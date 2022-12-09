December 2022 marks the 100th birthday of the Elks Building at 550 Main Street. The Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks (BPOE) was just one of the many fraternal organizations that came to Park City during the early mining days in the 1880s. These organizations provided a much-needed social outlet for the newly arrived, often alone, miners from around the world, as well as health and death benefits since mining was such a dangerous occupation.

