FTX founder and former chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried said Friday that he will testify before the House Financial Services Committee next week. “I still do not have access to much of my data — professional or personal. So there is a limit to what I will be able to say, and I won’t be as helpful as I’d like,” Bankman-Fried said in a tweet Friday. “But as the committee still thinks it would be useful, I am willing to testify on the 13th.”

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO