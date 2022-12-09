Read full article on original website
Related
Bank of Canada makes oversized rate hike, hints increases may be over
OTTAWA, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada on Wednesday hiked its benchmark overnight interest rate by 50 basis points to the highest level in almost 15 years and signaled its historic tightening campaign was near an end.
kitco.com
Bank of Canada hikes rates by 50 bps but signals potential pivot, gold priced in CAD loses daily gains
(Kitco News) The Bank of Canada raised rates by another 50 basis points Wednesday, which brought its key interest rate to 4.25%. The move was largely in line with market expectations. In preparation for a potential pivot or a further slowdown in rate hikes, the Bank of Canada also said...
The Fed will slash rates by 200 basis points by mid-2024 after staying hawkish in the short term, Deutsche Bank says
The Fed will cut interest rates by 200 basis points by the middle of 2024, according to Deutsche Bank. But analysts expects the central bank to remain hawkish in the near-term. Deutsche Bank increased its view on the terminal rate and now sees it hitting 5.1% in May. The Federal...
Larry Summers predicts Fed will need to raise interest rates more than market anticipates
Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said the Federal Reserve will likely need to raise interest rates more than the market anticipates as prices remain high but grew at slower rates in October. Summers told Bloomberg Television’s “Wall Street Week” with David Westin that the economy has a “long way to go” before inflation is under…
Can Inflation Be Contained And Are Higher Interest Rates Here To Stay?
It has become clear that inflation is not as transitory as the Federal Reserve originally believed.
The stock market could soar to new records in another 1982-style vertical rally as inflation continues to ease, Fundstrat says
Stocks could rise abruptly and cause the S&P 500 to hit 4,400-4,500 by the end of the year, Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. Easing inflation means markets will start discounting hawkish Fed comments, which have weighed on stocks all year. Lee also noted that inflation was being fueled by several transitory...
Elon Musk urges the Fed to cut interest rates, warning its hikes have vastly increased the risk of a serious US recession
Elon Musk has urged the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates immediately. The Tesla and Twitter CEO said the central bank's hikes have hugely increased the risk of a recession. Musk recently predicted a severe US recession that will last a year or two. Elon Musk has called on the...
The Fed will only start cutting interest rates late next year - and the US economy will suffer a recession, a top economist predicts
Beth Ann Bovino expects stubborn inflation, a recession, and higher interest rates and unemployment. The top S&P economist sees rates peaking around 5% and unemployment hitting 5.6% next year. Inflation has likely peaked, and the US economy may shrink 0.1% next year, Bovino said. US investors should steel themselves for...
Rapid wage growth will keep inflation sticky and could force the Fed to raise interest rates above 5%, UBS warns
Surging wages could disrupt the Federal Reserve's efforts to tame inflation, according to UBS. Wage growth "is too high for the Fed's liking and heading in the wrong direction," the bank said Monday. Average hourly earnings have climbed at the fastest month-on-month pace since January. Accelerated wage increases will likely...
The Fed's last rate hike will come in January, but stocks will still be under pressure from dismal earnings in 2023, Morgan Stanley strategist says
The Fed could stop hiking rates as soon as January of next year, according to Morgan Stanley's Andrew Sheets. Sheets pointed to evidence of falling inflation, though he noted central bankers would likely keep monitoring the economy after pausing rate hikes. But while investors are hoping a pause could spark...
Stocks aren't pricing in the potential for a significant slowdown in the economy as the Fed will have to keep pushing interest rates higher, Goldman Sachs says
The Federal Reserve will hold rates at about 5% for an extended time, Goldman Sachs multi-asset solutions co-CIO, Maria Vassalou, said. Markets haven't fully priced in the potential for a significant slowdown next year, she added. "What the market is pricing in, in terms of terminal rate, may actually be...
Recession may force Fed rate cut in 2023, sending Treasury yields lower -BofA
NEW YORK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. Treasury 10-year yields will fall next year as the Federal Reserve slows monetary tightening and eventually cuts interest rates to stimulate a dwindling economy, according to a forecast from Bank of America (BofA).
U.S. heading into shallow recession, no respite from rate hikes yet: Reuters poll
BENGALURU, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is heading into a short and shallow recession over the coming year, according to economists polled by Reuters who unanimously expected the U.S. Federal Reserve to go for a smaller 50 basis point interest rate hike on Dec. 14.
German households less pessimistic on inflation, survey shows
FRANKFURT, Dec 9 (Reuters) - German households are becoming less pessimistic about inflation prospects, predicting a moderation in price pressures over the next year, the Bundesbank said on Friday based on a monthly survey of consumer expectations.
Inflation may surprise to the upside and markets are overpricing the potential for the Fed to pull back on rate hikes, Deutsche Bank says
There's potential for inflation to surprise to the upside, according to Deutsche Bank. In a note, the bank pointed to accelerating inflationary pressures in the November jobs report. The data could push the Fed to be more hawkish than markets are expecting. Stocks rallied last week on the hopes that...
US stocks rise after Fed minutes show most policy makers are in favor of easing up on rate hikes
US stocks overcame earlier losses to finish higher Wednesday, as minutes from the Federal Reserve's meeting this month indicated policymakers are prepared to cut the size of rate hikes aimed at chopping down inflation. Wall Street's major indexes landed a second consecutive day of gains. The S&P 500 stretched further...
Bank of England set to raise rates to 3.5% after inflation hits 41-year high
LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Bank of England looks set to raise interest rates to 3.5% or more next week, but policymakers appear increasingly split on how much tightening is needed to tame double-digit inflation as the economy heads into recession.
ECB survey shows rising inflation expectations for year ahead
FRANKFURT, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Euro zone consumer expectations for inflation in the year ahead rose in October but predictions for three years out held steady at a rate still well above the European Central Bank's 2% target, the ECB said in a monthly survey on Wednesday.
U.S. producer prices increase; near-term inflation expectations ease
WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. producer prices rose slightly more than expected in November amid a jump in the costs of services, but the trend is moderating, with annual inflation at the factory gate posting its smallest increase in 1-1/2 years.
Benzinga
What's Next For Stocks After Fed Chair Powell Says Smaller Interest Rate Hikes Could Start In December?
Analysts are projecting S&P 500 earnings will decline 2.1% year-over-year in the fourth quarter. The University of Michigan releases its Consumer Sentiment Index reading on Friday. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY rallied this week following dovish commentary from the Federal Reserve chair, but the November jobs report revealed...
Comments / 0