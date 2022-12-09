Read full article on original website
19 pieces of pre-filed legislation to watchPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyColumbia, SC
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services CarolinasPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Hosts 3rd Annual Holiday MarketPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen runs lawn care business to help stepfather adopt him: "When I think of the word 'dad,' it's him"Amy ChristieCayce, SC
Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday MarketTravel MavenColumbia, SC
abccolumbia.com
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is opening in Lexington!
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is opening it’s fourth area location in Lexington!. The 2,400 square-foot restaurant is set to open Dec. 14 at 111 Swartz Road, joining three other area locations in West Columbia, Columbia and Irmo. The fast-casual restaurant seats 38 guests,...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Saluda Shoals - Holiday lights on the river
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - From now until the end of the year, you are invited to take part in the magic of the Saluda Shoals: Holiday lights on the river. This is the 16th annual Holiday lights on the river, the event will have more than two miles of lights featuring colorful, animated light displays of all shapes and sizes.
WIS-TV
Grand Opening of Fisher House Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS Anchor Judi Gatson will be on hand at the grand opening of Fisher House Columbia. The Fisher House will be located on the secure campus of William Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center. The event happens at the Fisher House location starting at 4 p.m....
WIS-TV
Deputies deployed to Leesburg Rd, situation peacefully ends
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is at the scene of a barricaded suspect. RCSD said the incident is taking place on Leesburg Rd. A representative of the department said the situation was resolved peacefully. No individuals were injured. The person involved has been taken to an area hospital to receive assistance.
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Animal Services hosting ‘Home for the Holidays’ adoption special
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Are you looking for a furry friend this Christmas? Columbia Animal Services is hosting an adoption special for $25. What: Columbia Animal Services is hosting an adoption special for only $25. When: Thursday, December 1, 2022 to Saturday, December 31, 2022. Where: Columbia Animal Services, 127...
WRDW-TV
Christmas parades canceled throughout Aiken County
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Christmas parades in North Augusta and Aiken that were originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon have been canceled. Both parades were canceled due to the threat of severe weather Sunday afternoon. The North Augusta Lions Club, the organization hosting, made a post on their Facebook...
WIS-TV
‘His purpose was way bigger than him:’ Friends and family remember community advocate Vince Ford
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Monday, the Midlands paid its final respects to Vince Ford, a longtime Richland School District One board member, Prisma Health executive and community advocate. Ford died last week at the age of 64. Wednesday morning Prisma Health issued a statement following the death of its...
WIS-TV
Crisis negotiators deployed to Boozer St.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department said crisis negotiators deployed to Boozer St. Tuesday afternoon. The department said at around 12:30 p.m. officers were sent to the 500 block of Boozer St. in response to a call from an out-of-state woman. The caller said her friend at the residence was being physically assaulted by her boyfriend. The caller also said that a young child was in the home and that both mother and child had locked themselves in the upstairs bathroom.
WIS-TV
Fort Jackson issues noise advisory for holiday howitzer
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you hear loud booms, Dec. 13, Fort Jackson is advising the public to not be alarmed. Organizers said Tuesday will see the fort play host to a holiday run at around 6 a.m. To celebrate the end of the race a howitzer will be fired at around 6:40 a.m.
WIS-TV
Awareness: Orangeburg band to host their annual Christmas Eve Gala, Local painter lands national deal with hotel chain
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Awareness is a local program that focuses on issues facing South Carolina and its communities. This week on Awareness the lineup is a special one because it includes host Billie Jean Shaw’s dad, his band mates, “The Exotics,” and one of the most talented artists in the world- Ija Charles! The Exotics are hosting their twenty-third annual Christmas Eve scholarship gala in Orangeburg. Ija Charles has a new partnership with Cambria Hotels across the state, which was highlighted by Forbes!
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: A much-deserved retirement after a full career
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This Sunday, after more than 30 years of faithful service to the music ministry at Trinity United Methodist Church in Blythewood, Dr. Richard Conant will retire. Before he lays down his baton, we wanted on Soda City Live to take a look back at a career...
WIS-TV
Columbia man sentenced for murder of roommate
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man has been found guilty of multiple charges in connection to a fatal shooting that happened in February 2019. Senior Assistant Solicitor Dale Scott said 27-year-old Antonio Barnes will serve 35 years for the murder of Eric Griffin and five years for possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The sentences will run concurrently.
WIS-TV
Mobile food market opens in Summerton: ‘This is a godsend’
SUMMERTON, S.C. (WIS) — A weekly resource combatting food insecurities landed in Summerton on Sunday. Uncle Willie’s Grocery Store held a grand opening for its second mobile market which plans to operate on 3 Main St. in Summerton every Thursday. The opening comes 11 days after Uncle Willie’s...
WIS-TV
Railroad arm down in Columbia, blocking traffic
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is advising drivers to avoid an area in Columbia due to a railroad arm falling on the road. Officials said the arm is down on Sunset Street and North Main Street and has been blocking traffic since at least 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13.
WIS-TV
Lexington Police searching for stolen trailer and suspect vehicle
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is asking the public for assistance in identifying a suspect vehicle involved in the theft of a trailer. On Nov. 1, 2022, an enclosed trailer was stolen from the Q’s Quik Mini Storage on Industrial Dr. The trailer was manufactured by Rock Solid Cargo and is 8 and a half feet by 20 feet. Detectives released multiple photos of a truck that is believed to be connected to the incident.
abccolumbia.com
Structure fire in Sumter
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – Sumter Fire Department is investigating after a structure fire on Sunday, December 11th. According to the Sumter Police Department, a portion of Broad Street near Rast Street was temporarily closed after a fire occurred at 11:45 a.m. The area on Broad Street is now open after crews worked to put out the blaze.
WJBF.com
A horse and woman hit in Aiken on Gayle Storey Road
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF)- Aiken is Thoroughbred Country, but some who live there say their horses it’s important to be mindful when you’re on the road. Drivers everywhere have to look out for several things on the road. In Aiken, more than anywhere else in our area, that includes...
abccolumbia.com
USPS announces holiday service schedule
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The United State Postal Service (USPS) announced their updated service schedule for the upcoming holidays. All Post Offices will be closed in observance of Christmas and New Year’s Day on Monday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 since both holidays fall on a Sunday.
WIS-TV
Antar Jeter awaits extradition in Danville, Virginia
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - An Orangeburg County man accused of murder is still behind bars in Virginia tonight. The 46-year-old Antar Jeter was arrested Friday afternoon in Danville Virginia. Jeter and 5-year-old aspen were found in a hospital parking lot. Authorities say Jeter’s financial transactions led them to Aspen and Antar Jeter’s location. Virginia court records show Jeter had a hearing earlier Monday morning in Virginia.
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Chilly tonight, rain moves in Wednesday night
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’ve got a cold start to the morning Tuesday, but sunshine is expected throughout the afternoon. Rain comes in by Wednesday night. Clear skies tonight and temperatures will dip into the mid 30s. Low 50s Tuesday with mostly sunny skies. Cloudy skies are expected Wednesday...
