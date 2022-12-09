German network regulator: widespread power outages 'very unlikely'

DUESSELDORF, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Germany's energy watchdog on Friday rebuffed fears that a shortage of Russian gas would lead to large-scale power blackouts in Europe's largest economy.

"Electricity supply in Germany is very secure. There are numerous mechanisms and reserves to keep the power grid stable even in tense situations," Bundesnetzagentur President Klaus Mueller told Reuters in e-mailed comments.

"We consider uncontrolled and widespread power outages to be very unlikely. We also consider the probability of forced shutdowns becoming necessary in winter to be low."

