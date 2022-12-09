Read full article on original website
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State overcomes turnovers, defeats USC Upstate for third win of season
After three straight games of playing noticeably improved basketball, Florida State put forth a sloppier effort against a pesky USC Upstate Spartans squad. But in a type of game that might have resulted in a demoralizing loss four weeks ago, the Seminoles still found a way to walk away with a double-digit victory, 80-63. Perhaps that, more than anything, shows the progress that this team is slowly but surely making.
Tomahawk Nation
FSU basketball vs. USC Upstate: Game thread, how to watch, notes, odds
Florida State Seminoles basketball (2-9, 1-1 ACC), fresh off its second win of the season, is set to take on the USC Upstate Trojans (5-4, 0-0 Big South) in a non-conference home matchup. It’s the first-ever meeting between the two schools, though the Spartans have already faced off against a...
Tomahawk Nation
Blockbuster, blowouts and Rashad Greene: FSU’s history in the Cheez-It Bowl
No. 13 Florida State (9-3, 5-3 ACC) is set to make its bowl debut under head coach Mike Norvell, facing off against the Oklahoma Sooners (6-6, 3-6 Big 12) in the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando. FSU, which has already posted its best record since 2016, is looking to secure 10...
Tomahawk Nation
Noles News: Jordan Travis receiving plenty of 2023 Heisman hype
2024 FSU four-star QB commit Luke Kromenhoek led the Benedictine Cadets to a second straight state championship:. 2023 defensive tackle commit Keith Sampson also secured a state title:. It’s been a busy few days in the Florida State football recruiting world — get caught up on the latest and pick...
Tomahawk Nation
Jaheim Bell commits to Florida State
The transfer portal continues to churn along, and Florida State continues to seek impact players for next season. Mike Norvell’s Seminoles previously struck gold with South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Jammie Robinson, and they went back to Columbia to land tight end Jaheim Bell. Bell, a top target at...
Tomahawk Nation
Sunday Seminoles Summary: FSU Basketball, Soccer, Softball, Volleyball, and other sports news
In case you missed the last ‘TN’s Triple-S’ coverage of Florida State Seminoles athletics, here is the recap: Sunday Seminoles Summary: FSU Soccer, Volleyball, Basketball, and other sports news. While almost every FSU sport has finished their season, we will continue to keep you up to date...
Tomahawk Nation
WATCH: Mike Norvell talks bowl prep, transfer portal, and more after Sunday practice
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell has had a busy season and will now head into an even busier month of december with bowl preparations, recruiting, player retention, and the transfer portal. After ending the regular season 9-3, and with a bowl game on the horizon, the No. 13 Noles are taking a week off after their first five practices and will begin game planning for the Oklahoma Sooners next week.
WCTV
Accident involving pedestrian shuts down part of Capital Circle NE
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police confirmed an accident involving a pedestrian shut down part of Capital Circle NE near FCI late Saturday night. Police said the call came in at 11:27 p.m., involving an adult male. All lanes of Capital Circle NE from Industrial Plaza to Joel Brown Dr. were blocked for roughly one hour, according to TPD.
Florida's largest marijuana company faces class-action lawsuit over layoffs
The lawsuit alleges Trulieve failed to comply with the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.
wfxl.com
Winning Mega Millions ticket purchased in Thomasville
One Georgia customer is richer after playing the lottery. The Georgia Lottery Corporation posted to their social media account that Thomasville is on the map after the latest win. According to the post, the $10,000 winning Mega Millions ticket was purchased in Thomasville on December 2.
Tallahassee woman arrested for felony fraud in PPP loan scheme
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested a Tallahassee woman on Thursday for felony fraud in a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan scheme.
