Florida State

Caledonia crash: Illinois man crossed center line, alcohol a factor

RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - Caledonia police say alcohol was a factor in a serious injury crash that happened on Highway 32 early Monday, Dec. 12. Officials say their initial investigation shows a 21-year-old Illinois man was driving southbound when it appears that he crossed the centerline between Tabor Road and Harvest Lane. The Illinois driver struck a vehicle driven by a 20-year-old woman who was driving north.
43rd annual Senior Open at SentryWorld

Wisconsin is once again set to become the center of the golf world. As SentryWorld in Steven's Point will host the 43rd annual US Senior Open. SentryWorld golf director Danny Rainbow joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details.
Rain turns to snow in southeast Wisconsin Wednesday night

MILWAUKEE - Snow and sleet is expected in southeast Wisconsin Wednesday night, Dec. 14 through Thursday morning. Rain will move in from the southwest Tuesday evening and really pick up overnight. It will stay windy, as well. More rain and wind are expected on Wednesday, but the rain will get...
