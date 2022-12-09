ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
WDTV

Former NCRJ corrections officer sentenced for selling drugs inside jail

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A former corrections officer at North Central Regional Jail was sentenced on Tuesday for selling drugs to inmates, officials said. 28-year-old Joshua Quinn, of Marietta, Ohio, was sentenced to 12 months and one day of incarceration for the crime, according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld.
MARIETTA, OH
WOWK 13 News

Man found dead in West Virginia river

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The body of a 70-year-old man was found in the Poca River. Poca Police Chief Travis Hawley confirmed that a Poca man, who was distraught from a medical condition drowned in the river. The Poca Fire Department recovered the man’s body at around 8 p.m. Monday night. The man’s name has not […]
POCA, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County authorities charge motorcyclist in crash that left passenger dead

PARKERSBURG — A motorcycle accident early Sunday morning on Williams Highway where a woman was killed remains under investigation by the Wood County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Williams Highway for a motorcycle crash with injuries, the office said. Deputies were advised by 911 dispatchers of an unresponsive female being given CPR, the department said.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WHIZ

MCSO Most Wanted

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio–The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating several most wanted suspects. If you have information on the whereabouts of any of these most wanted suspects please contact your local law enforcement agency or the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 452-3637 ext. 1.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

1 man dead after domestic shooting in Clay Township, Ohio

UPDATE (Dec. 11, 2022, at 9:40 p.m.): Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin released the name of the man who died in a domestic shooting Sunday afternoon. The Sheriff says Larry M. Coon, age 44, of Pomeroy, died from injuries sustained in the shooting. His family member, Bobby O. Coon, age 40, of Gallipolis, was taken […]
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Parkersburg Police looking for missing woman

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg police are asking for your help finding a missing Wood County woman. Police detectives are looking for 27-year-old Gretchen Fleming. Police chief Matt Board says she has not contacted family or friends in the last few days. Fleming was reported missing to police by her...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WSAZ

Man charged with holding woman at gunpoint in apartment

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Charleston faces charges after allegedly holding a woman at gunpoint Thursday in an apartment in Cross Lanes, Kanawha County court records show. Jordan L. Wooding, 20, is charged with wanton endangerment, as well as enticing away, kidnapping or holding hostage any person.
CHARLESTON, WV
WTAP

WDTV

Traffic flagger hit, thrown over guardrail by semi, police say

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged after officers said he hit a traffic flagger and left the scene in Lewis County. 29-year-old Catlin Bish was driving a tractor trailer on Route 19 in Lewis County as he approached a vehicle being loaded onto a flatbed in the opposite lane on Tuesday, according to a criminal complaint.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Doddridge County selected for site of carbon capture project

WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - Competitive Power Ventures says it has selected Doddridge County for the location of its carbon capture generation project. The state-of-the-art CPV Shay Energy Center will consist of an ~1,800 Megawatt combined-cycle natural gas power station utilizing carbon capture technology. The $3 billion investment will serve...
WEST UNION, WV
10TV

14-year-old dead, 19-year-old injured in Perry County crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 14-year-old girl is dead and a 19-year-old woman is injured after a single-vehicle crash in Perry County Friday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 3:56 p.m. on Township Road 128. The 19-year-old woman was driving a Chevrolet Blazer with the girl as a passenger when she lost control of the vehicle.
COLUMBUS, OH

