Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Dolly Parton Confirms Rumor that she's got a SECRET in a Dollywood Vault
Dolly Parton confirmed a bunch of rumors. 1- YES , she has a Christmas tree in every room of her house and she dresses up as Santa and comes down her personal elevator decorated as a chimney to deliver presents to all the children in her family!. 2- YES, Dolly...
Dolly Parton’s Siblings: Everything To Know About Her 11 Brothers & Sisters
Dolly Parton is a legendary country music singer/songwriter who has 11 Grammys and a few hit movies, like 9 to 5, under her belt. The “Jolene” hitmaker grew up in a one-room cabin in East Tennesse with two parents and 11 siblings. Dolly’s mother taught the 12 children...
The Story Behind Why Dolly Parton Refused to Let Elvis Presley Record “I Will Always Love You”
Now 30 years after the release of the musical drama The Bodyguard, the film that shot Dolly Parton’s 1974 song “I Will Always Love You” into the stratosphere of hits with Whitney Houston‘s epic rendition, the country legend said she doesn’t regret turning down Elvis Presley, who wanted to cover her ballad in the 1970s.
Dolly Parton Reveals 3 Rock Legends Who Made Her Starstruck: ‘It’s Just Such a Thrill’
While Dolly Parton is a country music legend, she still was starstruck when speaking with three rock legends for her upcoming album
19-Year-Old Dolly Parton Was Originally Pitched As A Bubblegum Pop Singer, But Wrote Her Way Into Country
A world without country queen, Dolly Parton, is not a world I’d ever want to live in. A world without “Jolene,” 9:5 The Musical, the 99 track Dolly Box Set, or Dollywood seems outrageous to even consider. Her talent and kindness has touched millions and made our world a better place.
ETOnline.com
Dolly Parton Tells Kelly Clarkson Her Cover of 'I Will Always Love You' Would Make Whitney Houston Proud
Dolly Parton has a lot of love for good covers of her songs. The country music icon sat down for Thursday's new episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, and opened up about Whitney Houston's beloved cover of "I Will Always Love You," and Kelly Clarkson's masterful rendition as well. Parton...
Dolly Parton Regrets Hiding Away ‘Secret Song’ to Be Revealed in 2045 — ‘I Keep Wantin’ Them to Let Me Dig It Up’
Singer-songwriter Dolly Parton has a 'secret song' locked away at Dollywood to be opened in 2045, but she regrets the song she chose.
The Real Reason ‘Elvis’ Producers Cut Austin Butler’s Version of Dolly Parton’s ‘I Will Always Love You’ From the Finished Film
The real reason why 'Elvis' producer Baz Luhrmann cut a version of Austin Butler singing Dolly Parton's 'I Will Always Love You' from the finished version of the theatrical release.
Wife of Tina Turner’s Son Reveals How He Died
Tina Turner’s son died of cancer after he “got sick in 3 weeks,” wrote Afida Turner, his wife, on Friday evening in a post on Instagram. Ronnie Turner, 62, died on Thursday. Turner was already a survivor of the disease. according to The Daily Mail. That morning, police received a call “stating that Ronnie was struggling to breathe outside his home,” according to The Daily Mail. “Ronnie was a terrific musician and bass player,” read the caption on his wife’s Friday Instagram post. Aida Turner called her husband an “amazing soul,” “heart of giant,” and a “true angel.” This is the second son that Tina Turner lost, after Ronnie’s elder brother Craig died by suicide in 2018. As Turner struggled to breathe on Thursday, neighbors attempted CPR but failed to revive him, and he was pronounced dead “on scene,” according to The Daily Mail. At the end of her Instagram post, Aida Turner sent one last message: “Fuck cancer.”
Dolly Parton And Kelly Clarkson Team Up For Duet Of “9 To 5,” And It’s The Best ‘Kellyoke’ Feature Yet
Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson could sing just about any artist on earth under the table, and Dolly was actually a guest on the Kelly Clarkson show this week. And of course, they had to give fans a live perfomance of “9 to 5,” which they recently completely reimagined for a documentary about the original film called Still Working 9 to 5.
