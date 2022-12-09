Read full article on original website
wemu.org
Bill Kandler to lead Capitol Commission
After years of continuous leadership, the Michigan State Capitol Commission is changing hands. The commission is responsible for managing and maintaining the state capitol building and grounds. At Monday’s meeting, the group unanimously voted current commissioner Bill Kandler as its new chair. Kandler, who has also been a lobbyist...
wemu.org
EMU President James Smith has contract extended
Eastern Michigan University president Dr. James Smith had his contract extended by two years. The Board of Regents voted unanimously to add two more years to President Smith’s contract. That will see him in charge of the school through June of 2026, which will be his 10th year as EMU president.
thelivingstonpost.com
Whitmer appoints Brighton man to public safety board
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has reappointed Jon Unruh of Brighton to the Michigan Public Safety Communications Interoperability Board for a term that expires in 2026. Unruh, the fire chief of the Farmington Hills Fire Department, holds a Bachelor of Science in Public Safety Studies from Sienna Heights University and a Master of Science in Homeland Security/Emergency Management from Eastern Michigan University.
Here are the 10 highest-paid deans at University of Michigan
ANN ARBOR, MI - The deans of University of Michigan’s core graduate programs, as well as the liberal arts undergraduate school, make the largest annual salaries out of all deans on the Ann Arbor campus. Human Resources at UM has released annual salary data on all employees across the...
Dixon no longer running for MIGOP chair
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Failed gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon will not be running for the Michigan Republican Party Chair. Dixon and current state GOP leaders were highly critical of one another last month. Republican leaders blamed Dixon’s policies for the party’s disastrous performance in the midterm elections, while Dixon said the party’s leaders had failed. […]
wdet.org
Why a statue of Coleman Young may be heading to the U.S. Capitol
A new statue from Michigan will potentially be heading to the U.S. Capitol. Last week, the Michigan House passed a resolution to replace a the statue of former governor and slave owner Lewis Cass with one of Coleman Young — Detroit’s first Black mayor. “As we think about...
wemu.org
Granholm back in Michigan to announce $2.5 B battery loan
U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said Monday she would like to see electric vehicles make up half of the nation’s new car and truck sales within eight years. That’s as the federal government and participants, including General Motors, LG Energy Solution and the United Auto Workers, announced a deal has been wrapped up for a $2.5 billion loan that clears the way to build three new U.S. battery plants – including one in Lansing.
wemu.org
Pay raise for Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners voted down
The effort to give a pay raise to the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners failed. At last week’s meeting, the commissioners voted 6-to-3 against boosting their part-time salaries by a little more than $7,000. An amendment was made to space out the increases over a two-year period. The raise was based on a salary study that showed that pay for county employees, including elected officials, lagged behind similar-sized counties.
Echo online
EMU alumna Nicole Brown becomes youngest Mayor of Ypsilanti; hopes to help the city flourish
A decade ago, Nicole Brown would have never imagined that she would become mayor of Ypsilanti. Brown graduated from Eastern Michigan University in 2011 with a bachelor's degree in social work and communications in 2011, and a master's in social work in 2022. At first, Brown did not see the...
wemu.org
Criminal investigations continue after Ann Arbor school threats
Ann Arbor’s school superintendent is promising criminal investigations after Friday’s social media threat at Huron High School. Ann Arbor’s Huron High School went into lockdown Friday morning when threats appeared on Instagram. A Huron High sophomore, whose name we are not using because she is a minor, says she saw the social media post being passed around.
wemu.org
Ypsilanti and EGLE collaborate to dismantle Peninsular Paper Dam
Work is continuing on the effort to remove Ypsilanti’s Peninsular Paper Dam. The city has been working with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, or EGLE, to remove the hundred-year-old structure for years, although the COVID-19 pandemic slowed things down. A new report from EGLE recently...
michiganchronicle.com
U.S. Energy Secretary Granholm, Labor Deputy Secretary in Detroit Monday
On Monday, December 12, 2022, U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm will visit Michigan with Deputy Secretary for the U.S. Department of Labor Julie Su to jumpstart the Biden-Harris Administration’s latest effort to support the development of America’s modern battery industry. In Metro Detroit, Secretary Granholm...
‘He walked the walk’: University of Michigan physician lived a life of service
ANN ARBOR, MI - Dr. Andrew Zweifler cared about people in ways big and small. There was the time about 10 years ago when a drunk college student who forgot where he lived accidentally barged into Zweifler’s Ann Arbor home on a cold winter night, said his son John.
QLine riders react to newly-passed state bill
(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit's QLine could receive a significant boost in funding in the near future. After Michigan's House and Senate passed SB 1223, it now heads to Governor Gretchen Whitmer's office for signature.The bill could bring up to $5 million annually to Detroit's QLine. The legislation would be in effect until 2039 meaning, nearly $90 million could be invested over the next 17 years. QLine's route stretches a little over three miles down Woodward Avenue. "I go to Wayne State University and it's my main transportation for class," said WSU student Jackalyn Knoblauch.Financing for the funds would come from the state's...
Whitmer announces 9 infrastructure projects that will rebuild local roads in Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that city and county road agencies will receive $3.3 million in grants to rebuild roads in nine different areas in Michigan.In a news release from the governor's office, Whitmer says the nine areas receiving the grants include the cities of Alpena, Battle Creek, Corunna and Midland, along with the Alpena County Road Commission, Chippewa County Road Commission, Mecosta County Road Commission, Monroe County Road Commission and the St. Clair County Road Commission."Today's road repair grants will help us fix the damn roads and help Michiganders go to work, drop their kids off at...
Two Michigan Cities Named Among The 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, Police Chief James White waive towing recovery fees
Victims of auto theft in Detroit will no longer have to pay impound and storage recovery fees as part of an effort to reform police towing operations, Mayor Mike Duggan and Detroit Police Chief James White announced Tuesday. Under the new changes, which take effect Monday, city-contracted towing companies that...
Citing cost increases, Ypsilanti Township to review contract with county sheriff for policing
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – The price of keeping sheriff’s deputes on patrol in Washtenaw County is rising and Ypsilanti Township officials say they’ll be considering other options. The township is the largest of roughly 10 municipalities and public entities that contract with the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office...
The Oakland Press
Brenda Carter bids ‘sayonara’ to board seat, retains Japanese friendships
Brenda Carter wraps up a treasured assignment at the end of this month: President of the Michigan-Shiga Sister State Board. But for Carter, a Democratic state representative, only the board seat is ending as she transitions to a role as past president. Since 2016, she’s developed warm friendships with people in Japan and has studied the language and culture for many years.
Newly purchased Domino’s Farms office park building will host next AAPS board meeting
ANN ARBOR, MI - This week’s Ann Arbor School Board meeting is taking place at a property it recently purchased in the Dominos’s Farms office park. The board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 3700 Earhart Road, a 55,000-square-foot office building on 16 acres that had served as the Arbor Research Collaborative for Health location since 2019.
