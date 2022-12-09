Read full article on original website
Inside Rueben Bain's commitment to Miami and how it finally happened
Following his official visit to Florida State, Miami commit Rueben Bain made the decision that he wanted to stay home and commit to the University of Miami. “It was something I was thinking of after the trip,” Bain told CaneSport. “Me and my family sat down and talked about it, and we just made it official the next day, coming back from the trip. We just talked about the relationships with the coaches. What program can I fit it into? How can they move me to be a better player? And they (Miami) checked all the boxes.”
