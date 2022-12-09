ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Fiverr Launches Recession Resource Hub for Businesses and Entrepreneurs: “The Lift”

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, today launched an online recession hub called “The Lift.” Geared toward entrepreneurs and owners of small-to-medium businesses, the site features on-demand help, articles, and guides from business experts. Topics range from financial assessment to business strategy, talent outsourcing, and marketing tactics. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005080/en/ Fiverr launched an online recession hub called “The Lift.” (Photo: Business Wire)
Essence

Many Immigrants Are Scrambling To Save Visa Status After Massive Tech Layoffs

The recent barrage of tech layoffs means more than just a loss of income for many immigrants. They can also lose the ability to remain in this country. The recent barrage of tech layoffs means more than just a loss of income for many immigrants. They can also lose the ability to remain in this country.
AdWeek

No Fixed Address Names Liz Mowinski North American President

No Fixed Address (NFA) has hired Liz Mowinski as its North American president as the agency expands across the U.S. Mowinski steps into a newly-created role to help navigate the growth of NFA’s diverse range of offerings and clients. She was most recently at agency The Many as head of brand, and prior to that she helped build and grow agencies including Mekanism, OKRP and 360i over a two-decade-plus career.
AdWeek

Multicultural Reach Is a People Problem, Not a Technology Problem

At industry events and inside board rooms, digital media executives talk a big game about diversity, equity and inclusion, but the conversation often falls back on the same excuse: The technology, or the media, simply isn’t there to achieve the goals that sound good on record. Advertisers struggle to...
TechCrunch

Women are rising through the ranks at VC firms, new survey shows

A new survey looking at compensation for women in the venture industry this year found a higher concentration of women in lower-level firm positions than last year, representing around 43% of directors and principals but only 18% of general partners. Smaller funds tend to be more gender-diverse: Venture groups with less than $100 million in assets under management are more likely than larger firms to have a strong representation of women in high-ranking positions.
AdWeek

Majority Is Adweek's 2022 Breakthrough Agency of the Year

If you ask Majority founder Omid Farhang to reflect on the past two years since creating the company, he’d describe a beginning rife with “beautiful accidents and unintended consequences.” Despite how that may sound, he means it in the best possible way. “When we started the company,...
The Associated Press

KB Home Named One of America’s Most Responsible Companies

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the U.S., has been named to Newsweek ® ’s 2023 list of America’s Most Responsible Companies, the only national builder to receive this distinction three years in a row. This recognition is presented by Newsweek and Statista, a leading provider of market and consumer data, and can be viewed on Newsweek’s website. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005894/en/ KB Home named one of America’s most responsible companies. (Graphic: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
fordauthority.com

UAW Calls On Industry To Cut Ties With Chinese Forced Labor

In recent months, a renewed focus on Chinese forced labor has come to light as automakers shift away from ICE-powered vehicles and toward EVs. This change can be attributed to the fact that EVs utilize raw materials that are largely sourced from that particular country, which has long been known for its questionable and oftentimes abhorrent working conditions. For its part, Ford has been working to ensure that it doesn’t source these materials from forced labor situations, updating its supplier code of conduct and using a blockchain initiative to identify unethically sourced materials, while a new EV battery passport aims to avoid this type of scenario as well. Regardless, a recent study found that at least some EV raw materials coming from China are being mined using forced labor, which is precisely why the United Auto Workers union (UAW) is calling on the industry to cut ties altogether.
AdWeek

The Speed of Culture Podcast: Changes and Challenges With Leah Meranus of Dentsu X

When Leah Meranus accidentally started her journey in media nearly 20 years ago, advertisers only had a few channels to choose from: TV, radio, print. Today, there are hundreds of channels for dozens of consumer behaviors—and more competition than ever. So, how do innovative advertisers stay ahead of the curve?

Comments / 0

Community Policy