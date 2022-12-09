ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

PIX11

Boyfriend arrested in fatal stabbing of Manhattan girl, 16: NYPD

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — The boyfriend of a 16-year-old girl fatally stabbed in Harlem was arrested late Monday in connection to the slaying, according to authorities. Zyaire Crumbley, 18, was taken into custody around 9:05 p.m. and charged with murder in the death of Saniyah Lawrence, police said. Lawrence was found stabbed to the neck […]
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Man charged with fatally stabbing girlfriend inside their Brooklyn home

A man was charged with fatally stabbing his girlfriend inside their Brooklyn home on a tree-lined street Tuesday morning, cops said. Rubu Zhao, 52, was arrested and charged with murder after a verbal dispute became violent around 8 a.m., the NYPD said. The 48-year-old woman, who has not been identified, was found by officers at the Sunset Park home with a stab wound to her neck and pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. Police said there was no previous history of violence between the suspect and victim. One neighbor told The Post he was shocked by the killing and never witnessed previous fighting between the couple who lived in the downstairs apartment. The pair usually went to the casino together, upstairs neighbor Jack Chen said. “I’m very surprised. I never heard any fighting,” Chen, 45, said. “I just know she has no job and goes to the casino all the time.” “The police said he cut her,” Chen added. Zhao was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon, police said. The woman’s death is the fourth homicide in the NYPD’s 72nd Precinct so far this year, compared to two in the same period in 2021, the NYPD’s data shows.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Boyfriend arrested in deadly stabbing of Harlem teen

NEW YORK -- The boyfriend of 16-year-old Saniyah Lawrence is now under arrest in her stabbing death.Zyaire Crumbley, 18, was charged with murder late Monday night.Domestic violence activists say they are heartbroken by the case and working to support the victim's family. Stephanie McGraw, the CEO of a nonprofit called WARM, told CBS2's Tim McNicholas she went to the police station, introduced herself to Lawrence's mother, and helped comfort her through that devastating night."We help her through her grieving process and we are just there to support her," McGraw said.Police said Crumbley stabbed Lawrence in the neck Sunday at an apartment...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man accused of fatally punching man, 60, during a fight in Brooklyn

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 60-year-old Brooklyn man died a few days after he was punched during a fight in Brownsville last week, and the suspect has been charged in the attack, police said. Authorities found the victim, Arthur Fleschner, lying on the sidewalk with head trauma at 103 Hegeman Ave. in Brownsville on Dec. […]
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Bentley driver with $41K hidden on him stabbed repeatedly during attempted robbery

A young Bentley driver was stabbed multiple times by a group of attackers during an attempted robbery in Queens on Friday — but was able to keep the $41,000 he had hidden in his jacket, cops said. The 20-year-old victim told cops the incident began around 10:30 p.m. when he parked his car at 194th Street and 75th Avenue in Fresh Meadows and was approached by a stranger who started a conversation with him. When the victim got out of his luxury car, he was attacked by the man and two other men he didn’t know, cops said. One of the attackers...
QUEENS, NY
Shore News Network

52-year-old stabbed multiple times, robbed in Bronx attack

NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City are searching for a suspect wanted for stabbing a 52-year-old man during a robbery last weekend in the Bronx. According to the NYPD, at around 6 pm on Sunday, an unidentified male suspect approached a 52-year-old victim and initiated an unprovoked assault. The suspect allegedly slapped the man’s phone and stabbed him multiple times. The man was treated at the hospital for stab wounds to the back and arm. The assault happened in the area of 1538 University Avenue. Detectives with the 46th Precinct are investigating. The post 52-year-old stabbed multiple times, robbed in Bronx attack appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Man dies after shootout with NYPD in Bronx that included cop involved in previous deadly 2021 gunfight (EXCLUSIVE)

A Bronx man who was shot during a chase and gunfight with police last week has died of his wounds — and one of the officers who fired at him was involved in a deadly 2021 shootout, the Daily News has learned. Daniel Rivera, 39, was critically wounded when police fired 30 bullets at him during a confrontation in the woods near Yankee Stadium on Dec. 4. He died the next day, according to state ...
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Victim stabbed multiple times during Queens attempted robbery

NEW YORK - A 20-year-old man was stabbed multiple times during an attempted robbery Friday in Queens, according to the New York City Police Department. Three men are wanted in connection to the incident. Police say the victim parked his vehicle around 10:35 p.m. at 194 Street and 75 Avenue...
QUEENS, NY
New York Post

NYPD hands tied at ‘Zombieland’ | Urban Legend with Kevin Sheehan

Heroin junkies have taken over a block in East Harlem on 126th Street and Park Avenue in what the Nov. 6 cover of The Post called “the zombie apocalypse.” This comes as the Harm Reduction Legislative Package has decriminalized public possession and sale of hypodermic needles. On that same block, the organization On Point NYC is helping addicts safely use illegal drugs with the aim of lower deaths. When “Urban Legend” host Kevin Sheehan followed up on the story, he found “open-air drug sales and people shooting up in the street in front of tons of cops.” One resident told Sheehan that the addicts are “robbing and stealing and begging for money.” Meanwhile, New York City police officers have been instructed not to make arrests for public drug use. [youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BG7GG3YB-kc?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
