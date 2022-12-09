Read full article on original website
KTAR.com
Here’s how the process will work if Sen. Kyrsten Sinema seeks reelection as an independent
PHOENIX — As an independent, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema would face a “burdensome” set of qualifying requirements to get on the ballot if she seeks reelection in 2024, an Arizona election law expert said Friday. Sinema announced Friday she will leave the Democratic Party and register as an...
Democrats Are Ready to Call Kyrsten Sinema’s Bluff
In Washington, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s decision to leave the Democratic Party last week landed like a black cloud over the party’s sunny post-election victory lap. But back in Arizona, her move came across like something else entirely. “Her party switch is an electoral hand grenade,” one Arizona Democratic...
Trump Demands Kari Lake Be Made Arizona Governor After Her Defeat
Lake, a 2020 election denier, has refused to concede in the state’s gubernatorial race.
Washington Examiner
Ruben Gallego reaffirms interest in challenging Sinema in 2024 with party switch broadside
Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), in a scathing critique of Kyrsten Sinema, said the Arizona senator’s decision to leave the Democratic Party and register as an independent has not altered his interest in challenging her in 2024. “Whether in the Marine Corps or in Congress, I have never backed down...
Republicans fear Trump civil war could cost them in 2024
The rising animosity between pro-Trump and anti-Trump forces is creating the prospect of something no Republican wants: a GOP civil war that could split the party in two and leave the path clear for Democrats to win big in 2024. The fear is that two years of infighting won’t just put the White House at…
It's official: Kari Lake, Kelli Ward and the Arizona GOP have lost their minds
It is, we are told, a “bombshell”. A stunning piece of political skullduggery that has shaken our fair state to its very core. Luckily, the Arizona Republican Party is on the job. ...
Business Insider
NBC News
Arizona Democratic Party official: Sinema's move is 'irreconcilable'
Arizona Democratic Party Vice Chair, Michael Slugocki, says Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s move to leave the Democratic Party to register as an independent is an “irreconcilable” move that ignores the voters who helped put her in office. “I think this is the final straw for a lot of...
What Sinema’s party switch means for the Senate
The reverberations from Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s (Ariz.) announcement on Friday that she has left the Democratic Party and is now an Independent are being felt across the political spectrum but especially in the Senate itself, where lawmakers are evaluating how her decision will change the dynamics of the chamber. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s (Ga.) runoff victory […]
Full Panel: Sen. Sinema’s decision matters more in Arizona than in Washington, D.C.
Just days after Democrats secured an outright majority in the Senate, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) announced on Friday that she is changing her party affiliation. Leigh Ann Caldwell, Heidi Heitkamp, Michael Steele and Brahm Resnik join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable to discuss the implications of Sen. Sinema’s announcement. Dec. 9, 2022.
Kyrsten Sinema goes independent, scrambles Senate
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona said in remarks published at 6 am ET Friday that she's leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an independent. Why it matters: It's a political earthquake that will shake up the Senate — and a gut punch for Democrats just three days after they secured a 51-49 majority.
White House, Senate Dem leader: Our relationship with Sinema won't change
Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre emphasized in a statement that the Arizona senator's move to become an independent would not impact the Democratic majority.
KTSA
