Utah Woman Posts Her Five Guys Receipt on TikTok, Upset She Spent $74 on 'Four Hamburgers, Two Fries and Drinks'Zack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Utah witness says hovering sphere moved against strong windsRoger MarshProvo, UT
4 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Related
Park City’s Main Street highlighted on NBC’s Today
Park City Mayor Nann Worel and local Olympian Billy Demong were interviewed on air - while surrounded by a gingerbread man and dozens of spectators bundled up for the 18-degree weather. The segment was part of the “Today” show’s “Merriest Main Streets in America” series, which highlights some of the...
Park Record
Way We Were: A hundred-year home￼
December 2022 marks the 100th birthday of the Elks Building at 550 Main Street. The Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks (BPOE) was just one of the many fraternal organizations that came to Park City during the early mining days in the 1880s. These organizations provided a much-needed social outlet for the newly arrived, often alone, miners from around the world, as well as health and death benefits since mining was such a dangerous occupation.
Park Record
Letters, Dec. 17-20: Support Recycle Utah
A value is a means to action. I agree with Arid Ioannides that it is time for the city and the county to value the work of Recycle Utah by actively and urgently funding a better location and a new facility that befits the community and its desire to be part of the solution, not the problem, regarding recycling and reuse.
This Is the Snowiest Town in Utah
Alta is a town in eastern Salt Lake County, Utah, United States. Alta is located in the Alta Ski Area, a ski resort that has 500,000 annual visitors. It's famous for its powder skiing and for not allowing snowboarding.
Park City to be featured on NBC’s “TODAY” as one of the “Merriest Main Streets” in America
Tune to the Today Show today at 8:30am for the Merriest Main Street, Park City! PARK CITY, Utah — Park City’s historic Main Street will be celebrated on NBC’s “TODAY” […]
Park Record
Filmmakers wants Park City to know that ‘Spider Lives’ ￼
The shooting death of alpine skier Spider Sabich in March 1976 has overshadowed his work as an Olympian and professional ski-racing champion. So filmmakers Christin Cooper, Mark Tache, Mike Hundert and Hayden Scott decided to set the record straight in the documentary, “Spider Lives,” which will screen Thursday, Dec. 15, by Park City Film at the Jim Santy Auditorium.
Park Record
Skaters celebrate the off-season with a Holiday show￼
The Figure Skating of Park City will get a chance to have some Yuletide fun during its annual Holiday Show and Cosmic Skate at the Park City Ice Arena. The event, which starts at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, is an opportunity for the skaters to exhibit their skills in a non-competitive setting, said Tiffany McNeil, figure skating coach and Holiday Show director.
Park Record
Ridgelines: Soaring above the ridgeline
There is something magical about standing atop a snow-covered mountain peak at sunrise. White clouds dance against a steel blue sky. Razor-thin blades of light slide across the snow-covered ridgeline. You are alone amidst a special silence that permeates the atmosphere. The wind was rustling as I hiked through the...
Park Record
Guest editorial: Great opportunity for historic homes
To homeowners in our historic district (which is most of Old Town), Park City Municipal has a grant program that you can apply to for work on an historic or potentially historic home. Projects eligible for the grant must apply through the city’s planning department and should work toward preservation,...
SNAPPED: Early Season Pow Days at Deer Valley Resort
PARK CITY, Utah — With the most recent storm working its way through Utah, many of the state’s resorts, including Deer Valley, have received nearly a foot of snow in […]
Park Record
Deer Valley showcases Snow Park concept during open house for staffers￼
Deer Valley Resort on Monday evening showcased the concept for a major development at the Snow Park base, drawing a large crowd of resort staffers on the day before a similar event was scheduled for the public. There were dozens of people at Snow Park Lodge at any one time...
Park Record
Oregon woman killed in accident at Deer Valley Resort
An 18-year-old woman died from injuries sustained in a tubing accident Saturday night at Deer Valley Resort. The Oregon woman, whose name was not released, was tubing with friends after the resort had closed, according to Emily Summers, the resort’s senior communications manager. Around 9 p.m., she collided with a chairlift tower at Silver Strike Express.
The Best Place To Live In Utah
An in-depth study recently determined that this fascinating area in Salt Lake City is the most desirable spot to settle in the great state of Utah.
New Wasatch Fire chief ‘up for the task’ of filling big shoes
Wasatch County’s new fire chief has plans to meet the demands of a quickly growing area. Wasatch Fire Chief Eric Hales served as interim chief after former Chief Ernie Giles retired in May after 24 years. Hales was named the permanent leader of the department six months later in November.
NOW: 30 firefighters on scene of Salt Lake City 2-alarm warehouse fire
Salt Lake City Fire Dept. crews are currently on scene of a commercial warehouse fire.
Park Record
Guest editorial: Let’s build a concert venue
Wallace Stegner, one of my favorite authors claimed “One cannot be pessimistic about the West. This is the native home of hope. When it fully learns that cooperation, not rugged individualism, is the quality that most characterizes and preserves it…. Then it has a chance to create a society to match its scenery.”
ksl.com
Weather service extends some advisories into Wednesday as snow persists in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service on Tuesday extended a winter weather advisory for the northern portion of the Wasatch Front, saying that weather models are starting to indicate that a few more inches of snow are possible in parts of the state. The extended advisory stretches...
BYU Newsnet
Family passes down the Hawaiian culture one name at a time
The values of culture, tradition and family run deep in the Enos family. BYU student Jacquelyn Noelani Enos Porter shared her experience being a quarter Hawaiian and what “home” means to her. Porter is a senior at BYU studying exercise and wellness with a minor in entrepreneurship. “Although...
Dual award of 2030, 2034 Winter Games backed by U.S. Olympic officials
U.S. Olympic leaders back dual award of 2030 and 2034 Winter Games but not ready to say Salt Lake City should be in possible permanent site rotation. Read more.
Park Record
Guest editorial: Cherished nonprofits serve community ‘at will’
We are fortunate that Park City has a vibrant group of nonprofit organizations that fill many needs in our community. Be it caring for abuse victims, feeding the hungry, supporting mental health, diverting toxic waste, preserving the environment, access to trails, and enriching the community through the arts; we have come to rely on these organizations to augment services offered by the government and more importantly add to what makes Park City an exceptional place to live.
