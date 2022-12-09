ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

KPCW

Park City’s Main Street highlighted on NBC’s Today

Park City Mayor Nann Worel and local Olympian Billy Demong were interviewed on air - while surrounded by a gingerbread man and dozens of spectators bundled up for the 18-degree weather. The segment was part of the “Today” show’s “Merriest Main Streets in America” series, which highlights some of the...
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Way We Were: A hundred-year home￼

December 2022 marks the 100th birthday of the Elks Building at 550 Main Street. The Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks (BPOE) was just one of the many fraternal organizations that came to Park City during the early mining days in the 1880s. These organizations provided a much-needed social outlet for the newly arrived, often alone, miners from around the world, as well as health and death benefits since mining was such a dangerous occupation.
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Letters, Dec. 17-20: Support Recycle Utah

A value is a means to action. I agree with Arid Ioannides that it is time for the city and the county to value the work of Recycle Utah by actively and urgently funding a better location and a new facility that befits the community and its desire to be part of the solution, not the problem, regarding recycling and reuse.
PARK CITY, UT
Diana Rus

This Is the Snowiest Town in Utah

Alta is a town in eastern Salt Lake County, Utah, United States. Alta is located in the Alta Ski Area, a ski resort that has 500,000 annual visitors. It's famous for its powder skiing and for not allowing snowboarding.
UTAH STATE
Park Record

Filmmakers wants Park City to know that ‘Spider Lives’ ￼

The shooting death of alpine skier Spider Sabich in March 1976 has overshadowed his work as an Olympian and professional ski-racing champion. So filmmakers Christin Cooper, Mark Tache, Mike Hundert and Hayden Scott decided to set the record straight in the documentary, “Spider Lives,” which will screen Thursday, Dec. 15, by Park City Film at the Jim Santy Auditorium.
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Skaters celebrate the off-season with a Holiday show￼

The Figure Skating of Park City will get a chance to have some Yuletide fun during its annual Holiday Show and Cosmic Skate at the Park City Ice Arena. The event, which starts at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, is an opportunity for the skaters to exhibit their skills in a non-competitive setting, said Tiffany McNeil, figure skating coach and Holiday Show director.
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Ridgelines: Soaring above the ridgeline

There is something magical about standing atop a snow-covered mountain peak at sunrise. White clouds dance against a steel blue sky. Razor-thin blades of light slide across the snow-covered ridgeline. You are alone amidst a special silence that permeates the atmosphere. The wind was rustling as I hiked through the...
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Guest editorial: Great opportunity for historic homes

To homeowners in our historic district (which is most of Old Town), Park City Municipal has a grant program that you can apply to for work on an historic or potentially historic home. Projects eligible for the grant must apply through the city’s planning department and should work toward preservation,...
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Oregon woman killed in accident at Deer Valley Resort

An 18-year-old woman died from injuries sustained in a tubing accident Saturday night at Deer Valley Resort. The Oregon woman, whose name was not released, was tubing with friends after the resort had closed, according to Emily Summers, the resort’s senior communications manager. Around 9 p.m., she collided with a chairlift tower at Silver Strike Express.
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Guest editorial: Let’s build a concert venue

Wallace Stegner, one of my favorite authors claimed “One cannot be pessimistic about the West. This is the native home of hope. When it fully learns that cooperation, not rugged individualism, is the quality that most characterizes and preserves it…. Then it has a chance to create a society to match its scenery.”
HIDEOUT, UT
BYU Newsnet

Family passes down the Hawaiian culture one name at a time

The values of culture, tradition and family run deep in the Enos family. BYU student Jacquelyn Noelani Enos Porter shared her experience being a quarter Hawaiian and what “home” means to her. Porter is a senior at BYU studying exercise and wellness with a minor in entrepreneurship. “Although...
PROVO, UT
Park Record

Guest editorial: Cherished nonprofits serve community ‘at will’

We are fortunate that Park City has a vibrant group of nonprofit organizations that fill many needs in our community. Be it caring for abuse victims, feeding the hungry, supporting mental health, diverting toxic waste, preserving the environment, access to trails, and enriching the community through the arts; we have come to rely on these organizations to augment services offered by the government and more importantly add to what makes Park City an exceptional place to live.
PARK CITY, UT

