ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interlochen, MI

Comments / 0

Related
UpNorthLive.com

MSP: Troopers looking for man who allegedly keyed car at Cadillac Meijer

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State Police troopers are looking for a man they said may have keyed a car in the Meijer parking lot in late August. Troopers said video surveillance from Meijer showed a man walking next to the victim’s car before getting into his vehicle and leaving the scene.
CADILLAC, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Authorities investigate shooting threat at Kalkaska High School

KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- (UPDATE) Two potential suspects have been identified after someone wrote a threat on a bathroom wall at Kalkaska High School. Kalkaska Public Schools Superintendent Rick Heitmeyer said they threat was discovered on Monday at around 2:30 p.m. and the Kalkaska County Sheriff's Department was immediately contacted.
KALKASKA, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Man charged with arson for fire at Women's Resource Center Thrift Shop

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man was arraigned on Monday for allegedly starting a dumpster fire that spread to the Women's Resource Center Thrift Shop in Traverse City last week. Brian Immink was charged with third-degree arson in the 86th District Court in Grand Traverse County. Immink's bond...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

86-Year-Old Pedestrian Hit and Killed By Car

Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office Deputies said that an 86-year-old Grawn man was hit and killed Sunday by a vehicle as he was walking north across US-31 South. Sheriff’s Office Deputies along with Blair Fire and EMS responded to US-31 South near State Street in Blair Township for the report of a vehicle that had struck a pedestrian.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Grawn man dead after being hit by car

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Grawn man, 86, is dead after he was hit by a car near US-31 South and State Street in Blair Township around 8 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office identified the driver as a...
BLAIR TOWNSHIP, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Traverse City commissioners talk road projects and renewable energy

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Road projects and renewable energy. Those were two topics Traverse City commissioners discussed at Monday night's study session. It'll be a busy few years for the Michigan Department of Transportation, or MDOT, around Grand Traverse County. Commissioners got an update from MDOT on road...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

MSP move will impact Missaukee County

MARION – A recent announcement by the Michigan State Police post is likely to provide more law enforcement coverage for Missaukee County and neighboring areas. The MSP announced in the coming weeks, it will open a full-time service post in Traverse City that will serve Benzie, Leelanau and Grand Traverse counties.
MISSAUKEE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Otsego County communities to honor gravesites of veterans

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- An Otsego County community will be honoring the gravesites of veterans this weekend. The Ralph Holewinski VFW Post in Gaylord will participate in its third annual Wreaths Across America Ceremony. Another story: Railroad model shows Petoskey as it looked in 1913. The ceremony is scheduled...
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Astronaut calls in from outer space to answer Charlevoix students' questions

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Students at Charlevoix Middle and High School made an interstellar connection on Monday. Astronaut Josh Cassada, whose family lives in northern Michigan, called in from the International Space Station to answer questions from students. "[Cassada's] wife graduated a couple of years behind me, so they...
CHARLEVOIX, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Snowmobile race park revving up tourists' interest

ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A snowmobile race park is revving up interest for an Antrim County community. Once Northern Power Race Park opened its tracks, snowmobile race fans from across the U.S. and Canada have traveled to Mancelona for the Snow-X Races. “It's a good attraction, and I'm finding...
MANCELONA, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Victim of hit and run in Grand Traverse County dies

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The 23-year-old victim of a hit and run in Grand Traverse County has died. Allison Jo Baker was hit by a vehicle Friday evening on the 2800 block of West Long Lake Road. Baker died from her injuries Monday night, according to the Grand...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
MLive

Official resigns after Northern Michigan village mistakenly pays employees twice

ELK RAPIDS, MI – Several officials in a Northern Michigan village have been disciplined after an investigation into $32,000 in mistaken payroll payments to public workers. The Associated Press reported Friday that Elk Rapids Village Manager Bryan Gruesbeck has resigned while zoning administrator and former treasurer Kerri Janisse was suspended for two weeks without pay and a third official was publicly reprimanded.
ELK RAPIDS, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Pints for Patriots raises thousands for non-profits helping veterans

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Three area non-profits helping veterans received a financial boost Tuesday. The money was raised through Pints for Patriots at Turtle Creek Casino, Grand Traverse Resort and Spa, and Leelanau Sands Casino. Another story: Habitat for Humanity helping those in need this holiday season. Throughout...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
MLive

Slushy roads cause fatal, head-on crash in Northern Michigan

EXCELSIOR TOWNSHIP, MI – A man died after a head-on collision between two vehicles Tuesday morning, Dec. 6, in Kalkaska County, police said. Around 6:15 a.m., a man was traveling eastbound on County Road 612 in Excelsior Township west of Lewis School Road when he lost control of the vehicle on the slushy roadway and crossed the center line, 9&10 News reports. The vehicle was struck by a westbound van.
KALKASKA COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Thousands of cookies sold during annual Christmas sales

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Hundreds of people woke up early Saturday morning to some sweet treats going towards a good cause. Two of Traverse City's largest holiday bake sales had lines out the door well before their first hour. "It's grown beyond our expectations. The first year we...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy