Beckley, WV

WVNS

What is West Virginia House Bill 2365?

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – West Virginia House Bill (HB) 2365, which relates to people being accessories to crimes, did not complete the legislative process during the 2022 legislative season. The death of Mercer County teen Kierra Jackson has brought House Bill (HB) 2365 back into attention, but what exactly would it have done? To understand what HB 2365 […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Princeton Letter Carrier Recognized

PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — The Postal Service will honor Princeton Letter Carrier Paul Felger as a Postmaster General Hero for his actions aiding a customer. The presentation will take place at the Princeton Post Office, 1000 Mercer St., on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. While delivering his...
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

Number of missing persons cases on the rise

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Over the last few weeks, we reported several missing persons cases and the investigations by law enforcement into those cases. Regardless of why and how these people go missing, the number of cases continues to increase. According to Lt. Jason McDaniel with the Beckley Police Department, in most cases, a common […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Vigil held for Kierra Jackson in Mercer County

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Broken hearts and souls on fire gathered outside the Mercer County Courthouse, equipped with signs and a cry for justice. Kierra Jackson died on Thursday, December 8, 2022 as rumors surrounding her death swirl across social media and throughout the county. Regardless of the cause, Jackson’s death brought major issues to […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Flat Top Arms offers bargains and tradition to customers

Some folks collect guns for nostalgic reasons. Others hoard weapons for their sentimental value, such as those guns handed down from generation to generation. Still others like guns for their practical uses—for hunting and shooting, as well as for self-defense. But no matter why you like guns, you’ll find...
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

350 Comfort Cases will go to West Virginia foster homes

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Local foster care organizations will be receiving nearly 350 Comfort Cases filled with personal care items. This is all thanks to the Comfort Cases organization and its volunteers. Volunteers met at Orangetheory in Charleston, West Virginia, on Sunday to pack the cases. Each bag was filled with personal hygiene items like […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Students’ commute home delayed by ‘train stuck on tracks at both ends of town’

MULLENS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Some Wyoming County students may experience delays returning home after school Tuesday due to an apparent situation involving an immobile train. A statement late Tuesday afternoon from the Wyoming County Board of Education indicated the anticipatory delays, stating that parents should expect students to potentially be up to 45 minutes late returning home.
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
rmef.org

Six Hunters Successful in Inaugural Virginia Elk Hunt

Below is a blog post from the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. The Virginia elk program reached a milestone in October—a successful first elk hunt in the Elk Management Zone (EMZ) in Buchanan, Dickenson, and Wise counties. It was a testament to all the hard work in planning, preparation, and execution from Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) staff, landowners, and volunteers from Southwest Virginia Sportsmen, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation (RMEF), and DWR’s Volunteer Program. All six hunters were successful and satisfied with their hunting experience. Each one exhibited the utmost respect and appreciation for the once-in-a-lifetime hunting opportunity and for their role in making conservation history.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
WOWK 13 News

Man found dead in West Virginia river

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The body of a 70-year-old man was found in the Poca River. Poca Police Chief Travis Hawley confirmed that a Poca man, who was distraught from a medical condition drowned in the river. The Poca Fire Department recovered the man’s body at around 8 p.m. Monday night. The man’s name has not […]
POCA, WV

