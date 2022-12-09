ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Democrats Are Ready to Call Kyrsten Sinema’s Bluff

In Washington, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s decision to leave the Democratic Party last week landed like a black cloud over the party’s sunny post-election victory lap. But back in Arizona, her move came across like something else entirely. “Her party switch is an electoral hand grenade,” one Arizona Democratic...
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Republicans fear Trump civil war could cost them in 2024

The rising animosity between pro-Trump and anti-Trump forces is creating the prospect of something no Republican wants: a GOP civil war that could split the party in two and leave the path clear for Democrats to win big in 2024.  The fear is that two years of infighting won’t just put the White House at…
ARIZONA STATE
DC News Now

What Sinema’s party switch means for the Senate

The reverberations from Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s (Ariz.) announcement on Friday that she has left the Democratic Party and is now an Independent are being felt across the political spectrum but especially in the Senate itself, where lawmakers are evaluating how her decision will change the dynamics of the chamber. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s (Ga.) runoff victory […]
ARIZONA STATE
Axios

Kyrsten Sinema goes independent, scrambles Senate

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona said in remarks published at 6 am ET Friday that she's leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an independent. Why it matters: It's a political earthquake that will shake up the Senate — and a gut punch for Democrats just three days after they secured a 51-49 majority.
ARIZONA STATE
KTSA

Paxton claims victory as federal court strikes down two Biden rules

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Biden Administration is declining to appeal a federal court ruling that has nullified two of its rules after multiple lawsuits filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. The first rule struck down came from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) that forced employers...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy