buffalo bill
4d ago
well this is why the company says don't try and stop shoplifters jus detect observe and Report and call the police now the family will Sue Target 🙄🤦🏼♂️🤣🤣🤣🤣
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Cash for selected NY professionals: Kathy Hochul's new payment program worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Texas governor announced on Twitter that Texas has bused over 1,300 migrants to ChicagoJennifer GeerTexas State
Major grocery store chain closing another New York locationKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWest Orange, NJ
Boyfriend arrested in fatal stabbing of Manhattan girl, 16: NYPD
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — The boyfriend of a 16-year-old girl fatally stabbed in Harlem was arrested late Monday in connection to the slaying, according to authorities. Zyaire Crumbley, 18, was taken into custody around 9:05 p.m. and charged with murder in the death of Saniyah Lawrence, police said. Lawrence was found stabbed to the neck […]
Man charged with fatally stabbing girlfriend inside their Brooklyn home
A man was charged with fatally stabbing his girlfriend inside their Brooklyn home on a tree-lined street Tuesday morning, cops said. Rubu Zhao, 52, was arrested and charged with murder after a verbal dispute became violent around 8 a.m., the NYPD said. The 48-year-old woman, who has not been identified, was found by officers at the Sunset Park home with a stab wound to her neck and pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. Police said there was no previous history of violence between the suspect and victim. One neighbor told The Post he was shocked by the killing and never witnessed previous fighting between the couple who lived in the downstairs apartment. The pair usually went to the casino together, upstairs neighbor Jack Chen said. “I’m very surprised. I never heard any fighting,” Chen, 45, said. “I just know she has no job and goes to the casino all the time.” “The police said he cut her,” Chen added. Zhao was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon, police said. The woman’s death is the fourth homicide in the NYPD’s 72nd Precinct so far this year, compared to two in the same period in 2021, the NYPD’s data shows.
VIDEO: Man who groped girl, 14, aboard Bronx MTA bus sought
The NYPD is looking to identify a man that groped a teen girl while aboard a Bronx MTA bus on Monday afternoon, authorities said.
Boyfriend arrested in deadly stabbing of Harlem teen
NEW YORK -- The boyfriend of 16-year-old Saniyah Lawrence is now under arrest in her stabbing death.Zyaire Crumbley, 18, was charged with murder late Monday night.Domestic violence activists say they are heartbroken by the case and working to support the victim's family. Stephanie McGraw, the CEO of a nonprofit called WARM, told CBS2's Tim McNicholas she went to the police station, introduced herself to Lawrence's mother, and helped comfort her through that devastating night."We help her through her grieving process and we are just there to support her," McGraw said.Police said Crumbley stabbed Lawrence in the neck Sunday at an apartment...
Police ID man shot in the head overnight in the Bronx; suspect at large
A 28-year-old man was fatally shot Tuesday morning on the Grand Concourse, police say.
Man accused of fatally punching man, 60, during a fight in Brooklyn
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 60-year-old Brooklyn man died a few days after he was punched during a fight in Brownsville last week, and the suspect has been charged in the attack, police said. Authorities found the victim, Arthur Fleschner, lying on the sidewalk with head trauma at 103 Hegeman Ave. in Brownsville on Dec. […]
Drug dealer convicted in Newark killing. He shot victim 11 times, authorities say.
A jury has convicted an Essex County man of murder and a slew of other charges for a shooting nearly four years ago that killed a 29-year-old Newark man, authorities said Tuesday. Darryl Watson, 28, of Newark, was convicted of first-degree murder for the fatal shooting of Fred Sims on...
Manhunt underway after teen girl fatally stabbed in neck in Harlem
Investigators are looking for the victim's boyfriend, 18-year-old Zyaire Crumbley.
NYC gang member sentenced up to 21 years for killing innocent teen: DA
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A New York City gang member has been sentenced to up to 21 years in prison for killing an innocent teen while on the hunt for rival gang members in 2017, according to the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office. Zidon Clarke, 23, of Brooklyn, was sentenced Tuesday to a determinate term of […]
Police: Brooklyn man accused of breaking into, stealing car in Westbury
Detectives say Elijah Augustin, 28, drove away in the stolen 2009 white Toyota Matrix on Lennox Avenue.
