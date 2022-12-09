ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wemu.org

Bill Kandler to lead Capitol Commission

After years of continuous leadership, the Michigan State Capitol Commission is changing hands. The commission is responsible for managing and maintaining the state capitol building and grounds. At Monday’s meeting, the group unanimously voted current commissioner Bill Kandler as its new chair. Kandler, who has also been a lobbyist...
MICHIGAN STATE
wemu.org

EMU President James Smith has contract extended

Eastern Michigan University president Dr. James Smith had his contract extended by two years. The Board of Regents voted unanimously to add two more years to President Smith’s contract. That will see him in charge of the school through June of 2026, which will be his 10th year as EMU president.
thelivingstonpost.com

Whitmer appoints Brighton man to public safety board

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has reappointed Jon Unruh of Brighton to the Michigan Public Safety Communications Interoperability Board for a term that expires in 2026. Unruh, the fire chief of the Farmington Hills Fire Department, holds a Bachelor of Science in Public Safety Studies from Sienna Heights University and a Master of Science in Homeland Security/Emergency Management from Eastern Michigan University.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Dixon no longer running for MIGOP chair

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Failed gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon will not be running for the Michigan Republican Party Chair. Dixon and current state GOP leaders were highly critical of one another last month. Republican leaders blamed Dixon’s policies for the party’s disastrous performance in the midterm elections, while Dixon said the party’s leaders had failed. […]
MICHIGAN STATE
wdet.org

Why a statue of Coleman Young may be heading to the U.S. Capitol

A new statue from Michigan will potentially be heading to the U.S. Capitol. Last week, the Michigan House passed a resolution to replace a the statue of former governor and slave owner Lewis Cass with one of Coleman Young — Detroit’s first Black mayor. “As we think about...
DETROIT, MI
wemu.org

Granholm back in Michigan to announce $2.5 B battery loan

U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said Monday she would like to see electric vehicles make up half of the nation’s new car and truck sales within eight years. That’s as the federal government and participants, including General Motors, LG Energy Solution and the United Auto Workers, announced a deal has been wrapped up for a $2.5 billion loan that clears the way to build three new U.S. battery plants – including one in Lansing.
MICHIGAN STATE
wemu.org

Pay raise for Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners voted down

The effort to give a pay raise to the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners failed. At last week’s meeting, the commissioners voted 6-to-3 against boosting their part-time salaries by a little more than $7,000. An amendment was made to space out the increases over a two-year period. The raise was based on a salary study that showed that pay for county employees, including elected officials, lagged behind similar-sized counties.
wemu.org

Criminal investigations continue after Ann Arbor school threats

Ann Arbor’s school superintendent is promising criminal investigations after Friday’s social media threat at Huron High School. Ann Arbor’s Huron High School went into lockdown Friday morning when threats appeared on Instagram. A Huron High sophomore, whose name we are not using because she is a minor, says she saw the social media post being passed around.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wemu.org

Ypsilanti and EGLE collaborate to dismantle Peninsular Paper Dam

Work is continuing on the effort to remove Ypsilanti’s Peninsular Paper Dam. The city has been working with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, or EGLE, to remove the hundred-year-old structure for years, although the COVID-19 pandemic slowed things down. A new report from EGLE recently...
YPSILANTI, MI
michiganchronicle.com

U.S. Energy Secretary Granholm, Labor Deputy Secretary in Detroit Monday

On Monday, December 12, 2022, U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm will visit Michigan with Deputy Secretary for the U.S. Department of Labor Julie Su to jumpstart the Biden-Harris Administration’s latest effort to support the development of America’s modern battery industry. In Metro Detroit, Secretary Granholm...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

QLine riders react to newly-passed state bill

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit's QLine could receive a significant boost in funding in the near future. After Michigan's House and Senate passed SB 1223, it now heads to Governor Gretchen Whitmer's office for signature.The bill could bring up to $5 million annually to Detroit's QLine. The legislation would be in effect until 2039 meaning, nearly $90 million could be invested over the next 17 years. QLine's route stretches a little over three miles down Woodward Avenue. "I go to Wayne State University and it's my main transportation for class," said WSU student Jackalyn Knoblauch.Financing for the funds would come from the state's...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Whitmer announces 9 infrastructure projects that will rebuild local roads in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that city and county road agencies will receive $3.3 million in grants to rebuild roads in nine different areas in Michigan.In a news release from the governor's office, Whitmer says the nine areas receiving the grants include the cities of Alpena, Battle Creek, Corunna and Midland, along with the Alpena County Road Commission, Chippewa County Road Commission, Mecosta County Road Commission, Monroe County Road Commission and the St. Clair County Road Commission."Today's road repair grants will help us fix the damn roads and help Michiganders go to work, drop their kids off at...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

Brenda Carter bids ‘sayonara’ to board seat, retains Japanese friendships

Brenda Carter wraps up a treasured assignment at the end of this month: President of the Michigan-Shiga Sister State Board. But for Carter, a Democratic state representative, only the board seat is ending as she transitions to a role as past president. Since 2016, she’s developed warm friendships with people in Japan and has studied the language and culture for many years.
PONTIAC, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy