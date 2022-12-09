Read full article on original website
WATCH: Mountain Lion Scream Absolutely Terrifies Police Officer
Sure, we know that mountain lions can let out fierce roars. They can even channel some hardcore growls as an apex predator. But, did you know these wild animals can also let out a bone-chilling scream? Well, one officer learned this firsthand and we see his reaction to the horrifying sound in a chilling clip shared on the Outsider Twitter page.
Droptine Mule Deer Shedding Its Antler Is An Absolute Must Watch
What a cool moment. A hunter in what I believe to be Canada had been seeing a droptine mule deer on his trailcam and was then able to get some hunting footage of the same deer when something incredible played itself out right in front of him. Droptine is a condition where one or more of a buck’s antlers begin to grown downward instead of up, a rare occurrence that makes them a much sought after prize in the community. […] The post Droptine Mule Deer Shedding Its Antler Is An Absolute Must Watch first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Pennsylvania Poacher Takes Down Rare Piebald Buck, Leaves Hunting Community Ticked
Hunters in Pennsylvania are infuriated after a hunter allegedly poached a trophy-sized piebald buck. Reports indicate the 14-point buck was well known by the residents, with one local keeping watch over the buck for nearly a decade. Now, the community is outraged at 39-year-old Laramie Noel Sisco. He has since...
A Pair of Big Locked-Up Whitetail Bucks Drown in Minnesota Lake
A Minnesota woman captured a stunning series of photographs back in late October when she found two trophy-class whitetail bucks floating dead in the shallow finger of a lake near her home. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (MDNR), the big bucks were engaged in an early rut sparring session when they somehow ended up in the lake. With their headgear hopelessly locked, they were unable to make it out of the lake alive. They drowned and were discovered by the homeowner the next day.
Lancaster Farming
A Farm Family Goes Bear Hunting
This isn’t a story of a successful bear hunt, at least not in the traditional sense. Nobody even saw a bear. I consider it to be successful, though, if no one gets hurt and we enjoy our time together as a family. My parents and any of my available...
lootpress.com
What’s so great about deer camp anyway?
Maybe you have heard, its been in all the papers. (For those that still read the paper) Deer season, meaning the rifle season for buck deer, is right around the corner. Now if you are like many readers looking at this crazy column having a second cup of coffee or slurping your Cheerios, deer season being a current event may not mean much to you. If you are one of the orange army that pursues the whitetail deer however, this time of year is IT. I mean Christmas, New Years, your birthday, and the last day of school all rolled into one. Deer hunters live for deer season and for many of them it also means going to deer camp.
a-z-animals.com
Watch An Alligator Attack A Swimming Deer In a North Texas Lake
Watch An Alligator Attack A Swimming Deer In a North Texas Lake. At Squaw Creek Reservoir in North Texas, an alligator attacks a deer and everything is caught on video!. While fishing, YouTuber and videographer Hazy saw an alligator going after a deer swimming in the reservoir. Alligators are known to live in some lakes, but this was the first time that Hazy, an avid fisherman, saw one in North Texas.
Yellowstone Bison Looks Like He’s About To Railroad A Group Snowmobilers
Yellowstone National Park is magical place, full of beauty and wonder… and massive, living and breathing tanks that look to run you off the side of a mountain with their giant heads. Ok, maybe not quite that aggressive… but these aren’t fluffy cows. This bison here looks...
Bull Elk Strangled To Death in Idaho Backyard After Getting Tangled in Rope
A bull elk in Idaho died after it was tangled and strangled by an item in someone’s backyard, authorities say. Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG) caught pictures of an elk whose head was entirely engulfed by rope in the Wood River Valley area of Idaho. Idaho Fish and Game said an unidentified item had been hanging in a backyard, but it wasn’t clear what the item was. This is a regular occurrence, according to IDFG.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Vermont
Vermont is home to some good sized lakes including Lake Champlain on the border with New York, Lake Bomoseen which is the biggest lake entirely in the state and Lake Memphremagog that crosses over into Canada. These picturesque lakes are the backdrop to some of the most beautiful scenery in Vermont.
Look: Wildlife officials rescue deer with antlers wrapped in Christmas lights
Wildlife officials in Oregon came to the rescue that "got a head start on decking the halls" when its antlers became entangled in Christmas lights.
WATCH: Coyote Takes Huge Tumble Off Cliff Face, Somehow Swims Away
Like something from a Looney Tunes episode, a coyote recently went cliff diving and somehow survived. In a clip posted to Youtube by a user named Toby Wyatt, viewers watch as a coyote flings himself 50 feet off a cliff face into open waters. Unlike us humans, coyotes have four...
The evolution of Christmas trees and ornaments
KSNF/KODE — Each year, you decorate a gorgeous evergreen with lights, Christmas ornaments, ribbon, tinsel, and other items that bring on the holiday spirit. But have you ever stopped to wonder why you have a “baby’s first Christmas” ornament or “our first Christmas” ornament” displayed on your tree? More than likely, the answer is no. You’ve grown up with […]
WATCH: Photographer Unleashes Bear Spray on Black Bear Getting Too Close for Comfort
In this viral video posted on YouTube, a wildland firefighter and nature photographer named Curtis Matishwyn was forced to use bear spray on a black bear getting a little too close for comfort. The entire video is over three minutes long, but the posted clip captures the last minute of...
Bighorn Sheep Falling Victim to Mysterious Disease in the Rocky Mountains
A mysterious disease has begun killing the bighorn sheep of the Rocky Mountains. In recent months, wildlife experts have counted dozens of dead sheep so far. However, they have not been able to determine the actual source of the infection. According to Newsweek, the strange outbreak began killing bighorn sheep...
The Season: Hunting Texas Whitetails Au Naturale
I hunted from the ground, from a natural blind sparsely woven with mesquite branches and thornscrub sticks, as unlike a typical south Texas whitetail hunt as you can get. I sat on a sun-bleached, cheap plastic deck chair, brown pants tucked into tall snake boots, and dipped my head low so my hat brim shielded my face. The 10-point buck was quartering away, at 40 yards, so I didn’t have a shot—or, not a shot I wanted to take. But there was time. The buck moved along a wide sendero and into a meadow of thigh-high grass and mesquite, and he’d be in the clear for another 50 yards. The rifle was a Steyr-Mannlicher bolt action .270 with a double-set trigger—its old-school vibe matched the old-school ground-hide setting—and it was a heavy burden as I settled the crosshairs and tracked the deer across the desert glade.
KLFY.com
Best gifts for hunters
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The best gifts for hunters can be used before or during the hunt or after it is over. Hunting is about more than just the trophy: it’s an entire lifestyle. From those who hunt deer to those who shoot...
Yellowstone National Park Raven Perfectly Copies Ringtone in Awesome Clip
You never know what you’re going to see or hear when out in nature. For instance, some Yellowstone visitors definitely have a story worth telling after they visited the national park. According to reports, the visitors reached for their cell phones when they heard something that sounded like their phone’s ringtone. However, it wasn’t their phones. Instead, it was wildlife. According to reports, a raven was caught on camera mimicking a ringtone. The incident reportedly occurred back in October.
The Lost Art of Sitting Still in a Deer Stand
WE CALLED IT the Cove—and oh man, it was a gorgeous place to hunt. Run a climber up a tree and I could see along the bank of the creek for 75 yards, with deep views into the hardwoods. A low, flood-prone opening was ringed with greenbrier and blackberry, like a timbered lagoon, and trellised with deer trails. This deep in the woods, this far from the road, the whitetails didn’t seem to mind crossing the opening. There didn’t seem to be anywhere danger could hide.
lootpress.com
Embark on a scenic train ride and ski down the slopes all in one day
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Winter weather is coming, and we can already feel the bitter cold starting to creep in as temperatures begin to gradually drop day by day. But the winter weather only makes exploring the Mountain State so much more interesting. Those looking for multiple activities to...
