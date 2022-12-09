Florida State head coach Mike Norvell has had a busy season and will now head into an even busier month of december with bowl preparations, recruiting, player retention, and the transfer portal. After ending the regular season 9-3, and with a bowl game on the horizon, the No. 13 Noles are taking a week off after their first five practices and will begin game planning for the Oklahoma Sooners next week.

