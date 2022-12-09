Read full article on original website
WDTV
Former NCRJ corrections officer sentenced for selling drugs inside jail
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A former corrections officer at North Central Regional Jail was sentenced on Tuesday for selling drugs to inmates, officials said. 28-year-old Joshua Quinn, of Marietta, Ohio, was sentenced to 12 months and one day of incarceration for the crime, according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld.
West Virginia man found with knife, blood on hands, charged with murder
BRAXTON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody and charged with murder after police say he admitted to stabbing a woman to death. According to a criminal complaint, deputies were dispatched to a home on the 4000 block of Dessie-Clem Rd. in response to a potential stabbing. Upon arrival, officers found a man holding a […]
‘Dope is dope’: Sheriff’s Office in West Virginia seizes weed, fentanyl pills
Marijuana is recreationally legal in several U.S. states. It's medically legal in West Virginia, however, the substance is still recreationally illegal in the state, meaning offenders can face fines and even jail time.
Man and woman accused of West Virginia murder appear in court on Monday
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The man and woman accused of killing a woman and stuffing her body in a well in Sissonville appeared before a Kanawha County judge on Monday morning. Michael Smith and Virginia Smith, who are not related, were charged with killing Cheyenne Johnson on May 3, 2022. Michael Smith’s defense attorney asked for […]
Man found dead in West Virginia river
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The body of a 70-year-old man was found in the Poca River. Poca Police Chief Travis Hawley confirmed that a Poca man, who was distraught from a medical condition drowned in the river. The Poca Fire Department recovered the man’s body at around 8 p.m. Monday night. The man’s name has not […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County authorities charge motorcyclist in crash that left passenger dead
PARKERSBURG — A motorcycle accident early Sunday morning on Williams Highway where a woman was killed remains under investigation by the Wood County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Williams Highway for a motorcycle crash with injuries, the office said. Deputies were advised by 911 dispatchers of an unresponsive female being given CPR, the department said.
WHIZ
MCSO Most Wanted
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio–The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating several most wanted suspects. If you have information on the whereabouts of any of these most wanted suspects please contact your local law enforcement agency or the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 452-3637 ext. 1.
lootpress.com
Berkeley County Sheriff’s Department donates cruiser to Calhoun County
MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Christmas has come early for the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department as they have received a police cruiser as a donation from the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Department. On December 9, Berkeley County Sheriff Nathan Harmon presented Calhoun County Sheriff Warren Basnett with a retired...
1 man dead after domestic shooting in Clay Township, Ohio
UPDATE (Dec. 11, 2022, at 9:40 p.m.): Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin released the name of the man who died in a domestic shooting Sunday afternoon. The Sheriff says Larry M. Coon, age 44, of Pomeroy, died from injuries sustained in the shooting. His family member, Bobby O. Coon, age 40, of Gallipolis, was taken […]
WTAP
Parkersburg Police looking for missing woman
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg police are asking for your help finding a missing Wood County woman. Police detectives are looking for 27-year-old Gretchen Fleming. Police chief Matt Board says she has not contacted family or friends in the last few days. Fleming was reported missing to police by her...
Deputies searching for truck allegedly involved in Gallia County, Ohio, theft
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is investigating a recent theft in the Bidwell area of Springfield Township, Ohio. The pickup truck pictured below was allegedly involved in the theft. Anyone with information on the vehicle should call GCSO’s tip line at (740) 446-6555. There is no other information provided […]
Deputies chase driver on Interstate 77 in Jackson County, West Virginia
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Jackson County 911 says there was a law enforcement pursuit on Interstate 77 in West Virginia on Saturday. Deputies responded around 4:30 p.m., dispatchers say. The chase did not cross over into neighboring counties, and it is not currently active, according to dispatchers. Dispatchers were not able to confirm what […]
WSAZ
Man charged with holding woman at gunpoint in apartment
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Charleston faces charges after allegedly holding a woman at gunpoint Thursday in an apartment in Cross Lanes, Kanawha County court records show. Jordan L. Wooding, 20, is charged with wanton endangerment, as well as enticing away, kidnapping or holding hostage any person.
WOUB
Woman attacked by three dogs in Vinton County still in recovery while the dogs’ owners head towards a trial
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WOUB) – A 64-year-old cyclist was attacked by a pack of dogs in Vinton County at the end of October. A month and a half later, she is now on the long road of recovery, having had one leg amputated above the knee, meanwhile, the owners of the dogs are headed to court to face misdemeanor charges.
Grant applications to open in five WV counties
Five West Virginia counties are about to receive a boost to their local nonprofits.
WTAP
One person killed in motorcycle crash on Williams Highway
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A woman has died following a motorcycle crash on Williams Highway on Sunday. According to a news release on the Wood County Sheriff’s Facebook Page, the crash occurred on the 100 block of Williams Highway on Sunday, December 11,2022. The release states the call was...
WDTV
Traffic flagger hit, thrown over guardrail by semi, police say
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged after officers said he hit a traffic flagger and left the scene in Lewis County. 29-year-old Catlin Bish was driving a tractor trailer on Route 19 in Lewis County as he approached a vehicle being loaded onto a flatbed in the opposite lane on Tuesday, according to a criminal complaint.
WDTV
Doddridge County selected for site of carbon capture project
WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - Competitive Power Ventures says it has selected Doddridge County for the location of its carbon capture generation project. The state-of-the-art CPV Shay Energy Center will consist of an ~1,800 Megawatt combined-cycle natural gas power station utilizing carbon capture technology. The $3 billion investment will serve...
14-year-old dead, 19-year-old injured in Perry County crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 14-year-old girl is dead and a 19-year-old woman is injured after a single-vehicle crash in Perry County Friday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 3:56 p.m. on Township Road 128. The 19-year-old woman was driving a Chevrolet Blazer with the girl as a passenger when she lost control of the vehicle.
