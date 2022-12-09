ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker Mayfield leads improbable comeback in first appearance for L.A. Rams

By John Williams
 4 days ago
Things didn’t work out for Baker Mayfield in Carolina, but it didn’t take long for him to find a new home in Los Angeles. After being claimed just a few days ago, Mayfield entered the game for the Rams and helped them earn a 17-16 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football.

The come-from-behind victory included an eight-play, 98-yard touchdown drive that culminated with a 23-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson with 10 seconds left in the game.

Mayfield was 4 of 6 on the final drive for 80 yards and a touchdown.

With just four games remaining until the playoffs, it’s unlikely the Rams could earn a berth, but with San Francisco losing starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, the door is open a smidge for Mayfield and Los Angeles to make a late push if they can find some more “Baker Magic.”

In the win, Baker Mayfield went 22 of 35 for 230 yards and a touchdown, the game-winner. It’ll be interesting to see what he can do in Sean McVay’s offense with a few more days of prep time before the Rams travel to Green Bay to take on the Packers.

Our friends over at The Rams Wire and Touchdown Wire have all the Baker Mayfield content you could want, but here are a few links for you to peruse.

The Game Winner

Baker Mayfield picked the perfect time to break the ice for his first touchdown with the Los Angeles Rams.

Once again, Mayfield sets Social Media Ablaze

You can find some of the best Twitter reactions from Cameron DaSilva and The Rams Wire. Like this one.

Head butt Baker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O0K96_0jcxG48m00
Dec 8, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield celebrates after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Baker Mayfield only knows one way.

Check out Mayfield's Victory Speech

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tG6vN_0jcxG48m00
Dec 8, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield (17) celebrates the touchdown scored by wide receiver Van Jefferson (12) against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

You knew Baker was going to be fired up after this one.

The Highlights

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a3gwX_0jcxG48m00

highlights from the win.

The Magic Man

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rL4Em_0jcxG48m00
Dec 8, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield throws the ball in the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

How improbable was the 98-yard game-winning drive? The Rams Wire has you covered.

Breaking Down the Game Winner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OxFrG_0jcxG48m00
Dec 8, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield (17) moves out to pass against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar dissected the game-winning touchdown drive.

Except that it wasn’t. Mayfield was helped along the way by a couple of Raiders penalties — a pass interference call that negated an interception, and an unsportsmanlike conduct call that put the Rams in good stead after a sack — but it was what the Raiders did on the final play of that drive that gave Mayfield and the Rams one of the greatest comebacks in NFL history. – Farrar, Touchdown Wire

Baker Mayfield was even surprised

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aq4Ad_0jcxG48m00
Dec 8, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield (17) gestures against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Mayfield said on Amazon’s postgame coverage that he couldn’t believe the Raiders were in press coverage with 15 seconds left and the Rams needing a touchdown to win. – Da Silva, The Rams Wire

Play by Play of the Final Drive

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XcZEE_0jcxG48m00
Dec 8, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield (17) throws the ball in the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams had the ball on their 2-yard line. They had no timeouts. They had a quarterback who had been with the team for two days. Yet, Baker Mayfield somehow directed a 98-yard drive to lead the Rams to a 17-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football at SoFi Stadium. – Barry Werner, Touchdown Wire

