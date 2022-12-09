Read full article on original website
Independence Bowl Bound? Here Are the 10 Best Places to Eat in Shreveport
If you're coming to Shreveport for the 2022 Independence Bowl, here are the best restaurants to check out during your visit!. If you haven't heard, the matchup for this year's Radiance Technologies 46th Independence Bowl will be between Louisiana's own Ragin' Cajuns from Lafayette and the University of Houston Cougars. Since both teams are within driving distance, I think their fans will travel well. Plus, we have a ton of ULL alumni and fans here in the Shreveport-Bossier City area already. Add in the balmy temperatures we've been enjoying so far this month and we've got the makings for a great day of football Friday, December 23rd, 2022, at 2 pm at Independence Stadium. Fast fact; this is the 10th time the teams have faced each other and the Cajuns won the last time they played each other in 2006.
Businessman gives scooters to families
(KSLA) — About 70 families throughout the ArkLaTex will have an extra gift for Christmas thanks to an area businessman. Charles Johnson, owner of home- and community-based service providers Exceptional Client Care Services in Shreveport and Above All LLC in Arkansas and Texas, said his companies wanted to give back to the community and decided to give scooters to ArkLaTex families.
Fast Food Italian, Unlimited Breadsticks Coming to Shreveport, LA
I've been saying it for years, Shreveport needs this restaurant/franchise to come to town! I'm not going to lie, the news that Fazoli's is coming to town has my inner fat kid insanely happy. I first encountered the wonder that is Fazoli's when I was living in Cincinnati, right across...
Severe Weather Threat Enhanced for Louisiana Tuesday
Sunday morning heavy rains swept across cities in Louisiana such as Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge. Tomorrow, Tuesday, forecasters say those same cities will be under the gun for more strong storms. However Shreveport, Bossier City, Monroe, and Alexandria might actually be impacted by the worst of the storms.
Biggest Week for Poker in Shreveport History now Underway
When it comes to playing Texas Hold ‘Em poker in Shreveport, we have never seen a week like this. When it comes to the best poker in town, without a doubt it’s found at Bally’s in downtown Shreveport. Earlier this summer, Bally’s brought a huge weekend poker tournamen to town and it was a huge success. Now, they are upping the ante and bringing easily the biggest week of poker to area, and I assure you, our city has never hosted a week of poker quite like this.
New restaurant coming to Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty) Brands Inc. plans to open two Italian restaurants in Shreveport, the first by the end of 2023. Fazoli’s already owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 27 states. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts along with its unlimited signature breadsticks.
Christmas in the Sky Preview
SHREVEPORT, La. - It all started back in 1982 and this Saturday, Dec. 10, Shreveport Regional Arts Council will be hosting one of the biggest parties and fundraisers of the year and that's Christmas in the Sky. The event is held every two years but due to COVID-19, the last one was back in 2018.
Street Lights Get Repaired on I-20 in Shreveport
I have some great news to report today. The street lights on I-20 in front of the Fairgrounds and Independence Stadium are now back on!!. As you know, I have been griping about this for years. For some reason, Shreveport can not seem to keep the lights on. Some insiders tell me we just don't have enough personnel to stay up to date on the lights. But shouldn't the main freeway in your city be a top priority? But maybe I'm crazy.
COVID making a comeback in Northwest Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Since Thanksgiving, Northwest Louisiana has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases. Dr. Krista Queen with LSU Health Shreveport says the COVID positivity rate in our area population is six percent. About two months ago, it was just below five percent. She says this is due...
Shreveport Elks Looking For All Kids With Free Throw Skills
If you have a youngster who has shown some above average skills at the free throw line on a basketball court, you'll want to read more about this annual competition. Sadly, I am a little late to this party, but better late than never! I recently got an email from Candace Young, a teacher/coach in Caddo Parish, who is also a member of the Shreveport Elks Lodge.
Want to Own a Restaurant? Popular Shreveport Spot For Sale
Many Shreveport BBQ Lovers Were Concerned In Early October. We all woke up to a Facebook post from Real BBQ and More claiming that they had to close their doors to the public. What was really concerning is that there was no timeline as to when Real BBQ would open back up.
The 11 Funniest TikToks About Shreveport, LA’s Pothole Problem
If you've spent any amount of time in Shreveport-Bossier City, Louisiana, then you know that a tire warranty isn't optional when buying a vehicle. The roads in Louisiana are notoriously bad. It all goes back to the late '80s and early '90s. Our roads were already bad, but then the feds started talking about withholding funds for roads if we didn't raise the legal drinking age to 21. So, Louisiana being Louisiana, raised the drinking age to 21 from 18 with all kinds of legal loopholes. While the citizens of Louisiana dealt with the increase in the legal drinking age, we never saw an improvement in our infrastructure. Shocker, we know!
Tom Arceneaux elected Shreveport mayor
SHREVEPORT, La. - Tom Arceneaux, a Republican, has defeated state Sen. Greg Tarver, a Democrat, to become the next mayor of Shreveport in a runoff election held Saturday. Arceneaux said he is ready to "hit the ground running" after becoming the mayor elect. "It feels very humbling, and I'm just...
Gordan McKernan law firm gives out free bicycles for Christmas
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport law firm took a break from handling their legal cases to hand out free bicycles on Saturday, Dec. 10!. Gordan McKernan and his team stood outside his store front on Youree Drive, giving big and small bikes to families in need. Parents said they are looking forward to giving their child a special Christmas gift.
Body found in Shreveport identified as missing man
The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office says the body found late Monday morning in a neighborhood south of Shreveport's main post office is a man reported missing nearly two weeks ago.
Missing Shreveport man found dead
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man reported missing almost two weeks ago was found dead Monday in the Parkview neighborhood south of the main U.S. Post office. Leo Johnson, 48, of the 5900 block of Attaway Street, was found by a passerby just after 11 a.m. near a recycling center in the 2400 block of Bell Street. That's south off Texas Avenue near the postal facility and St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Toy Drive and Toy Giveaway set for Dec. 17 in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Looking to spread the joy of the holidays? Here's your chance. The African American Parade Committee is launching a Toy Drive and Toy Giveaway. It's happening Saturday, Dec. 17, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Bill Cockrell Park. That's at 4109 Pine Road in Shreveport. All donated toys must be dropped off at the park.
Who Will Be Shreveport’s New Mayor?
Shreveport will have a new Mayor on December 31. In the election on Saturday, Republican Tom Arceneaux beat Democratic State Senator Greg Tarver to win the seat. Republican Tom Arceneaux got 20,800 votes or 56.41% to 16,074 votes for Tarver or 43.59%. That's a total of 36,874 total votes. In...
Shreveport Police Involved in Hours-Long Standoff (UPDATE)
(UPDATE): Police were able to enter the home, only to find that there was nobody inside. Shreveport Police were called Sunday (12-11-22) evening to a home off of Pines Road and Border Lane in regard to a domestic issue. Upon arrival, Police were notified that an occupant in the home...
7 More Louisiana Kids Have Disappeared Since November 1
It was only a few months ago in July of this year (2022) that 14 year old Savannah Rine, pictured below, disappeared and sparked a search for her by the Bossier City Police Department. It was at that time we took a deeper look into the vast number of kids...
