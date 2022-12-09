Read full article on original website
Related
UpNorthLive.com
MSP: Troopers looking for man who allegedly keyed car at Cadillac Meijer
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State Police troopers are looking for a man they said may have keyed a car in the Meijer parking lot in late August. Troopers said video surveillance from Meijer showed a man walking next to the victim’s car before getting into his vehicle and leaving the scene.
Man, 86, fatally struck by vehicle while crossing road in Northern Michigan
BLAIR TOWNSHIP, MI – An 86-year-old man from Grawn was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing a road Sunday evening in Grand Traverse County, police said. The victim was walking northbound around 8 p.m. across US-31 near State Street in Blair Township when he was struck by a westbound vehicle driven by a 37-year-old Interlochen man, WPBN/WGTU reports.
UpNorthLive.com
Authorities investigate shooting threat at Kalkaska High School
KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- (UPDATE) Two potential suspects have been identified after someone wrote a threat on a bathroom wall at Kalkaska High School. Kalkaska Public Schools Superintendent Rick Heitmeyer said they threat was discovered on Monday at around 2:30 p.m. and the Kalkaska County Sheriff's Department was immediately contacted.
UpNorthLive.com
Man charged with arson for fire at Women's Resource Center Thrift Shop
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man was arraigned on Monday for allegedly starting a dumpster fire that spread to the Women's Resource Center Thrift Shop in Traverse City last week. Brian Immink was charged with third-degree arson in the 86th District Court in Grand Traverse County. Immink's bond...
86-Year-Old Pedestrian Hit and Killed By Car
Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office Deputies said that an 86-year-old Grawn man was hit and killed Sunday by a vehicle as he was walking north across US-31 South. Sheriff’s Office Deputies along with Blair Fire and EMS responded to US-31 South near State Street in Blair Township for the report of a vehicle that had struck a pedestrian.
UpNorthLive.com
Grawn man dead after being hit by car
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Grawn man, 86, is dead after he was hit by a car near US-31 South and State Street in Blair Township around 8 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office identified the driver as a...
UpNorthLive.com
Owner of property where nearly 200 animals were seized sentenced to 2-4 years
ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A woman accused of animal cruelty after around 200 animals were discovered at her Central Lake property has been sentenced to 2-4 years in prison. Back in early November, Brooklyn Beck pleaded guilty to two felony counts of killing or torturing animals. This was part...
UpNorthLive.com
Leelanau County woman charged with operating while intoxicated causing death
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Leelanau County community is mourning the loss of a woman killed while walking her dog. Police said Evelyn Ella Kellogg, 43, of Lake Leelanau was killed Thursday evening while walking her dog on South Lake Shore Drive. Kellogg and her dog died at the...
UpNorthLive.com
Traverse City commissioners talk road projects and renewable energy
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Road projects and renewable energy. Those were two topics Traverse City commissioners discussed at Monday night's study session. It'll be a busy few years for the Michigan Department of Transportation, or MDOT, around Grand Traverse County. Commissioners got an update from MDOT on road...
Interlochen Man Arrested for Setting Fire to Thrift Store in Garfield Township
The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested an Interlochen man for Arson 3rd Degree after a fire he started in a Dumpster spread to the Women’s Resource Center Thrift Store in Garfield Township. On Thursday, the sheriff’s office and Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department were...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
MSP move will impact Missaukee County
MARION – A recent announcement by the Michigan State Police post is likely to provide more law enforcement coverage for Missaukee County and neighboring areas. The MSP announced in the coming weeks, it will open a full-time service post in Traverse City that will serve Benzie, Leelanau and Grand Traverse counties.
UpNorthLive.com
Otsego County communities to honor gravesites of veterans
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- An Otsego County community will be honoring the gravesites of veterans this weekend. The Ralph Holewinski VFW Post in Gaylord will participate in its third annual Wreaths Across America Ceremony. Another story: Railroad model shows Petoskey as it looked in 1913. The ceremony is scheduled...
UpNorthLive.com
Astronaut calls in from outer space to answer Charlevoix students' questions
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Students at Charlevoix Middle and High School made an interstellar connection on Monday. Astronaut Josh Cassada, whose family lives in northern Michigan, called in from the International Space Station to answer questions from students. "[Cassada's] wife graduated a couple of years behind me, so they...
UpNorthLive.com
Overnight dumpster fire at Women's Resource Center thrift shop closes donation drop-off
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A fire investigation team is investigating the cause of an overnight dumpster fire at the Women's Resource Center thrift shop off U.S. 31. Chief Pat Parker with the Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department says dispatch received a 911 call around 1:47 a.m. "When we...
UpNorthLive.com
Snowmobile race park revving up tourists' interest
ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A snowmobile race park is revving up interest for an Antrim County community. Once Northern Power Race Park opened its tracks, snowmobile race fans from across the U.S. and Canada have traveled to Mancelona for the Snow-X Races. “It's a good attraction, and I'm finding...
UpNorthLive.com
Victim of hit and run in Grand Traverse County dies
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The 23-year-old victim of a hit and run in Grand Traverse County has died. Allison Jo Baker was hit by a vehicle Friday evening on the 2800 block of West Long Lake Road. Baker died from her injuries Monday night, according to the Grand...
Official resigns after Northern Michigan village mistakenly pays employees twice
ELK RAPIDS, MI – Several officials in a Northern Michigan village have been disciplined after an investigation into $32,000 in mistaken payroll payments to public workers. The Associated Press reported Friday that Elk Rapids Village Manager Bryan Gruesbeck has resigned while zoning administrator and former treasurer Kerri Janisse was suspended for two weeks without pay and a third official was publicly reprimanded.
UpNorthLive.com
Pints for Patriots raises thousands for non-profits helping veterans
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Three area non-profits helping veterans received a financial boost Tuesday. The money was raised through Pints for Patriots at Turtle Creek Casino, Grand Traverse Resort and Spa, and Leelanau Sands Casino. Another story: Habitat for Humanity helping those in need this holiday season. Throughout...
Slushy roads cause fatal, head-on crash in Northern Michigan
EXCELSIOR TOWNSHIP, MI – A man died after a head-on collision between two vehicles Tuesday morning, Dec. 6, in Kalkaska County, police said. Around 6:15 a.m., a man was traveling eastbound on County Road 612 in Excelsior Township west of Lewis School Road when he lost control of the vehicle on the slushy roadway and crossed the center line, 9&10 News reports. The vehicle was struck by a westbound van.
UpNorthLive.com
Thousands of cookies sold during annual Christmas sales
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Hundreds of people woke up early Saturday morning to some sweet treats going towards a good cause. Two of Traverse City's largest holiday bake sales had lines out the door well before their first hour. "It's grown beyond our expectations. The first year we...
Comments / 0