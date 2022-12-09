Read full article on original website
Saginaw announces new trash collection provider
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – The city of Saginaw will see new trucks and faces providing its trash collection services in the new year. The city has chosen Priority Waste as its new service provider. The Mid Michigan Waste Authority’s (MMWA) current vendor agreements expire on Dec. 31. Through...
Salvation Army to hold donation matching event in Genesee Co.
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – The Salvation Army will be holding its Match Day event in the Genesee County area Dec. 16 and 17 in the hopes of raising $25,000 that weekend before Christmas. The Big Red Kettle will be visiting Walmart and Kroger sites in Genesee County on Friday,...
Flint state of the city address
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) -Tuesday, Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley took the stage at Capitol theatre to give his third state of the city address, the first in person one since the pandemic. The theme, from crisis to recovery as he discussed his plans to help advance the Flint community. “We’re making...
Community builds ramp for teen recovering from shooting
SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - It was a team effort to make life a little easier for a 15-year-old girl as she recovers from a gunshot wound to the head. The accidental shooting in October paralyzed half of her body, making everyday things like getting into her home a huge obstacle.
Committee appoints new Shiawassee Co. sheriff
SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Shiawassee County will soon have a new sheriff. The current sheriff, Brian Begole, was elected to the state House of Representatives this past election, leaving a vacancy at the sheriff’s office. On Tuesday, Dec. 13, a committee appointed Doug Chapman, a sergeant with the...
Shiawassee County’s next sheriff is a lifelong county resident with 30 years service
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI – A longtime member of the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office has been selected to replace outgoing Sheriff Brian BeGole. Doug Chapman, who retired as a sergeant with the department in 2020 before returning to work part-time as a bailiff in the Shiawassee County Family Court, said Tuesday, Dec. 13, that he was still in shock about the news when speaking with MLive-The Flint Journal hours after being appointed to the position.
Cat rooms reopen at Bay Co. animal center
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Bay County Animal Services and Adoption Center is reopening its cat rooms to promote adoption. Cat adoptions will be half off for all approved applicants until Dec. 22. While the Bay County center says they do have a handful of kittens looking for a...
Nurses find window of opportunity to bring joy to patients
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - A room without a view is becoming a rare sight at Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township thanks to a group of nurses. Nurses stationed in the hospital’s Emergency Room Observation Unit have found an unused canvas to bring smiles to the faces of patients.
Proposed solar plant causes stir in mid-Michigan township
Conway Township is slated for the plant is holding its first public hearing about changing solar energy ordinances.
wbrc.com
Great Dane found stranded on island gets a new home
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) – A dog who was found stranded on a marshy island in Michigan in the fall has officially been adopted, according to the animal shelter that had taken her in. Zaria, a Great Dane, was stranded on an island in the middle of Cranberry Lake...
Pleasant Tuesday weather, tracking rain, mix, and snow Wednesday/Thursday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The new workweek got off to a quiet start with cloud coverage being quite stubborn through the day. This will be a similar trend today with mostly cloudy skies in general, but there is a slightly better chance for a little bit of sun compared to Monday.
Bundle Up! Michigan to End 2022 with a Deep Freeze
Winter officially begins on December 21, and it's certainly going to feel like it all across Michigan. Weather forecasters are increasingly confident that the Mitten State will be plunging into a deep-freeze for at least a couple weeks as we end 2022. The Timing. According to the latest forecast from...
How Many Bottles Are You Legally Allowed To Return Per Day In MI?
We've all been a part of the evolution of bottle deposit returns in Michigan... manual counting by a store employee for a cartload to automated machines we fed ourselves. That 10 cents per bottle or can added up quickly for lunch or enough gas to get you to work for a day. (Speaking of food, you should check out this bucket list of Genesee County Restaurants--one in every city/town and this one for Lapeer County, here.)
Carson City-Crystal Area schools closed due to illness
A Montcalm County school district is closing due to student illness.
