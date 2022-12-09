Read full article on original website
Sunak set to end ban on new onshore windfarms in face of Tory rebellion
Deal reached that paves way for communities in England to authorise projects without unanimous support
‘Unworkable’ asylum plans backed by Suella Braverman condemned as ‘completely out of step with British values’
Extreme plans backed by home secretary Suella Braverman to stop asylum seekers crossing the Channel have been criticised as “unworkable” and “completely out of step with British values”.In a clear bid to pressure Rishi Sunak into taking harsher action on small boat crossings, Ms Braverman has written the foreword to a think tank report which calls for all asylum seekers who enter the UK “illegally” to be detained indefinitely and banned from ever settling here.The home secretary pledged that she and the prime minister will do “whatever it takes” to end the crossings, and is understood to also endorse...
BBC
Labour promise biggest ever transfer of powers
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has promised "the biggest ever transfer of power from Westminster to the British people" if elected. Labour published a report on Monday by former prime minister Gordon Brown setting out plans for sweeping constitutional change, including abolishing the House of Lords. The plans would release...
UK inflation ‘eases slightly’ to 10.7%; but Hunt warns ‘wrong choices’ would prolong the pain – business live
Inflation falls back a little from 41-year high as motor fuels price rises slow, but costs rise faster in restaurants, hotels, cafes and pubs.
Jeremy Hunt to outline plans for shake-up of City regulation
Chancellor expected to target senior managers’ regime and ringfencing rules in 30-point package
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Rishi Sunak ‘absolutely shocked’ by Michelle Mone allegations
No 10 confirms Tory party has taken no action against Mone and she lost whip by taking leave of absence
A staggering 1.7million workers could go on strike soon – welcome to the second Winter of Discontent
THE comrades are on the march. Against the backdrop of economic turmoil and soaring inflation, a mood of rebellion is spreading across the country. So far this autumn, 1.7million workers on the state payroll have either voted for industrial action or are currently being balloted. This week the Rail, Maritime...
Council of Europe urges UK to rethink controversial Troubles legacy legislation
An international human rights commissioner has urged the Government to consider withdrawing contentious legislation dealing with the legacy of the Troubles in Northern Ireland.The Council of Europe’s Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatovic said the proposals raised serious issues over compliance with the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).The convention enshrines the right for effective state investigations into deaths.The Council’s Committee of Ministers has also voiced concern about the Legacy Bill, which offers conditional immunity from prosecution for perpetrators of Troubles crimes who agree to provide information to a new truth recovery body, and a move to end conflict-related civil...
MP Pete Wishart takes swipe at new SNP Commons leader as two quit front bench
An SNP MSP has said he is “bemused” that the party’s new Westminster leader sought the top job, as two of the party’s most senior politicians quit their front bench roles.Pete Wishart was first elected to Westminster in 2001, and has held a variety of front bench posts, most recently serving as the group’s Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) spokesman.Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn succeeded Ian Blackford as leader on Tuesday following speculation of a coup within the Westminster group.Mr Blackford, who led the party in the Commons from 2017, announced he would not stand for re-election...
Where’s Labour’s fervour? Can you imagine a crowd chanting ‘Oh Keir Starmer’? | Andrew Fisher
The polls may look good for the party, but those who saw real excitement in the Corbyn years know something is missing, says Andrew Fisher, Labour’s former executive director of policy
Jeremy Hunt fails to quash claims Treasury vetoed pay offer that may have averted rail strikes – as it happened
Chancellor did not contest claim when asked whether his department blocked a pay rise of around 10% for rail workers
Government signals it could cancel Great British Railways plan
The government has signalled it could cancel its plan to set up a new public body to manage Britain's railways, over a year after it was first announced.Speaking at a parliamentary committee on Wednesday the Transport Secretary said no "final decision" had yet been taken on whether to proceed with establishing Great British Railways (GBR).GBR was announced by former transport secretary Grant Shapps and the body is supposed to be overseeing mainline rail services across Britain from 2024, with control over timetables, franchising, and fares.The possible U-turn is a surprise as the government already has hundreds of civil servants working...
Tory peer Michelle Mone to take leave of absence from House of Lords
Move comes after Guardian revealed she appeared to have received millions from the profits of PPE firm
Labour MP Conor McGinn has party whip suspended over complaint
Labour MP Conor McGinn has had the whip suspended after a claim made about him to the party’s independent complaints process.The St Helens North MP has also had his Labour membership suspended while an internal investigation takes place, it is understood. Mr McGinn does not know any of the details of the complaint made against him, but said he was confident that it was “entirely unfounded” and denied any wrongdoing.The deputy national campaigns coordinator – a key ally of leader Sir Keir Starmer – only recently returned to Westminster after he was diagnosed with a heart condition known as atrial fibrillation.In...
Sunak condemned for repeating figure about cost of public sector pay demands
Claim that it would end up costing each households an extra £1,000 a year described as ‘disingenuous’
Rail union boss Mick Lynch calls for urgent meeting with Prime Minister
The leader of the biggest rail workers union has called for an urgent meeting with the Prime Minister in a bid to help resolve the long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) are due to stage two 48-hour strikes next week following months of industrial action over the deadlocked row.RMT general secretary Mick Lynch has written to Rishi Sunak saying a meeting between the two men was now the best prospect of making any progress.Mr Lynch said that from press reports, Transport Secretary Mark Harper’s appearance at the Transport Committee this week...
BBC
UK government could challenge Scottish gender change law
Downing Street has not ruled out mounting a court challenge to a law set to be passed later this month by the Scottish Parliament, which will simplify the legal process for anyone in Scotland who wants to change their gender. The Scottish bill will shorten the timescale for anyone who...
‘If you ask me, I am British’: joys and trials for Britain’s multi-ethnic households
2021 census reveals 25% increase of households with members of more than one ethnicity. Here, families reveal their experiences
Major disruption at Britain’s biggest airports as staff to strike for eight days over Christmas
Britons face further travel chaos over the festive period after staff at UK’s largest airports voted for eight days of strikes over Christmas and the new year.Border Force staff will walk out in a row over pay, pensions and jobs from 23 to 26 December and again between 28 and 31 December at Gatwick, Heathrow, Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow and Cardiff.It comes amid a raft of strikes set to hit festive travel, with industrial action organised by train, bus and road workers over Christmas.The Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) said around 1,000 officials at passport control would walk out...