‘Run Jews, Get Out of Here!’: Assailants with Tasers Chase Jews in Flatbush
A group of Jewish boys was chased by attackers firing a taser gun and shouting “Run Jews! Get out of here!” in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn, the local chapter of Shmira, a Jewish public safety group, reported on Sunday. […] Click here to view original web page at www.jpost.com.
Group threatens Jewish man with a Taser, yells antisemitic remarks, police say
FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A group threatened a Jewish man with Tasers and yelled antisemitic remarks at him in Flatbush Saturday night, police said. The group approached the 18-year-old victim near 16th Street and Avenue J in Flatbush at around midnight, police said. The perpetrators allegedly yelled, “Run Jews, get out of here,” according to […]
Bentley driver with $41K hidden on him stabbed repeatedly during attempted robbery
A young Bentley driver was stabbed multiple times by a group of attackers during an attempted robbery in Queens on Friday — but was able to keep the $41,000 he had hidden in his jacket, cops said. The 20-year-old victim told cops the incident began around 10:30 p.m. when he parked his car at 194th Street and 75th Avenue in Fresh Meadows and was approached by a stranger who started a conversation with him. When the victim got out of his luxury car, he was attacked by the man and two other men he didn’t know, cops said. One of the attackers...
52-year-old stabbed multiple times, robbed in Bronx attack
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City are searching for a suspect wanted for stabbing a 52-year-old man during a robbery last weekend in the Bronx. According to the NYPD, at around 6 pm on Sunday, an unidentified male suspect approached a 52-year-old victim and initiated an unprovoked assault. The suspect allegedly slapped the man’s phone and stabbed him multiple times. The man was treated at the hospital for stab wounds to the back and arm. The assault happened in the area of 1538 University Avenue. Detectives with the 46th Precinct are investigating. The post 52-year-old stabbed multiple times, robbed in Bronx attack appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD: Brooklyn man beats 60-year-old to death
A Brooklyn man is facing manslaughter charges after police say he beat a 60-year-old man to death.
Man dies after shootout with NYPD in Bronx that included cop involved in previous deadly 2021 gunfight (EXCLUSIVE)
A Bronx man who was shot during a chase and gunfight with police last week has died of his wounds — and one of the officers who fired at him was involved in a deadly 2021 shootout, the Daily News has learned. Daniel Rivera, 39, was critically wounded when police fired 30 bullets at him during a confrontation in the woods near Yankee Stadium on Dec. 4. He died the next day, according to state ...
Man pushes woman, 85, to the ground, steals purse from her walker
An 85-year-old woman was pushed to the ground in a parking lot robbery in Queens on Friday night, authorities said.
Ex-Con Dealing Heroin, Cocaine Convicted Of Heartless Murder In Newark
A 28-year-old convicted drug dealer from Newark has been convicted of murder along with various drug and firearm charges for shooting a 29-year-old man in the head in 2019, authorities said. Darryl Watson was convicted on 10 counts of the various charges in connection with the Feb. 7, 2019 killing...
Victim stabbed multiple times during Queens attempted robbery
NEW YORK - A 20-year-old man was stabbed multiple times during an attempted robbery Friday in Queens, according to the New York City Police Department. Three men are wanted in connection to the incident. Police say the victim parked his vehicle around 10:35 p.m. at 194 Street and 75 Avenue...
NYPD hands tied at ‘Zombieland’ | Urban Legend with Kevin Sheehan
Heroin junkies have taken over a block in East Harlem on 126th Street and Park Avenue in what the Nov. 6 cover of The Post called “the zombie apocalypse.” This comes as the Harm Reduction Legislative Package has decriminalized public possession and sale of hypodermic needles. On that same block, the organization On Point NYC is helping addicts safely use illegal drugs with the aim of lower deaths. When “Urban Legend” host Kevin Sheehan followed up on the story, he found “open-air drug sales and people shooting up in the street in front of tons of cops.” One resident told Sheehan that the addicts are “robbing and stealing and begging for money.” Meanwhile, New York City police officers have been instructed not to make arrests for public drug use. [youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BG7GG3YB-kc?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]
