POLITICO

Maxine Waters says a subpoena is "definitely on the table" for Sam Bankman-Fried if he does not testify before Congress.

crowdfundinsider.com

Representative Maxine Waters Returns to Twitter, Telling Sam Bankman-Fried it is “Imperative” He Testifies at Hearing on FTX Collapse

Representative Maxine Waters, Chair of the House Committee on Financial Services, returned to Twitter to prod Sam Bankman-Fried to testify in front of a Committee hearing next week on the FTX bankruptcy. Earlier this month, Chair Waters invited Bankman-Fried to testify via Twitter. Bankman-Fried responded, indicating he would attend with...
kitco.com

Rep. Maxine Waters insists that Bankman-Fried attend Dec. 13 FTX hearings

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. “The collapse of FTX has harmed over one million people,” wrote Waters in a series of testy tweets...
crowdfundinsider.com

Sam Bankman-Fried Commits to Testifying on FTX in Front of House Financial Services Committee, New CEO John J. Ray, III on List Too

Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and former CEO of FTX – the now bankrupt crypto exchange, has committed to testifying in front of the House Committee on Financial Services to discuss the collapse of FTX and affiliated entities. The agreement to testify came today following a back and forth discussion via Twitter that involved the current Chair of the Committee, Maxine Waters.
Salon

Trump Org lawyers throw Allen Weisselberg under the bus after he spilled the beans at trial

bitcoinist.com

Federal Prosecutors Investigate FTX Founder Bankman-Fried Over UST/Luna Collapse

While the crypto market still hasn’t fully digested the insolvency of FTX, U.S. federal prosecutors are investigating whether FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried played a role in the collapse of TerraUSD (UST) and Luna. The stablecoin UST lost its peg to $1 in May 2022, triggering the collapse of the...
PYMNTS

Federal Prosecutors Meet With FTX Bankruptcy Team

FTX’s new CEO has reportedly met with federal prosecutors. John J. Ray III — who was appointed FTX’s CEO last month — and bankruptcy lawyers met with prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, Bloomberg reported Thursday (Dec. 8).
crowdfundinsider.com

US Senators Send Letter to Silvergate CEO Demanding Answers on FTX Collapse, Alameda Involvement

This past Mondy, Silvergate (NYSE:SI) CEO Alan Lane took the extraordinary measure of posting a public letter defending his bank’s handling of the accounts of now bankrupt FTX and affiliated hedge fund Alameda Research. Silvergate is a regulated bank that has been a leader in working with digital asset firms providing key banking services. Lane stated that they had conducted “extensive due diligence” on both FTX and Alameda before allowing them to utilize Silvergate’s services. At the same time, he sought to assure customers that the bank remains sound.
The Verge

Sam Bankman-Fried agrees to testify before House Committee on FTX collapse next week

FTX founder and former chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried said Friday that he will testify before the House Financial Services Committee next week. “I still do not have access to much of my data — professional or personal. So there is a limit to what I will be able to say, and I won’t be as helpful as I’d like,” Bankman-Fried said in a tweet Friday. “But as the committee still thinks it would be useful, I am willing to testify on the 13th.”
