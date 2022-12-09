Read full article on original website
Morocco faces France in politically charged WCup semifinal
As Morocco faces France in the World Cup semifinal, many players and fans of both diverse teams grapple with family tales of colonial history, challenges of immigration, and questions of national loyalty
World Cup 2022 LIVE: Lionel Messi targets place in history after inspiring Argentina to Qatar final
Lionel Messi beamed with pride after his magical display inspired Argentina to a resounding victory against Croatia and secured their place in the World Cup final.One of the greatest players in football history, the 35-year-old put in a man-of-the-match display in Tuesday’s Lusail Stadium semi-final against the 2018 runners-up.Messi converted a first-half spot-kick and watched Julian Alvarez end a strong solo run with a cool finish, before the skipper showed incredible nous and skill to tee up the Manchester City forward to wrap up a 3-0 win. Argentina will return to Lusail to face France or Morocco on Sunday,...
World-record nonuplets return home to Mali from Morocco
The world's only nonuplets - nine babies born at the same time - have safely returned home to Mali after spending the first 19 months of their lives in Morocco. The babies broke the Guinness World Record for the most children delivered in a single birth to survive. Ahead of...
Weather Forecasting Set to Enter a New Era With Tonight’s Launch of Next-generation Satellite
DARMSTADT, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2022-- Tonight’s launch of a highly advanced meteorological satellite from, Kourou, French Guiana, heralds the start of a new era for weather forecasting in Europe, EUMETSAT Director-General Phil Evans said. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005463/en/ MTG-I1 is successfully launched on an Ariane-5 rocket from Kourou, French Guiana (Photo: EUMETSAT)
