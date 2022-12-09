Read full article on original website
What is West Virginia House Bill 2365?
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – West Virginia House Bill (HB) 2365, which relates to people being accessories to crimes, did not complete the legislative process during the 2022 legislative season. The death of Mercer County teen Kierra Jackson has brought House Bill (HB) 2365 back into attention, but what exactly would it have done? To understand what HB 2365 […]
Princeton Letter Carrier Recognized
PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — The Postal Service will honor Princeton Letter Carrier Paul Felger as a Postmaster General Hero for his actions aiding a customer. The presentation will take place at the Princeton Post Office, 1000 Mercer St., on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. While delivering his...
Number of missing persons cases on the rise
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Over the last few weeks, we reported several missing persons cases and the investigations by law enforcement into those cases. Regardless of why and how these people go missing, the number of cases continues to increase. According to Lt. Jason McDaniel with the Beckley Police Department, in most cases, a common […]
First brick street in the world was laid in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The first brick street in the world was laid in Charleston, West Virginia. The brick road was laid on Summers Street, but there isn’t much brick left to see nowadays. Before brick roads, most streets were made out of dirt and gravel. In 1870,...
West Virginia University School of Law graduate murdered in Georgia
(WOWK) — A Nitro High School graduate was shot and killed by a client’s ex-husband last week in Georgia. The Nitro High School Alumni Facebook page says Doug Lewis graduated from there in 1985 and from West Virginia University School of Law in 1992. He was a lawyer in the Atlanta, Georgia, area since graduating […]
Chances of a White Christmas: West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We are just 13 days away from Christmas and the question that is on a lot of people’s minds is “Are we going to see snow?” Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologist say it’s too early to call on snow vs no snow this year, but tis the season to look back at some historical […]
UPDATE: Maximum prison sentence issued for murder of Raleigh County man
UPDATE: BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man saw sentencing Tuesday for the 2018 slaying of a man in Raleigh County. Marshall Ratliff – 24 years old at the time of the incident – of Beckley, West Virginia, was sentenced before Judge Andrew Dimlich Tuesday morning at a 9:00 am hearing.
Vigil held for Kierra Jackson in Mercer County
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Broken hearts and souls on fire gathered outside the Mercer County Courthouse, equipped with signs and a cry for justice. Kierra Jackson died on Thursday, December 8, 2022 as rumors surrounding her death swirl across social media and throughout the county. Regardless of the cause, Jackson’s death brought major issues to […]
Flat Top Arms offers bargains and tradition to customers
Some folks collect guns for nostalgic reasons. Others hoard weapons for their sentimental value, such as those guns handed down from generation to generation. Still others like guns for their practical uses—for hunting and shooting, as well as for self-defense. But no matter why you like guns, you’ll find...
350 Comfort Cases will go to West Virginia foster homes
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Local foster care organizations will be receiving nearly 350 Comfort Cases filled with personal care items. This is all thanks to the Comfort Cases organization and its volunteers. Volunteers met at Orangetheory in Charleston, West Virginia, on Sunday to pack the cases. Each bag was filled with personal hygiene items like […]
Spirit of Beckley event honors two people for their contributions to Beckley, Raleigh County
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The YMCA of Southern West Virginia hosted its annual Spirit of Beckley event on Monday, December 13, 2022, at the Raleigh Convention Center in honor of two people who have contributed so much. After being unable to host the event for the past three years due to the pandemic, the event […]
Sheriff’s office warns of West Virginia Public Safety Expo scam
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scam involving the West Virginia Public Safety Expo. They say that calls have been placed to past vendors of the annual expo asking them to donate money. The sheriff’s office says that this is not a method used by the Committee for […]
Students’ commute home delayed by ‘train stuck on tracks at both ends of town’
MULLENS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Some Wyoming County students may experience delays returning home after school Tuesday due to an apparent situation involving an immobile train. A statement late Tuesday afternoon from the Wyoming County Board of Education indicated the anticipatory delays, stating that parents should expect students to potentially be up to 45 minutes late returning home.
Ohio kidney transplant patient finds donor quicker in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Brenda Roessler was diagnosed in 2018 with End-Stage Renal Disease, which causes kidney failure. She was placed on dialysis and on a kidney transplant waiting list. Her doctors told her it could take up to five years before a transplant becomes available, but even then, they weren’t certain one would be. […]
RCCAA to host first ever Sleigh the Day event to help families in need this holiday season
BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Community Action Association needs some help in supporting at-risk populations this Christmas. It’s the organization’s first-ever Sleigh the Day, which is an opportunity for citizens to help those populations in need. The objective– filling every inch of their gigantic sleigh...
Six Hunters Successful in Inaugural Virginia Elk Hunt
Below is a blog post from the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. The Virginia elk program reached a milestone in October—a successful first elk hunt in the Elk Management Zone (EMZ) in Buchanan, Dickenson, and Wise counties. It was a testament to all the hard work in planning, preparation, and execution from Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) staff, landowners, and volunteers from Southwest Virginia Sportsmen, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation (RMEF), and DWR’s Volunteer Program. All six hunters were successful and satisfied with their hunting experience. Each one exhibited the utmost respect and appreciation for the once-in-a-lifetime hunting opportunity and for their role in making conservation history.
Shots fired into home of family of West Virginia girl who was found dead
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – Shots were fired into the home of Sarah Mullins, the mother of Kierra Jackson, on Sunday, December 11, 2022. At around 1:00 P.M. on December 11, 2022, officers with the Princeton Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at 1015 Bluefield Avenue. This home is the same address where […]
Southern Regional Jail reports 13th death so far this year
BECKLEY, WV (WVVA News) By Annie Moore – Another inmate death was reported at Southern Regional Jail on Friday. According to Steve New, an attorney for her family, Kimberly Gilley of Mercer County died in early December after being booked at Southern Regional Jail on a probation violation. A...
Man found dead in West Virginia river
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The body of a 70-year-old man was found in the Poca River. Poca Police Chief Travis Hawley confirmed that a Poca man, who was distraught from a medical condition drowned in the river. The Poca Fire Department recovered the man’s body at around 8 p.m. Monday night. The man’s name has not […]
Wyoming County woman sentenced to prison for fraud
WYOMING COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Melissa Jewell, of Oceana, pled guilty in August to one count of Fraud by Use of an Access Device. On December 2nd, 2022, Jewel was sentenced to one to ten years in prison for this. charge. Gregory Bishop is the Wyoming County Prosecutor. “The...
