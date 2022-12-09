ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbrier County, WV

Celebrating the talent of Greenbrier County Youth

By Lootpress News Staff
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Greenbrier Valley Visitors Center (GVVC) highlights middle and high school students from Greenbrier County as a part of the Art in the Valley Series. The exhibit “Sharing the Gift of Our Talents” is available through Jan. 31, 2023. The main gallery features the work of more than 35 students with additional student art displayed in the digital gallery upon entry.

“It’s wonderful to see the artistic ability of our youth in Greenbrier County,” Visitor Center Manager Mary Cole Deitz said. “We are thrilled to partner with Greenbrier County Schools to provide a venue for students to showcase their work.”

To see the “Sharing the Gift of our Talents” stop by the GVVC Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and 12 to 5 p.m. on Sundays through Dec. 23. Beginning Dec. 28, the GVVC will transition to shorter hours Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Greenbrier Valley Visitors Center began the Art in the Valley exhibit in 2014 to highlight local artists. Each month the gallery space features new artists, with an opening during First Fridays After Five. For more information about Art in the Valley or the Greenbrier Valley Visitors Center, contact 304-645-1000 or info@greenbrierwv.com.

