewashing” regarding the host country’s human rights record. The 2022 World Cup began last night (November 20) and will run until December 18 in and around the capital...
Ivanka Trump Slips On Chanel Flats at FIFA Qatar World Cup 2022 With Jared Kushner
Ivanka Trump was simply outfitted for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. While in Lusail City with husband Jared Kushner and their children, Trump shared a photo dump on Instagram. For the occasion — where the family attended four matches over three days — the former presidential advisor wore a long-sleeved black top. The simple piece was tucked into a set of cream trousers with a linen texture, complete with an attached belt. The ensemble was in accordance with Qatar’s dress codes, where women must wear outfits that cover their shoulders and skirts, dresses or pants must have a length past one’s...
23 dead and 77 missing, so why is Europe silent? The fight for justice in Melilla
In the early hours of 24 June, Ali* felt nervous. He, along with hundreds of other people, had begun walking towards the border fence that divides Morocco and Melilla, an outpost of Spain in Northern Africa. Most of those walking with Ali were, like him, refugees from Sudan.This was not Ali’s first attempt to enter Europe. He had previously spent four months detained in Libya after leaving his home in Darfur and trying to reach Italy via the Mediterranean Sea. This time, he hoped he could enter and apply for asylum in Spanish territory.“We decided to go early in...
Qatar just spat in the face of Budweiser’s $75 million World Cup sponsorship
Thumama stadium in Doha, where beer-less fans will watch World Cup matches. For many sports fans, attending a game and drinking beer go hand in hand. Well aware of this, AB InBev’s Budweiser spends about $75 million every four years to be the official beer sponsor of the World Cup.
This US state is named after an "unpopular" English queen, Henrietta Maria
Queen Henrietta Maria; portrait by Anthony van DyckPhoto byRoyal Collection ; Public Domain Image. Queen Henrietta Maria (1609 - 1661) was Queen of England, Scotland, and Ireland. She was the wife and queen consort to King Charles I (1600 - 1649). She was also the mother of two kings of England, Charles II, and James II.
Kylian Mbappe responds to Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest social media post
Kylian Mbappe has offered his support to Cristiano Ronaldo following Portugal’s quarter-final exit from the 2022 World Cup. The French international helped guide Les Bleus to the competition’s semi-finals after beating England 2-1 on Saturday night. However, Portugal weren’t so lucky at the same stage of the tournament,...
Cristiano Ronaldo speaks for first time since shock World Cup exit
A day after leaving the 2022 World Cup in tears as his chances to win the tournament for the first time in his career were shattered, Portugal superstar striker Cristiano Ronaldo said bringing a World Cup title to Portugal was "the biggest and most ambitious dream" of his career but "the dream was beautiful while it lasted."
Referee for Argentina vs. Netherlands World Cup Match Sent Home
Following his controversial decisions in the heated Argentina vs. Netherlands match for the Qatar World Cup quarterfinals, Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz has reportedly been released from the tournament while the game’s VAR officials will still be given the option to participate in future competitions. The game which has...
Plus-Size Brazilian Model Claims Qatar Airways Told Her She Was “Too Big For Coach” But Airline Says She Was “Extremely Rude And Aggressive”
A “plus-size” Brazilian model complained on Instagram that she was denied passage after staff told her she was too fat to fly. But Qatar Airways says the real reason she was denied boarding was because her party was rude and lacked requisite documentation for her destination. Plus-Size Brazilian...
Germany wants Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania to join Schengen - interior minister
BERLIN, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Germany supports bids by Bulgaria, Croatia and Romania to join the Schengen area, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said in Brussels on Thursday, adding that she did not share Austria's opposition to enlargement of the visa-free travel zone.
World Cup Semi-Final Preview: Argentina vs Croatia | Messi or Modric, who prevails?
The first semi-final of the 2022 World Cup will pit two resolute and resilient sides both led by icons of the game looking to sign off at the international stage with the biggest trophy of them all. Argentina overcame the Netherlands in a penalty shootout in the quarter-final, but their frayed nerves were well on display as the Dutch found two late goals to force extra time. Meanwhile, Croatia made it eight out of nine knockout clashes that they won either in extra time or on penalties as they knocked out favourites Brazil in dramatic fashion. Catch today’s semi-final on Sling TV.
Portugal Coach Fernando Santos Says He Doesn't Regret Benching Cristiano Ronaldo
Following Morocco’s upset defeat of Portugal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Portugal’s Head Coach Fernando Santos shares that he has “no regrets” about not starting Cristiano Ronaldo. The soccer star only made his way on the field during the 51st minute as his team was trailing 1-0.
Croatia manager believes beating Argentina in World Cup semi-final will make it the nation's greatest ever victory
"If we win tomorrow that would make it the greatest historical game for Croatia of all time," he said in the pre-match press conference
Historians in France Have Finally Deciphered a 500-Year-Old Coded Letter By a Powerful Roman King
French scientists have successfully deciphered the secret code of a letter signed in 1547 by the most powerful ruler in Europe at that time, king Charles V. King Charles V of Spain presided over European empires including what is now Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, parts of Italy and central Europe, and large areas in the Americas during a reign of more than 40 years.
Harry Kane can and will withstand the burden of failure with England at the World Cup
It was not a good day for Harry Kane. England’s captain stepped up to the spot for the second time to take a penalty kick against his friend and club captain Hugo Lloris, and with a chance to level the score against France in a World Cup quarterfinal match.
Tottenham’s World Cup stars beginning to return to training
Tottenham Hotspur still have three players in the World Cup semifinals — Ivan Perisic, Hugo Lloris, and Cuti Romero — but the rest of their international stars have exited the tournament along with their national teams. That means that we should expect a number of players to return to London to start training ahead of Spurs’ upcoming match against Brentford on December 26.
