'We want him here': Maxine Waters urges Bankman-Fried to testify
The former FTX CEO has signaled he would be open to testifying.
POLITICO
Maxine Waters says a subpoena is "definitely on the table" for Sam Bankman-Fried if he does not testify before Congress.
In announcing his appointment, McCarthy called the Chinese Communist Party the "greatest geopolitical threat of our lifetime." "As a Member who served in uniform as a Marine Counterintelligence officer and has dedicated his time in Congress to understanding, educating, and defending America from the threat the CCP poses, Mike Gallagher is exceptionally qualified and is the right person to lead and advance this important agenda at this vital moment.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Representative Maxine Waters Returns to Twitter, Telling Sam Bankman-Fried it is “Imperative” He Testifies at Hearing on FTX Collapse
Representative Maxine Waters, Chair of the House Committee on Financial Services, returned to Twitter to prod Sam Bankman-Fried to testify in front of a Committee hearing next week on the FTX bankruptcy. Earlier this month, Chair Waters invited Bankman-Fried to testify via Twitter. Bankman-Fried responded, indicating he would attend with...
kitco.com
Rep. Maxine Waters insists that Bankman-Fried attend Dec. 13 FTX hearings
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. “The collapse of FTX has harmed over one million people,” wrote Waters in a series of testy tweets...
crowdfundinsider.com
Sam Bankman-Fried Commits to Testifying on FTX in Front of House Financial Services Committee, New CEO John J. Ray, III on List Too
Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and former CEO of FTX – the now bankrupt crypto exchange, has committed to testifying in front of the House Committee on Financial Services to discuss the collapse of FTX and affiliated entities. The agreement to testify came today following a back and forth discussion via Twitter that involved the current Chair of the Committee, Maxine Waters.
Ex-FTX CEO Bankman-Fried says he will testify to Congress
The former CEO of the failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX says he is willing to testify to Congress next week.
CNET
FTX Founder 'Willing' to Testify About Its Collapse to Congress on Tuesday
Since his $30 billion crypto empire collapsed last month, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried hasn't been shy about speaking to the press, or just about anyone else (though he hasn't responded to my requests for comment). Now he's agreed to follow up his media tour with a visit to the US House of Representatives next week.
bitcoinist.com
Federal Prosecutors Investigate FTX Founder Bankman-Fried Over UST/Luna Collapse
While the crypto market still hasn’t fully digested the insolvency of FTX, U.S. federal prosecutors are investigating whether FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried played a role in the collapse of TerraUSD (UST) and Luna. The stablecoin UST lost its peg to $1 in May 2022, triggering the collapse of the...
Federal Prosecutors Meet With FTX Bankruptcy Team
FTX’s new CEO has reportedly met with federal prosecutors. John J. Ray III — who was appointed FTX’s CEO last month — and bankruptcy lawyers met with prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, Bloomberg reported Thursday (Dec. 8).
crowdfundinsider.com
US Senators Send Letter to Silvergate CEO Demanding Answers on FTX Collapse, Alameda Involvement
This past Mondy, Silvergate (NYSE:SI) CEO Alan Lane took the extraordinary measure of posting a public letter defending his bank’s handling of the accounts of now bankrupt FTX and affiliated hedge fund Alameda Research. Silvergate is a regulated bank that has been a leader in working with digital asset firms providing key banking services. Lane stated that they had conducted “extensive due diligence” on both FTX and Alameda before allowing them to utilize Silvergate’s services. At the same time, he sought to assure customers that the bank remains sound.
CNBC
The Verge
Sam Bankman-Fried agrees to testify before House Committee on FTX collapse next week
FTX founder and former chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried said Friday that he will testify before the House Financial Services Committee next week. “I still do not have access to much of my data — professional or personal. So there is a limit to what I will be able to say, and I won’t be as helpful as I’d like,” Bankman-Fried said in a tweet Friday. “But as the committee still thinks it would be useful, I am willing to testify on the 13th.”
coinjournal.net
Testimony from the new FTX CEO John J Ray III is false, says Sam Bankman-Fried
SBF claims that some of the testimony made by John J Ray III were false. The former FTX CEO said the new team in charge didn’t communicate with him about the cryptocurrency exchange. SBF maintains that FTX is not a Ponzi Scheme. John J Ray III’s testimony was false...
NBC San Diego
zycrypto.com
US Rep Maxine Says A Subpoena On FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried Is “On The Table” As Calls For His Probe Intensify
House Financial Services Committee Chair Maxine Waters has confirmed they will subpoena Sam Bankman Fried (SBF) if the disgraced ex-FTX CEO fails to turn up for a probe session at Capitol Hill following an earlier “request.”. Waters made the comments earlier today while responding to claims that she did...