Reba McEntire Calls Boyfriend Rex Linn 'The Love of My Life' in Sweet Post
Rex Linn celebrated his 66th birthday on Sunday, Nov. 13, and Reba McEntire shared a sweet tribute to the actor, whom she has been dating since 2020, to celebrate the special day. The post included a photo of the two of them from the recent CMA Awards, and she called Linn the love of her life.
John Carter Cash Compares Loretta Lynn To His Mother, June Carter Cash
Country music singer and the son of Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash is talking about working with the late Loretta Lynn. John Carter Cash spoke about Loretta and how she reminded him so much of his own mother. The 52-year-old spoke about how they had the same “bright light.”
Popculture
Country Singer-Songwriter Peter Cooper Suffers Head Injury
Peter Cooper's family are asking for thoughts and prayers after the veteran member of the country music community suffered a head injury that was initially thought to be life-threatening. How he sustained the injury is not currently known. But the family released a statement on Dec. 3, Saving Country Music reports. "He has experienced some minor improvements over the last 24 hours, but remains in critical condition," the statement reads. There is no word currently when and where Cooper was hurt either, but his family says he needs "time and space to heal." Fans and his country music peers are rallying to support the beloved historian.
Marty Stuart Has Long Been the Keeper of Country Music's Artifacts. Now He's Sharing His Collection With the World.
In the 1980s, Hank Williams' sister Irene was determined to ensure that her brother's most cherished items would be cared for long after she was gone. So Irene called on a young country singer named Marty Stuart, who, despite still being in the infancy of his solo career, had already proved his allegiance to his country music forefathers by performing with legends such as Lester Flatt, Johnny Cash, Vassar Clements and Doc Watson.
Jake Flint’s Family Reveals Funeral Plans for the Late Country Singer
The family of late country singer Jake Flint has announced the funeral plans just days after his death at 37 years old. Flint, who is a native of Oklahoma, died in his sleep early on Sunday, November 27. His death came just hours after he married Brenda Wilson on Saturday, November 26. At this time, a cause of death is unknown.
1 of Johnny Cash’s Most Famous Songs Wasn’t Written By Him
The Man in Black had hit songs throughout his career, but one of Johnny Cash's most famous songs wasn’t his.
Reba McEntire Being Featured on ABC News’ ‘Superstar’: How To Watch the Special
ABC is paying homage to Reba McEntire on Thursday, with an hour-long news special. And Outsider has all the details of how to watch and why you should check it out. First, it’s on Thursday primetime, with the special airing on ABC at 9 p.m. Central. Here’s how to...
Several of Johnny Cash's Children Are Pretty Good Musicians
As one of the most iconic voices in country music, Johnny Cash's legacy casts a shadow not only over the rest of the genre but also on his own children. While some of them followed him into music, each of Johnny Cash's five children had to chart their own path.
On This Date: Randy Travis Was Topping The Country Charts With His Iconic Duets Album, ‘Heroes & Friends’
Randy Travis gave us some of the greatest country albums of all time. And on this date in 1990, he was topping the country albums chart with his sixth studio album, Heroes & Friends. Aside from the title track, every single one of the 14 songs on the tracklist is...
Stuart Margolin, Emmy Award-Winning Rockford Files Actor, Dead at 82
Stuart Margolin, best known for his Emmy Award-winning portrayal of Evelyn “Angel” Martin on The Rockford Files, has died. He was 82. The actor’s passing was announced on social media earlier today by his stepson, actor Max Martini, who paid tribute to Margolin with an emotional Instagram post. “The two most profound moments in my life… the birth of my kids and being bedside as my step-father passed this morning,” Martini wrote. “My mother, brother and I holding his hands. All the time in between birth and death, life, is up to us to fill with equally profound moments. Anyway, it made...
Comments / 0