Good morning. I'm Rob Schmitz. Millions of Americans are bracing for winter storm Diaz. And when you get the alert for a snowstorm, the first thing you may do is look for some salt to make your driveway, well, more drivable. The Michigan D.O.T. is trying to cut back on using salt on roads. Their solution - beet juice. That's right. Officials say using beet juice mixed with salt helps maintain the ecosystem and protect the infrastructure while treating the roads. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO