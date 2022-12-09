Read full article on original website
Albany Police Warn Anyone Using Facebook Marketplace
The Albany Police sent a message out warning residents about several scams people are reporting on social media sites like Facebook Marketplace and here's what they want you to know. On their Facebook page, the Albany Police chronicled what appears to be an ongoing problem in the area, where people...
Can You Help Saratoga Co Sheriff’s? Woman Pulled from SUV & Assaulted
A scary incident occurred on a farm road in Halfmoon on Friday night (December 9th). The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is hoping someone witnessed it or knows something about the altercation and can help identify a suspect. What Happened?. At 5:20 pm on Friday night, December 9th, the Saratoga County...
Police investigating fatal Greene County plow accident
The Greene County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a fatal plow accident that occurred around midnight on Monday in Coxsackie. Lamont Jackson, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Coeymans resident accused of burglary and attempted choking
RAVENA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Coeymans resident was arrested on Saturday after allegedly attempting to choke a victim after violating a stay-away order. Thomas Baffuto, 28, faces a number of charges. On December 10, around 3:45 p.m., the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to a house in the Village of Ravena for a report of […]
Careful, Upstate New York Shoppers! Did Walmart Rip You Off in December?
Holiday shopping is already an expensive endeavor as is. Now, imagine that you have to take the total amount of money you spend on gifts for your loved ones, and double it. That's a bill that none of us want to pay, yet some consumers in the Capital Region, Upstate New York and around the country had that scenario unfold for them earlier this month. Now, a prominent retailer is back-tracking, warning shoppers to check receipts from recent trips to their stores.
Police arrest wrong-way driver on I-87 in Wilton
A Nassau woman was arrested on Sunday after allegedly driving the wrong way on I-87 in Wilton. Ellissa Carmin, 30, faces a slew of charges.
‘Something Fishy’ Replacing Saratoga County Restaurant After 60 Years
Almost a year to the day, a beloved restaurant in Saratoga County announced it would close its doors forever. Hildreth's Restaurant had been a staple in Mechanicville for nearly sixty years. We now know what will be taking over the old Hildreth's space. Something's Fishy in Mechanicville. There had been...
WNYT
Ballston Spa duo charged with animal abuse
Two people are under arrest on animal abuse charges. Rebecca Been, 31, and Justin Condon, 28 – both of Ballston Spa – were arrested after a yellow lab was turned into the Saratoga County Animal Shelter on Dec. 3, say the sheriff’s office. The animal was extremely...
Police: Glens Falls man hides pound of weed in car
A Glens Falls man was behind the wheel on Friday, police said, when a traffic stop in Brighton turned up over a pound of weed.
Robbers Hit 2 Banks In Albany, Police Seeking Tips
Police are asking for tips after robbers hit two different banks in the region on Friday, Dec. 9. Albany Police were first called at around 9:20 a.m. with reports of a robbery at the SEFCU located on Clinton Avenue. Employees told police that a man had approached the counter, passed...
WRGB
Malta woman arrested, accused of stealing packages from porches
MALTA, NY (WRGB) — The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office say they have arrested a Malta woman, accused of stealing packages from homes in the area. Investigators say 30 year old Sarah Micheli was arrested, charged with 1 count of grand larceny and 13 counts of petit larceny. The sheriff's...
Traffic stop results in drug and gun possession arrest
An Albany man was arrested for alleged gun and drug possession following a traffic stop on Saturday night. Marshall Ayers, 44, faces a number of charges.
Teen arrested after crashing into a home in Coeymans
Albany County Sheriff reports the arrest of Sean P. Campbell Jr. on December 10. Campbell Jr was allegedly driving drunk when he crashed into a residence.
WNYT
Man faces unlawful trespassing charges
State police have arrested a Pittsfield man for trespassing on a property, and they say it’s not the first time. Police say 23-year-old Joshua Reed trespassed on a property on holiday drive in the town of Rutland last night around 7 p.m.
Fort Plain man charged after fatal Pittsfield crash
Brian T. Christman, 22, of Fort Plain has been charged with Vehicular Manslaughter and Driving While Intoxicated in the fatal crash that occurred in the Town of Pittsfield on December 9.
Woman tased NY Uber driver, ran off with wallet full of cash: police
GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — An Uber driver was tased and robbed after dropping off a customer in Greenwich Village on Nov. 13, police said. The driver, 55, picked up a female passenger at East 102nd Street and 1st Avenue around 1:30 a.m. He drove her to West 9th Street and 6th Avenue when she […]
Pedestrian seriously injured after Colonie crash
Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car Monday afternoon.
WNYT
Coeymans dad accused of violating restraining order, strangling mom, taking baby
A Coeymans man is under arrest after allegedly violating a restraining order. Thomas Baffuto, 28, entered a Ravena home and got into an argument with the mother of his two children, say police. There is an order of protection for them against him. After the argument, Baffuto tried to strangle...
WNYT
FBI investigators at Natural Bridge State Park
We’re working to learn more about why the FBI was investigating in North Adams ahead of the weekend. According to our media partners at the Berkshire Eagle, investigators were searching Friday near Natural Bridge State Park. The paper says North Adams’ police chief told them city police were not...
3 hospitalized after head-on crash in Colonie
Three people were taken to the hospital Thursday night, after a head-on crash on US 9 in Colonie.
